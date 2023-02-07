ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

How to get paid for taking care of your physically or mentally disabled friend or family member in Massachusetts

The AFC program (Adult Foster Care Program) is a State funded MassHealth program. The program pays caregivers that are taking care of a friend or family member, living in the same household that is physically or mentally disabled. Services are provided at no cost to the caregiver or MassHealth member. To qualify for the program, the person being cared for must have MassHealth Standard or MassHealth CommonHealth. They must be 16 years of age or older and be unable to live alone due to a medical, physical, cognitive, or mental health condition.
Massachusetts Consumer Advocate: Beware Of Slack-Filling On Valentine's Day

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — One local consumer advocate is planning on contacting the FDA after someone alerted him of one Valentine's Day treat violating federal law. One man reached out to Edgar Dworsky, the founder of ConsumerWorld.org, after he purchased a box of Whitman chocolates and was surprised to find far less chocolate than he expected when he looked inside the box. Dworsky said the practice is actually banned by the federal government as a part of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
How Massachusetts’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
Mass. Residents Can Now Take GED Test without Fees

MALDEN - The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced on Thursday that the state now covers the cost of the initial General Education Diploma (GED) test and the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET), and two retakes of either test, for Massachusetts residents. Free HiSET testing began this...
Community Raises $65,000+ to Help Family Dealing with Tremendous Loss

Coping with unimaginable loss, Al Cheverier is the last surviving member of his family. "It's been a rough life," he said. Cheverier and his wife were a tight-knit family of five. Their three kids were named Ty, Tayna, and Tricia. For Cheverier, a 25-year veteran and former First Sergeant with...
EAST GRANBY, CT
Massachusetts Health Connector expects influx of new enrollees

The state program that helps people acquire required health insurance policies is preparing for many new enrollees as enhanced federal funds for Medicaid are scheduled to be cut off in March. At the start of the pandemic, Congress required that state Medicaid programs keep people continuously enrolled through the end...
Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy

A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
MARSHFIELD, MA
Can The Legislature Help Ease Pressure of Scams?

Sheridan Representative Cyrus Western (middle) poses with AARP Wyoming State President Stella Montano and her husband Clarence Montano, during AARP Wyoming's Legislative Reception at the State Capitol in Cheyenne on Feb. 6. I walked out the door of the AARP Wyoming State Office in Cheyenne Friday and someone apologized to...
WYOMING STATE
4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit

Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
Nursing home closing crisis needs immediate attention, but solutions are elusive (Editorial)

To say the closing of four nursing homes in Hampden County is a crisis is not so much an understatement as a belaboring of the obvious. What happens next is impossible to predict. David Ianacone, the acting administrator for the Willimansett East facility in Chicopee, has given assurances that the Department of Public Health will not leave any of the 300 elderly residents stranded with no place to go.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
Evan Crosby

10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.
BOSTON, MA
The Top 5 “Cheapest” Places To Live In Massachusetts

Are you thinking of moving to The Bay State? What do you think is on the top of everybody's mind before they set up shop in our vicinity? It's quite obvious: The need and want for affordable living and Massachusetts fits the bill on this particular subject at hand. It's a no-brainer: The Commonwealth wants you to call one of its many affordable cities home.
