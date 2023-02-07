Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy Didn't Stand When Biden Referred To Jan. 6 In State Of The Union Speech
Early in his address, Biden summed up the troubles he faced when he entered office two years ago, making a nod to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
China crashes Biden's State of the Union speech
China will be an uninvited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, as he takes credit for a resilient economy, celebrates record-low unemployment, and previews a broader domestic agenda. Why it matters: The stakes are high for Biden as he emphasizes a series of accomplishments...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
President Biden's State of the Union address gets rated by Americans
Americans graded President Biden on his State of the Union speech and shared what they believe are his greatest accomplishments as commander-in-chief so far.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Here are the guests invited to Biden’s State of the Union address
President Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address after a year marked by both triumphs and challenges. The president has consistently struggled with poor approval ratings and high inflation numbers in the last year, but also saw a higher number of Democrat victories than expected in the 2022 midterm elections…
Trump Announces 'Play by Play' of Biden's State of the Union
"This speech has the opportunity to rival any of the World's great orators, including, Lincoln, Washington, and…Sir Winston Churchill," Trump posted Tuesday.
msn.com
White House aides keep trying to torch the State of the Union address. Presidents keep getting in the way.
WASHINGTON — Now and then, a few intrepid White House speechwriters will wage a quiet battle to kill the State of the Union address as we know it — or at least shrink it so it’s no longer the stylized piece of theater it has become. Worrying...
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
Marty Walsh chosen as ‘designated survivor’ for President Biden’s State of the Union address
The former Boston Mayor and current Labor Secretary was not present at Biden's State of the Union. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh was the “designated survivor” for President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. As Biden delivered his second yearly address to congress, Supreme Court justices,...
NBCMontana
Officials react after State of the Union address
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s congressional delegation and governor are reacting after President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. “Too many people in Washington don’t understand the challenges Montana families face. I appreciate President Biden tonight laying out his plan to tackle some of these issues, from inflation to housing to health care and childcare costs. It’s my hope that in addition to working alongside Congress to lower costs for Montana’s working families, the President will take concrete action to secure our southern border, particularly when it comes to preventing the flow of fentanyl to Montana, defend this country from foreign adversaries like China who want to replace us as the world’s leading superpower, and support my efforts to ensure our veterans in rural areas have access to the care and benefits they earned. I’ll work with anyone—Republican or Democrat— to help cut costs and deliver for Montana in the weeks and months ahead.”
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
WTVQ
Comer slams Biden border policies: ‘The state of our border is in crisis’
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer took aim at President Joe Biden’s border and immigration policies at a Tuesday hearing on the state of the border. Comer cited the halting of the construction of border barriers, the moratorium on deportations when Biden first took office,...
CNBC
White House making changes to China section of State of the Union speech after balloon is shot down
Some of the lines in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address that refer to China are being edited after the shooting down of the surveillance balloon that had made its way across the U.S. last week, according to three people familiar with the speech. Parts of the draft...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
WTVQ
House panel advances impeachment articles against prosecutor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky House panel has recommended that lawmakers move forward with a prosecutor’s removal from office. The action stems from allegations that the prosecutor promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her. Media outlets report that the committee drafted...
