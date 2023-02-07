Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respond
CHAPEL HILL — Last month, Chapel Hill Town Council held a public hearing to discuss proposed text changes to the town’s Land Use Management Ordinance. These changes would eliminate single-family only zoning and allow for more middle housing, like townhomes, duplexes and cottage courts, in some of the town’s 247 neighborhoods.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: New County Commissioner, UNC Vs. Wake, and the Efland Pig
In today’s news: Orange County is getting a new commissioner, UNC basketball faces Wake, and Animal Services captures a pot-bellied pig.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Solar Grazing, New Commissioner, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a story on solar grazing, tonight’s decision on a new Orange County Commissioner, and more.
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Lacrosse Picked No. 1 in League Poll; 3 Tar Heels Named All-ACC
With less than a week to go before its first regular-season game, the UNC women’s lacrosse team has been picked to win the ACC once again. The Tar Heels received the top spot in the league’s preseason coaches poll, receiving seven of 10 first-place votes. Boston College (second...
