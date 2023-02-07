Read full article on original website
This Local Magic Valley Store Quietly Moves to New Address
With so many stores closing and new ones opening in the last few years, it is hard to keep track of all of them. It seems weekly that stores close in the Magic Valley, and days or weeks later something new has moved in. One day a store will be where it has always been, and a few days or weeks later, you drive by and without notice, it is gone. This has become the norm, but sometimes when a store disappears from its location, it isn't because the store closed. One store in the Magic Valley recently disappeared, but the owner has confirmed that they aren't closed or strictly online, instead they have changed locations.
This Idaho Destination is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the Country
Idaho is home to many married people, and as was mentioned last week, the single and dating life here can be a little rough. It may be affordable to date, but dating opportunities are limited in Idaho, but if you can find someone and you end up getting to the point where you decide to spend your life together, you may want to rule out a destination wedding, because one of the best places to get married in the United States is already in Idaho. Where is the best place to get married in the country, where is the worst, and where is the best place in Idaho?
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
You’re Gonna Need A Big Mouth To Down This South Idaho Wiener
I've attempted one food challenge in my life, but it was nothing compared to a three-foot hot dog smothered in macaroni and cheese, chili, and corn that a south Idaho brewery serves up to brave souls that wish to attempt to take it down. The only time I've ever attempted...
Deadly Crash on Thousand Springs Road Near Hagerman
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome man was killed in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon when his van rolled down a steep embankment near Hagerman. According to Idaho State Police, the 73-year-old was driving a Ford Econoline van down the Thousand Springs Grade Road at around 1:21 p.m. when he lost control, went off the side of the road, and down the steep embankment. ISP said the man had been wearing a seat belt but died in the crash. The roadway was blocked for about three hours until emergency crews could clear the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP. Gooding County Sheriff's deputies, Wendell Fire Department, Gooding Fire Department, and Gooding EMS assisted with the crash.
South Idaho Teacher’s Student Fight Club ‘Appalling’ Say Police
Police in southern Idaho are continuing to investigate a middle school teacher who was arrested days ago for allegedly recording his students fighting in a classroom for the purpose of sharing the videos to social media. One Caldwell investigating officer has described the teacher's actions as "appalling." It's been over...
Fundraiser for Boy With Cancer in Idaho Hospital
Tyce Nielsen is only six years old. He has cancer. He’s being treated at a Boise hospital. Tyce’s family lives in Elko, Nevada. The drive is four hours between the cities. His mother has left her job in an effort to join in caring for the little boy. The fundraising appeal appeared in my Friday email. In a matter of a few hours, I noticed several hundred dollars had been raised. The family is being challenged to meet travel expenses.
Critics Say Boise’s Kellen Moore ‘Damn Sure Didn’t Do His Job’
What's with the internet and their obsession with Kellen Moore? We can't figure it out. Just the other day, we came across a tweet from someone that had recently moved to Boise, essentially saying that if they've learned one thing since being here, it's that any sort of criticism for Kellen Moore is NOT welcome in the Treasure Valley.
