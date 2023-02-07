ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt names interim law school dean

Haider Ala Hamoudi has been named interim dean of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law following Amy Wildermuth’s resignation on Jan. 23. Employed at the school since 2007, Hamoudi had been overseeing daily operations as acting dean while an interim dean was put in place, Provost Ann Cudd said.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders set to restrict drag shows

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to ban drag shows from public property in the state — a move that she says will protect children and only is controversial in the “radical left’s woke dystopia.” The Republican governor is poised to sign a bill that would define drag shows as “adult-oriented performances, which passed in the state’s House panel on Wednesday and calls for them to be banned from public property, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. “I think we have to do everything — I’ve been very clear and talked about this pretty extensively — to protect children. I think that’s...
