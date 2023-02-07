ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

China crashes Biden's State of the Union speech

China will be an uninvited guest at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, as he takes credit for a resilient economy, celebrates record-low unemployment, and previews a broader domestic agenda. Why it matters: The stakes are high for Biden as he emphasizes a series of accomplishments...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
NBCMontana

Officials react after State of the Union address

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s congressional delegation and governor are reacting after President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. “Too many people in Washington don’t understand the challenges Montana families face. I appreciate President Biden tonight laying out his plan to tackle some of these issues, from inflation to housing to health care and childcare costs. It’s my hope that in addition to working alongside Congress to lower costs for Montana’s working families, the President will take concrete action to secure our southern border, particularly when it comes to preventing the flow of fentanyl to Montana, defend this country from foreign adversaries like China who want to replace us as the world’s leading superpower, and support my efforts to ensure our veterans in rural areas have access to the care and benefits they earned. I’ll work with anyone—Republican or Democrat— to help cut costs and deliver for Montana in the weeks and months ahead.”
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
WTVQ

Comer slams Biden border policies: ‘The state of our border is in crisis’

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer took aim at President Joe Biden’s border and immigration policies at a Tuesday hearing on the state of the border. Comer cited the halting of the construction of border barriers, the moratorium on deportations when Biden first took office,...
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
WTVQ

House panel advances impeachment articles against prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky House panel has recommended that lawmakers move forward with a prosecutor’s removal from office. The action stems from allegations that the prosecutor promised a defendant favors in court in exchange for nude images of her. Media outlets report that the committee drafted...
