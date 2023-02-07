ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Police pursue car reportedly stolen from Austintown

By Laurel Stone
 2 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman police were in pursuit of a car that was a suspected vehicle in a recent car theft in Austintown.

On Tuesday around 1:20 a.m., Austintown police were in search of a white sedan — reportedly containing four or five, then later reported as five or six men — that was suspected to be involved in a recent theft.

Man receives sentence for fight at Boardman GetGo

When police attempted a traffic stop in Boardman for a vehicle matching that description that had run a stop sign, the vehicle accelerated to 60 mph and turned off its headlights, according to reports.

The pursuit spanned over numerous roads, including West Boulevard, Market Street and Arlene Avenue, where police were then told to abandon the pursuit.

Reports state that an officer watched the vehicle cutting across railroad tracks and noted it seemed to have damaged it. Officers inspected where the car crossed the railroad tracks and were able to gather some debris from the damaged vehicle as evidence.

Later in the morning, officers found the abandoned car and collected the following items as evidence: gloves, a flashlight, a lighter, a cigar and an Ohio driver’s license. Police then had the vehicle towed.

The police spoke to the owner of the driver’s license who said the car was her mother’s and that they believed the vehicle was stolen on Monday, although they did not report it stolen, according to the police report.

