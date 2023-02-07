Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn State joins dozens of law schools withdrawing from participating in U.S. News rankings
Penn State University’s two law schools are withdrawing from participating in future U.S. News & World Report law school rankings, joining more than 40 peers who say the news organization’s methodology is seriously flawed. Yale and Harvard universities announced they were withdrawing from participating in the rankings in...
Oklahoma court says Kickapoo Reservation was disestablished
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday ruled the historic Kickapoo Reservation in the central part of the state was disestablished more than a century ago and no longer exists.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado officials did not notify other cities before sending immigrants their way, emails show
Gov. Jared Polis’ administration intended, but failed, to notify cities in advance of transporting immigrants from Denver out of state, emails obtained by The Denver Gazette show. The emails make clear that the administration knew the immigrants were going to other cities because officials asked the immigrants to verify...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt names interim law school dean
Haider Ala Hamoudi has been named interim dean of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law following Amy Wildermuth’s resignation on Jan. 23. Employed at the school since 2007, Hamoudi had been overseeing daily operations as acting dean while an interim dean was put in place, Provost Ann Cudd said.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders set to restrict drag shows
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to ban drag shows from public property in the state — a move that she says will protect children and only is controversial in the “radical left’s woke dystopia.” The Republican governor is poised to sign a bill that would define drag shows as “adult-oriented performances, which passed in the state’s House panel on Wednesday and calls for them to be banned from public property, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. “I think we have to do everything — I’ve been very clear and talked about this pretty extensively — to protect children. I think that’s...
The Road to a Supreme Court Clerkship Starts at Three Ivy League Colleges
WASHINGTON — When Ted Cruz attended Harvard Law School, he liked to study with people who had undergraduate degrees from Harvard, Yale or Princeton. “He said he didn’t want anybody from ‘minor Ivies’ like Penn or Brown,” one of his law school roommates told GQ.
