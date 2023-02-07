ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Upcoming lane closures on Interstate 81

By Jalen Rhodes
 2 days ago

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT has announced several lane closures through different counties due to bridge inspections this week on Interstate 81.

Lackawanna County – Interstate 81 Northbound at Exit 188 (Dunmore/Throop) will be closed on February 10 from 9:00 A.M – 3:00 P.M.

Luzerne County Interstate 81 Northbound between Exit 143 (Hazleton) to Exit 145 (West Hazleton) will be closed from 9:00 A.M until noon, and following that closure Interstate 81 Southbound between Exit 145 (West Hazleton) to Exit 143 (Hazleton) will be closed from noon until 3:00 P.M. both closures are on February 9.

Susquehanna County – Interstate 81 Northbound at Exit 230 (Great Bend/Susquehanna) will be closed from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. and following that closure Interstate 81 Southbound at Exit 230 (Great Bend/Susquehanna) will be closed from noon – 2:00 P.M. both closures are on February 8.

For information regarding road closures visit 511PA.com .

