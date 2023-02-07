Read full article on original website
Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
Questions continue as search for missing boater set to enter third week
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tyler Doyle was last seen Jan. 26 off the coast of North Myrtle Beach when his boat started taking on water. In the weeks following Doyle’s disappearance, thousands have taken to social media to find out what happened. Several groups have formed on Facebook...
Day 12: South Carolina officials identify missing 22-year-old boater; search continues along N.C. coast
Agencies continue to actively search the water for a missing 22-year-old boater who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. SCDNR officially confirmed on Tuesday that the name of the missing boater is Tyler Doyle. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North...
Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle has been missing for nearly two weeks. “We’ve been continually on the beach watching for anything that might wash ashore,” said Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar. “We’re looking for anything in the water that could be suspicious or concerning.”
Sheriff’s Office identifies body found floating in ocean at Fort Fisher
FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found floating in the ocean near Fort Fisher. 64-year-old Larry Darnell Faison was found around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday after drowning. Officials say a man on a bike noticed the Faison in the water...
SCDNR provides update on missing hunter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is continuing their search for Tyler Doyle, a missing hunter who disappeared near the Little River jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 26. SCDNR officers and a dive team searched the area along with other emergency agencies. The...
Brunswick County detectives searching for suspect in wallet theft from Thistle Golf Club
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a man whole sto a wallet from the Thistle Golf Club in Calabash. The theft occurred on Jan. 23 when the man allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards at various locations in Brunswick County and South Carolina.
PHOTOS: Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Navy vessel came ashore Thursday morning in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach. Photos show the vessel in the area of Boulineau’s supermarket. A crowd had gathered in the area. The vessel left at about 2 p.m. “This morning Service men and women from the US […]
Orton controlled burn season to begin in March
WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Orton’s annual prescribed burning will run between March 1 and May 1 on over 6,000 acres to help the forest’s health and restore the longleaf pine habitat. “Scores of native plant and animal species depend on fire for habitat maintenance, and the removal of...
Southport angler reels in 589-pound shark, marking new state record
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Common Thresher. Steven Viltoft of Southport caught the 589-pound, 1-ounce shark near the Knuckle Buoy off Oak Island on January 10th. The previous state record Common Thresher weighed 185-pounds and was caught...
Crash blocks lanes along Highway 17 Bypass near Surfside Beach area; 1 hurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are being asked to avoid Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544 due to a crash. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 8:45 a.m. Thursday to Highway 17 Bypass and Deerfield Avenue for a wreck involving two cars. One person was taken...
Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Navy vessel came ashore on Thursday in part of the North Strand. Multiple videos sent in from WMBF News viewers showed the Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) on the beach at Ocean Boulevard and Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove area. North...
Body pulled out of water near Fort Fisher Aquarium
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A body was pulled out of the water near the Fort Fisher Aquarium around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An eyewitness spotted a man in the surf near the aquarium and called 911. Kure Beach Fire Department responded, pulled the body out of the water and contacted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
SUV, ambulance collide near Medical Center Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Medical Center Drive and S 17th St. at around 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 9. The two vehicles were stopped in the middle of the intersection, with damage to the front end of both the Pender County ambulance and the SUV.
VIDEO: Navy hovercraft comes ashore as crews search for debris from downed Chinese balloon
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A U.S. Navy vessel came ashore on Thursday near North Myrtle Beach and caught the eye of many onlookers. WMBF reports multiple residents shared videos of the large vessel, which was a landing craft air cushion, on the beach in the Cherry Grove area.
Officials identify man found dead in Columbus County house fire
Mable Munn was the first female Black firefighter in Columbus County. The Giblem Lodge was built in 1871 on Princess Street. It became Wilmington's first African American Masonic Lodge. Local film “Remember Yesterday” to begin streaming on Prime Video and other channels. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Local...
Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue and agencies to carry out training exercise near US 17
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WECT) - Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue and several other agencies will conduct a live training exercise on a building near US 17 on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only one lane between Beacon Woods Drive and Dragstrip Road will be open during...
Local residents witness shoot-down of balloon
As recovery efforts continue offshore near Myrtle Beach, S.C., the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon Saturday that made national and international headlines was a spectacle witnessed along much of the Brunswick County coast. Many videos and still images of the balloon and its fate were posted by locals...
Wilmington FD responds to N 21st St. house fire, resident displaced
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department has released details surrounding a Feb. 3 house fire that took place on N 21st St. According to their announcement, crews found heavy smoke coming from the attic when they arrived at the scene. WFD was able to quickly confine and extinguish...
