New Brunswick Police: Beware Kidnapped Child-Ransom Phone Scam
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Police have issued a public advisory after family members of New Brunswick School District students have received phone calls over the past few weeks claiming that their child has been kidnapped. According to the New Brunswick Police Department, the caller demands a large sum of money to get their child back. This is a phone scam and no children have been kidnapped, according to the police advisory, issued on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9. “This is an attempt by the caller to extort money from unsuspecting family members,” according to the advisory. “In each instance when these phone calls have been received, the child in question was safely in school.” Police said family members who receive similar calls should save the phone number of the person who called and contact the school immediately to confirm the child is in school. They should also notify the New Brunswick Police Department to file a police report. A spokesperson for the school district declined TAPinto New Brunswick’s request for comment.
NJ cop who shot unarmed man in the back should NOT go to prison (Opinion)
Paterson is a rough town. The Passaic County city is New Jersey's third largest. At 3 o'clock in the morning one night last June, Officer Jerry Moravek, along with other police, was called to respond to a noise complaint and a large group of people hanging out in the street.
Police: Two Cars Left Running in Montclair Were Stolen
MONTCLAIR, NJ - Authorities in Montclair reported that two automobiles were stolen, one from a parking deck and the other from in front of a restaurant. The following information regarding each theft was supplied by the Montclair Police Department: On February 1, Montclair Police were summoned to a parking deck on North Fullerton Avenue on report of theft of a 2015 Mercedes Benz 350. According to police, “The complainant reported that she left her 2015 Mercedes Benz 350 running and unattended in the North Fullerton Parking Deck. Upon returning to her parking spot, she discovered her vehicle leaving the lot, turning north on North Fullerton Avenue." A few...
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
Illegal Turn Produces 8½ Pounds Of Coke, 150 Pounds Of Pot, Loaded Guns, $50K, Three Arrests In
An illegal turn at a busy Leonia intersection led to the discovery of 8½ pounds of cocaine, 150 pounds of marijuana, two loaded handguns and $50,000 in proceeds and the arrests of three unemployed men from Ridgefield Park, Manhattan and Long Island, authorities said. Sgt. Ray Forsdahl stopped a...
wrnjradio.com
Crash leads to firearms arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a firearm in Denville Township, according to police. The crash happened on Feb. 7 on Route 46 eastbound, police said. During the course of the investigation, it...
Home Invaders Kick In Door, Beat Hackensack Tenants: Two Caught, One Sought, Police Say
Three home invaders held several victims captive while beating them after kicking in the door of a Hackensack apartment and demanding money, authorities said. Hackensack police arrested an adult, identified as Kenny Segura, 18, and a juvenile in connection with the 1:23 a.m. Feb. 1 robbery at a Pangborn Place apartment, Capt. Michael Antista said.
NYPD: Raid at Staten Island home nets loaded gun, drugs and 3 suspects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police raided a home in West Brighton late at night and confiscated a loaded gun and narcotics that were stashed in a bedroom, authorities allege. Cops swarmed an apartment on the 200 block of Taylor Street on Feb. 2 around 11:55 p.m. Officers arrested residents Denise McDonald, 60, Ellsworth Bishop, 62, and Glenn Scott, 41, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Driver, 31, allegedly hit NYPD officer with car while fleeing traffic stop on Staten Island’s Forest Ave.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a police officer was struck by a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old man from New Jersey who was fleeing from a car stop in Port Richmond Center. Brent Jnojules, of Haxton Avenue in Orange allegedly used his car to hit an officer...
Police: 2 wanted in more than $1,000 theft from Foot Locker store
Police say two men are wanted in taking more than $1,000 from a Foot Locker store back in January.
One-Man Crime Wave: Arrest Made In Armed Gas Station, 7-Eleven Robberies In Four Bergen Towns
Authorities charged an Essex County man with robbing three gas stations and two convenience stores in Bergen County at gunpoint – four of them in one night. Thomas Johnson, 30, of East Orange brandished a handgun while holding up two gas stations in Mahwah, another in Paramus and a 7-Eleven in Fair Lawn of several thousand dollars in less than half an hour late last month, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police
DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Ocean County Home
MANCHESTER – A Toms River man has been arrested after crashing into a mailbox, utility pole and house as the result of being intoxicated, police said. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. earlier today in the area of Route 571, near the border of Jackson Township. According to police,...
Two NJ Elected Officials Killed Week Apart
Just one week after the shooting death of a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, another elected official died the same way. Russell Heller, 51, a Republican councilman in Milford, was gunned down at work — a PSE&G parking lot — in Somerset on Wednesday, Feb. 8, authorities in Somerset County said.
Ocean Township Man Gets Life In Prison For Murder, Arson
A Monmouth County man who murdered a family friend in 2019 and then set her home on fire has been sentenced to life in prison, authorities said. Ronald J. Teschner, 53, was sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 7 in connection with the death of 65-year-old Jacqueline C. Terrulli. Shortly after 7:30 a.m....
Flemington councilman accused of selling meth, cocaine to undercover NJ cop
FLEMINGTON — An elected member of the the borough council has been accused of selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer multiple times over a three-month span. Flemington resident Malik Johnston was charged with second-degree counts of distribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
$2M settlement for NJ man wrongly imprisoned for 24 years
TRENTON — A New Jersey man wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years before having his murder conviction overturned has received a $2 million settlement. As first reported by John Paff of TransparencyNJ, Jean L. Dorval reached a settlement with the state last year from a lawsuit filed in 2020. The amount was detailed in an unconditional release notarized in April.
2nd NJ councilmember fatally shot in a week in an 'isolated incident'
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting outside a PSE&G corporate headquarters in Franklin Township on Wednesday morning.
PSEG Worker Killed, Suspect Dead
An employee at PSEG was fatally shot before the suspect — a former worker — apparently committed suicide in Franklin Township, authorities said. The victim was identified as Russell D. Heller, 51, of Milford, according to the Somerset County prosecutor. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 7 a.m.,...
Prosecutor Tries to Keep Records Secret in Killing of Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone is trying to keep a lid on information about the slaying of a borough councilwoman, whose shooting death has spurred online conspiracy theories. Several media outlets have submitted Open Public Records requests to Ciccone's office requesting records connected to the investigation including...
