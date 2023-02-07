ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross Tucker: Pretty confident Browns will have much-improved defense under Schwartz; AFC tired of Chiefs

By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
 2 days ago

Former NFL offensive lineman and Audacy NFL Insider Ross Tucker joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about JuJu Smith-Schuster's comments on Philly cheesesteaks, what he expects in this Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup, where he thinks Aaron Rodgers would best fit next season, comparing the Browns' hire of Jim Schwartz and Brian Flores with the Vikings, and whether the elite quarterback or elite pass rush has the advantage.

