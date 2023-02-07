BANGOR — Ellsworth High School’s Kaela Springer set a new team diving record this past weekend while competing at the Palmer Diving Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4. Kaela’s score of 378.75 in the 11-dive event, the same event that the team will be competing in during the upcoming championship meets, was good enough for a second-place finish, while sister Kiera finished in third place with a score of 318.35. The previous team record in the event (348.25) was set last year by Elena Springer.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO