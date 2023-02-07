Read full article on original website
Related
How to get paid for taking care of your physically or mentally disabled friend or family member in Massachusetts
The AFC program (Adult Foster Care Program) is a State funded MassHealth program. The program pays caregivers that are taking care of a friend or family member, living in the same household that is physically or mentally disabled. Services are provided at no cost to the caregiver or MassHealth member. To qualify for the program, the person being cared for must have MassHealth Standard or MassHealth CommonHealth. They must be 16 years of age or older and be unable to live alone due to a medical, physical, cognitive, or mental health condition.
iheart.com
Massachusetts Consumer Advocate: Beware Of Slack-Filling On Valentine's Day
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — One local consumer advocate is planning on contacting the FDA after someone alerted him of one Valentine's Day treat violating federal law. One man reached out to Edgar Dworsky, the founder of ConsumerWorld.org, after he purchased a box of Whitman chocolates and was surprised to find far less chocolate than he expected when he looked inside the box. Dworsky said the practice is actually banned by the federal government as a part of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State University
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you require a quick spot to stash your foam from a recent online order or you're an nature lover whose concerned about the environment- if you live in Bridgewater, you now have access to a special collection box that eats only one thing... foam!
Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 16 Items in Massachusetts
It feels good to donate. Every so often, I’ll take a look around my house, collect items I no longer want, and bring them to the nearest goodwill or thrift store for someone else to claim. I like the idea of giving my items a second life. But sometimes,...
homenewshere.com
How Massachusetts’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
thisweekinworcester.com
Mass. Residents Can Now Take GED Test without Fees
MALDEN - The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced on Thursday that the state now covers the cost of the initial General Education Diploma (GED) test and the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET), and two retakes of either test, for Massachusetts residents. Free HiSET testing began this...
NBC Connecticut
Community Raises $65,000+ to Help Family Dealing with Tremendous Loss
Coping with unimaginable loss, Al Cheverier is the last surviving member of his family. "It's been a rough life," he said. Cheverier and his wife were a tight-knit family of five. Their three kids were named Ty, Tayna, and Tricia. For Cheverier, a 25-year veteran and former First Sergeant with...
nepm.org
Massachusetts Health Connector expects influx of new enrollees
The state program that helps people acquire required health insurance policies is preparing for many new enrollees as enhanced federal funds for Medicaid are scheduled to be cut off in March. At the start of the pandemic, Congress required that state Medicaid programs keep people continuously enrolled through the end...
WCVB
IRS won't tax most Massachusetts refunds: Here's what you need to know
BOSTON — The IRS now confirms most people in Massachusetts do not need to report the state tax refund they received at the end of last year as taxable income when they file their federal tax returns. The agency announced Friday that anyone in Massachusetts who takes the standard...
Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy
A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
aarp.org
Can The Legislature Help Ease Pressure of Scams?
Sheridan Representative Cyrus Western (middle) poses with AARP Wyoming State President Stella Montano and her husband Clarence Montano, during AARP Wyoming's Legislative Reception at the State Capitol in Cheyenne on Feb. 6. I walked out the door of the AARP Wyoming State Office in Cheyenne Friday and someone apologized to...
McKnight's
4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit
Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
Nursing home closing crisis needs immediate attention, but solutions are elusive (Editorial)
To say the closing of four nursing homes in Hampden County is a crisis is not so much an understatement as a belaboring of the obvious. What happens next is impossible to predict. David Ianacone, the acting administrator for the Willimansett East facility in Chicopee, has given assurances that the Department of Public Health will not leave any of the 300 elderly residents stranded with no place to go.
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.
The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts
Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
Wayland schools superintendent files discrimination complaint
Nearly two months after becoming the alleged target of racist graffiti, the Wayland Schools Superintendent is filing a discrimination complaint.
arizonasuntimes.com
Massachusetts Teachers’ Union Fundraises on GoFundMe to Pay $300K in Illegal Strike Fines
The Woburn Teachers Association in Massachusetts, a local affiliate of the National Education Association (NEA), has created a GoFundMe page to solicit cash in order to pay about $300,000 in fines with which it was penalized following an illegal week-long strike beginning January 30. “Any help would be immensely appreciated!!”...
Mass. salary database: See the MBTA workers who earned the most in 2022
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which came under federal scrutiny last year following a spate of safety failures, was the second-highest-paid department in state government in 2022. Total payroll at the MBTA was $664.14 million, state salary data show. That figure encompasses $544.4 million in base pay, $99.07 million in...
I’ll Bet This Statistic About Massachusetts Marriages Will Shock You
Here's some wedding news that may surprise you, Berkshire County, especially since it's the opposite for many other parts of the country. Gen Z(you know, the young folks. I'm talking early to mid-20s) in some regions of the U.S. are hitting the ground running. What I mean is, Gen Z...
nhbr.com
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
