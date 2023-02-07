Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth girls' basketball team beats MDI 78-49 to complete season sweep
ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth High School girls’ basketball team completed a season sweep of rival MDI on Tuesday, Feb. 7, beating the Trojans 78-49 in its final game of the regular season. “I’m proud of the group, this has been a heck of a year,” said head coach...
Ellsworth American
New EHS dive record set at Palmer Diving Invitational
BANGOR — Ellsworth High School’s Kaela Springer set a new team diving record this past weekend while competing at the Palmer Diving Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 4. Kaela’s score of 378.75 in the 11-dive event, the same event that the team will be competing in during the upcoming championship meets, was good enough for a second-place finish, while sister Kiera finished in third place with a score of 318.35. The previous team record in the event (348.25) was set last year by Elena Springer.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth native Mike McDevitt will enter Maine Basketball Hall of Fame
BANGOR — The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2023 earlier this week, and a former Ellsworth High School athlete made the cut. Mike McDevitt, who is currently the head women’s basketball coach at his alma mater, St. Joseph’s College, was chosen to enter the Hall thanks to a stellar basketball career as both a player and a coach.
Ellsworth American
EHS robotics takes a 'byte' out of competition
BANGOR — In the lower level of John Bapst Memorial High School, Maverik Goold, a sophomore at Ellsworth High School, tinkers with his team’s hand-built competition robot at its assigned table. He takes off a red cog, inspecting it carefully before placing it back on the machine. His teammate Tyler Hollenback, a freshman, watches the team rankings as they’re projected on the wall across from them.
Ellsworth American
Bucksport Road concrete plant nears completion
ELLSWORTH — Over a year after its initial application approval, the new Hughes Bros Inc. concrete plant at 575 Bucksport Road is estimated to be complete by early summertime. “We’ve made a lot of progress,” Larry Langille, president of Hughes Bros Inc., said of the project.
Ellsworth American
Milton I. Hamilton Jr.
Milton I. “Buddy” Hamilton Jr., 72, died Feb. 5, 2023, in Bangor. Buddy was born in Ellsworth, July 17, 1950, the son of Milton Sr. and Ida (Watts) Hamilton.
Ellsworth American
Rec Center to host Love and Lasagna event
SULLIVAN — The Sorrento-Sullivan Rec Center will be hosting the ninth annual Love and Lasagna event on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m., and will be free and open to the public. Donations are welcome as always, as the event is a.
Ellsworth American
Hancock forms Fire Truck Committee
HANCOCK — The Select Board approved the creation of a Fire Truck Committee at its meeting on Feb. 1. Hancock Engine No. 1 was found to have a cracked frame at its last inspection, which prompted the need to either repair or replace the damaged truck. The creation of...
Ellsworth American
RSU 24 hears appeals to book challenge decision
SULLIVAN — The Regional School Unit 24 (RSU 24) Board of Directors at its Feb. 7 meeting heard appeals filed by two residents in response to the Jan. 11 decision of the district’s Material Review Committee on the books “Gender Queer — A Memoir” by Maija Kobabe and “Queer — The Ultimate Guide for LGTBQ Teens” by Kathy Belge and Mark Bieschke.
Ellsworth American
Linda Mae Davis Griffin
Linda Mae Davis Griffin passed away peacefully at home with family by her side after a long battle with COPD and pneumonia. She was born in Bangor, Dec. 12, 1951, the daughter of Harold A. Davis and Doris Gaddas Doris.
Ellsworth American
Hotels upgrading, more campgrounds and Airbnbs surface
Across Maine, and in Hancock County, tourism once again ruled as a top source of revenue in 2022. Millions of visitors poured into the state and spent billions of dollars while vacationing. While its 2021 record of 4 million visits was not broken in 2022, Acadia National Park’s final 2022...
Ellsworth American
Marion Falls Bennoch
Marion Falls Bennoch, 96, daughter of Arthur J. and Vernice Libby Falls, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in the home where she was born. She was born in Ellsworth on Sept. 14, 1926.
Ellsworth American
Alice C. Lippert
Alice C. Lippert, 95, passed away Jan. 24, 2023, at a local hospital. She was born June 28, 1927, in New York, N.Y., the daughter of Charlotte Cleveland and Frank Stack and later, Thomas W. Hampton.
Ellsworth American
Sullivan man still missing a year later
ELLSWORTH — Thursday, Feb. 9 will mark a year since a Sullivan man, Anson Snowdeal, now 42, was last seen walking away from a Water Street apartment in Ellsworth. The Maine State Police are investigating. Snowdeal, a husband and father, does have a warrant for his arrest, a case being investigated by the Ellsworth Police Department, according to authorities.
Ellsworth American
Wood stove fire claims Penobscot house
PENOBSCOT — A home on a private road off Wardwell Point Road was lost to fire the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 4, after items stored too close to a wood stove caught fire, said Fire Chief Scott Ferden. “It was a total loss of the house,” Ferden said.
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of Feb. 9
ELLSWORTH — A local man remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Main Street Feb. 2. According to police, Jeffery Sanner, 43, of Ellsworth was walking along the side of the road near the intersection of Main and Spencer streets when he was struck by a 2018 Kia Sportage driven by Dale Basher, 52, of Ellsworth.
Ellsworth American
Sullivan to vote on new fire truck purchase
SULLIVAN — The town of Sullivan will hold a special town meeting at the town office on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. to see if residents will vote to approve the purchase of a new fire truck. A public hearing will be held at the town office a...
Ellsworth American
Sandra “Sandy” Ann Slater
Sandra “Sandy” Ann Slater, 61, of Brooksville, passed away Feb. 3, 2023, with her family by her side at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. She was born Oct. 7, 1961, in Castine, to Paul and Gloria (Astbury) Tapley.
Ellsworth American
Study in contrasts
Last week, Orland voters approved borrowing up to $4 million for a new fire station. The voter turnout of roughly 20 percent was decent for a mid-week, single-question ballot in February, and the final tally decisive: 259-105 in favor. That same day, down the road in Ellsworth, city officials were in court defending their own big-ticket public safety project: the relocation of the Ellsworth Police Department. The judge denied a restraining order to stop renovations, but allowed the lawsuit challenging how the lease was awarded to proceed.
Ellsworth American
Richard R. Smith
Richard R. Smith passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his closest loved ones, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Richard was born in September of 1958 to his mother, Jane Smith, and his father, the late, William Smith. He then became a big brother to Thomas Smith and the late Benjamin Smith.
