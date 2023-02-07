ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit James and the Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Raptors' O.G. Anunoby drawing trade interest from 8 teams

All eyes are on the Toronto Raptors as Thursday's NBA trade deadline approaches. The rest of the league is waiting to see whether they'll be a buyer or seller (or simply stand pat). If they decide to sell off certain assets, they'll have no trouble finding a taker for O.G....
FOX Sports

AP source: OKC trades Muscala to Boston for Jackson, picks

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade forward Justin Jackson and a pair of future second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for big man Mike Muscala, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the...
BOSTON, MA
Clayton News Daily

Reports: Pelicans acquire Josh Richardson from Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans acquired Josh Richardson from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Devonte' Graham and four second-round picks, ESPN and The Athletic reported Thursday. Richardson, 29, is averaging 11.5 points and 3.3 assists in 42 games (six starts) for the Spurs this season. The Pelicans save $12.1...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Clayton News Daily

Reports: Clippers trade Reggie Jackson for Mason Plumlee

The Los Angeles Clippers acquired big man Mason Plumlee from Charlotte in exchange for shooting guard Reggie Jackson, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The Hornets also get a 2028 second-round pick, per the reports. Plumlee, 32, is averaging 12.2 points and 9.7 rebounds in 56 starts for the Hornets this season,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

Blazers, Thunder meet as trade deadline dust settles

Both the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder underwent significant changes at the NBA trade deadline. The new-look versions of both will at least start to be apparent Friday when the Blazers and Thunder meet in Portland. Despite being separated by just a half-game in the Western Conference standings...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Raptors retrieve Jakob Poeltl from Spurs for Khem Birch, picks

The Toronto Raptors acquired center Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs for power forward Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick, and two second-round picks. Poeltl had been with the Spurs for the past five-plus seasons, but he was chosen by the Raptors with the No. 9 pick in the 2016 draft and spent the first two years of his career there. He will likely take over as Toronto's starting center, which hurts the outlooks of Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher. Zach Collins receives a meaningful boost as the expected replacement for Poeltl in the Spurs' starting lineup.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Clayton News Daily

Josh Hart joins Jalen Brunson on Knicks ahead of visit to 76ers

The New York Knicks appear to be trending in a positive direction as they aim for their third straight win when they battle the host Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Yet they're far from satisfied. The Knicks reportedly acquired Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers for Cam Reddish and a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Clayton News Daily

Spurs, Pistons meet while buried in their respective conferences

The San Antonio Spurs essentially dropped off their starting center north of the border after their last game and will play their first game since trading Jakob Poeltl to Toronto when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Poeltl was headed to free agency and numerous teams coveted the reliable...
DETROIT, MI

