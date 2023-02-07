ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Becca Balint named to House Budget Committee

By Katlyn Tagliabue
 2 days ago

Washington, D.C. – Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint has a second committee post. Representative Balint announced that’s she been appointed to the U.S. House Budget Committee in addition to her membership on the Committee on Oversight.

In a statement, Rep. Balint says “I am honored to join the Budget Committee in the 118th Congress. It is critical that the budget addresses our country’s most pressing challenge and reflect the values of American families. We need to use every tool at our disposal to get closer to a more just and equitable economy that works for everyone.” She adds, “As Vermont’s voice on the committee, I’m eager to get to work for my community to fight for urgent investments in healthcare, education, and climate while ensuring that the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share.”

Rep. Balint will is one of 14 Democrats appointed to the committee. She says she will focus on addressing Vermonter’s priorities including the global climate crisis, accessible healthcare, and affordable childcare and education.

Ranking Member Brendan Boyle says “House Budget Committee Democrats are committed to supporting policies that will help families and hardworking Americans — not pull the rug out from under them. We’re united behind our shared values and ready to get to work for the American people .”

About the Budget Committee: The Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974 created the Budget Committee to analyze and reconcile the Presidential budget and develop fiscal policy. The Budget Committee drafts Congress’ annual budget and presides over the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) and budget process.

