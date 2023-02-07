ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Black History Month Spotlight: NCCU football coach Trei Oliver

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – In 2019 when North Carolina Central University went looking for the right person to return its football program to glory, there were a lot of opinions on which way to go. Some at the college wanted a former head coach, while others said to get...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around The Hill: February 10 – February 12

Check out the fun events happening around our community this weekend!. Thursday, February 9 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Start the weekend fun with trivia at Lanza’s Cafe! Host and caller Wesley Skidmore puts a fun twist on the regular trivia with a few different rounds, including a music round. Click here for more information.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill and Hope Renovation’s Nora Spencer Earns National Award

Since Hope Renovations was founded in 2019, Nora El-Khouri Spencer and the nonprofit have received a lot of recognition for their work in Chapel Hill and Carrboro. Last week, however, that recognition arguably reached a new high. At its annual International Builders Show and National Awards Gala in Las Vegas,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nsjonline.com

UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints

RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
chapelboro.com

This Just In: Banned in Florida

This Just In – If you’re reading this in Florida, I hope you’re under a blanket in a darkened room. I’m going to talk about Black History for a moment and don’t want anyone to get arrested. When I was finishing high school, the nation...
FLORIDA STATE
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: Commissioner Karen Howard

Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, February 7th. She discussed Black History Month in Chatham County, needs of the workforce for the VinFast plant, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com

Embrace The Space: Ryan Stewart

Click below to listen to the full conversation between 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck and Trinsic Residential Group managing director for the Carolinas, Ryan Stewart. Welcome to “Embrace The Space!” A monthly segment presented by Trinsic Residential Group, “Embrace The Space” features conversations with experts and professionals in town planning, discussing how differing concepts — from land use and housing to transportation and beyond – all come together to create a community that works, and works for people. This month, 97.9 The Hill’s Aaron Keck was joined by Trinsic Residential Group managing director for the Carolinas, Ryan Stewart.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Police rush to Hillside High in Durham

Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
DURHAM, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respond

CHAPEL HILL — Last month, Chapel Hill Town Council held a public hearing to discuss proposed text changes to the town’s Land Use Management Ordinance. These changes would eliminate single-family only zoning and allow for more middle housing, like townhomes, duplexes and cottage courts, in some of the town’s 247 neighborhoods.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy