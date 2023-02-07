Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Want to buy your first home in Miami? The county offers this helpUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Related
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This Bulls-Nets Trade Sends Zach LaVine To Brooklyn
If you follow the NBA, chances are, you’ve got an opinion about Kevin Durant. Of course, his basketball ability is undeniable. Durant is one of the purest offensive forces the game has ever seen. His combination of height and guard skills is practically unmatched in league history. Still, he’s...
GP2 returns to Warriors in trade with Portland; James Wiseman traded to Detroit: report
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NBA trade deadline has dominated the sports news cycle for the past few days, but the Golden State Warriors have been quiet until now. With the trade deadline concluding at noon Thursday, the Warriors have made a number of notable moves. KRON On is streaming news live now The Warriors […]
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Memphis Grizzlies trade for Luke Kennard, send Danny Green to Rockets in 3-team deal
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the L.A. Clippers in a three-team trade that will also send Danny Green to the Houston Rockets, a source confirmed to The Commercial Appeal. The Grizzlies are sending three second-round draft picks to the Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green is being...
NBA Trade Deadline: Three things to know about new Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard
Luke Kennard might not be the splashy move Memphis Grizzlies fans expected, but it's a move that addresses one of the team's biggest needs. Shooting. Kennard, a sixth-year guard, was reportedly acquired in a three-team deal Thursday involving the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. The former first-round pick will be on his third NBA team. ...
FOX Sports
Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit James and the Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.
Cam Reddish Trade Rumors: Pistons, Nuggets Linked
The New York Knicks are a team that has been involved in a ton of NBA trade rumors recently. They have been linked to a number of different players, as Leon Rose and the front office search high and low for impact acquisitions to make. New York made a bid...
Yardbarker
Raptors' O.G. Anunoby drawing trade interest from 8 teams
All eyes are on the Toronto Raptors as Thursday's NBA trade deadline approaches. The rest of the league is waiting to see whether they'll be a buyer or seller (or simply stand pat). If they decide to sell off certain assets, they'll have no trouble finding a taker for O.G....
FOX Sports
AP source: OKC trades Muscala to Boston for Jackson, picks
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade forward Justin Jackson and a pair of future second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for big man Mike Muscala, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the...
Report says Chicago Bulls unlikely to trade Zach LaVine
The Chicago Bulls are unlikely to trade Zach LaVine, according to a new report.
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Pelicans acquire Josh Richardson from Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans acquired Josh Richardson from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Devonte' Graham and four second-round picks, ESPN and The Athletic reported Thursday. Richardson, 29, is averaging 11.5 points and 3.3 assists in 42 games (six starts) for the Spurs this season. The Pelicans save $12.1...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Clippers trade Reggie Jackson for Mason Plumlee
The Los Angeles Clippers acquired big man Mason Plumlee from Charlotte in exchange for shooting guard Reggie Jackson, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The Hornets also get a 2028 second-round pick, per the reports. Plumlee, 32, is averaging 12.2 points and 9.7 rebounds in 56 starts for the Hornets this season,...
Clayton News Daily
Blazers, Thunder meet as trade deadline dust settles
Both the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder underwent significant changes at the NBA trade deadline. The new-look versions of both will at least start to be apparent Friday when the Blazers and Thunder meet in Portland. Despite being separated by just a half-game in the Western Conference standings...
numberfire.com
Raptors retrieve Jakob Poeltl from Spurs for Khem Birch, picks
The Toronto Raptors acquired center Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs for power forward Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick, and two second-round picks. Poeltl had been with the Spurs for the past five-plus seasons, but he was chosen by the Raptors with the No. 9 pick in the 2016 draft and spent the first two years of his career there. He will likely take over as Toronto's starting center, which hurts the outlooks of Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher. Zach Collins receives a meaningful boost as the expected replacement for Poeltl in the Spurs' starting lineup.
Clayton News Daily
Josh Hart joins Jalen Brunson on Knicks ahead of visit to 76ers
The New York Knicks appear to be trending in a positive direction as they aim for their third straight win when they battle the host Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Yet they're far from satisfied. The Knicks reportedly acquired Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers for Cam Reddish and a...
Clayton News Daily
Spurs, Pistons meet while buried in their respective conferences
The San Antonio Spurs essentially dropped off their starting center north of the border after their last game and will play their first game since trading Jakob Poeltl to Toronto when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Poeltl was headed to free agency and numerous teams coveted the reliable...
Comments / 0