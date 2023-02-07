ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scappoose, OR

DWNYS
2d ago

Work them till they die like other countries do. But if a 74 year old wanted to renew their license, in days past they would have found a way to say no.... Working to afford medication, food and a place to call home.

let's go Brandon2
1d ago

..I send my condolence fellow truck driver....You're in God's hands now. May he led you to the greener pastures.

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 240 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 10:40 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 240 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed a Subaru Legacy, operated by James Lee...
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Gresham, police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Wednesday evening after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Gresham, according to the Gresham Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to the 19100 block of Southeast Stark Street where a vehicle had hit a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man had not been in a marked crosswalk, police said.
Crumb Together assailant sentenced to 46 months

A Portland-area woman convicted of assaulting a Eugene cookie shop owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Today, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Morgan sentenced 46-year-old Amy Verlee Hall of Gresham to 46 months after a 12-member jury found her guilty of assault, criminal trespass, harassment, burglary, and disorderly conduct on Jan. 31.
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (February 5, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 7:24 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Toyota Yaris was traveling southbound...
$3,000 worth of swords stolen from Portland man’s car

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man says thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment and swords were stolen from his car this past weekend. “On Saturday, I taught a class here at the park like I do every Saturday,” said Cameron Turner. “I went back home, everything was great, parked my car, went upstairs. The next morning, I went to go run some errands Sunday morning. Came downstairs and saw all the windows in my car were smashed.”
Portland Fire struck with hiring pause, spending curtailment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Concerns over costs are forcing leaders with Portland Fire & Rescue to make some difficult decisions. According to Commissioner Rene Gonzalez’s office, PF&R is spending too much on overtime because “straight-time” staffing is insufficient. His office says the Fire Bureau is approaching spending $25 million in the fiscal year and at his direction, the Fire Bureau has begun a comprehensive review of their policies, procedures and spending.
Man who attacked 2 Portland officers charged with assault

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been charged after assaulting two Portland police officers in early February, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Officers from the Central Precinct first responded around 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1 to an apartment building in the 950 Block of...
Vancouver man charged in Salmon Creek motel murder

A Vancouver man faces a murder charge in the death of another man at a Salmon Creek motel. On Jan. 30, Jonathan Smith, 39, made his first appearance in Clark County Superior Court. He faces one charge of second-degree murder stemming from the death of Roger Hudyma, 58, late last month.
Lebanon man dies after driving off road, hitting tree in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Lebanon man was killed after driving his car off the road and hitting a tree on Saturday night on Highway 99 in Marion County. Oregon State Police said just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a single-car crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. They learned a car was traveling southbound near Perkins Road Northeast, when the driver crossed the centerline, went into a ditch and hit a tree.
