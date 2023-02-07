Every person that has achieved the coveted EGOT status

It’s the most coveted award in showbiz, but precious few ever pull off the holy grail of an EGOT.

The most recognition a performer can ever achieve in terms of Hollywood awards is the combination of an Emmy , a Grammy , an Oscar , and a Tony.

It’s an exclusive club many hope to join, but precious few can claim to have been recognised in the world of TV, recording, film and stage.

Here is a list of all the people who can proudly call themselves EGOT winners:

Richard Rodgers (1962)

Richard Rogers was the first person to achieve EGOT status in 1962 and here is path to achieving the coveted milestone:

Emmy Award

Outstanding achievement in original music composed for television, "Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years"(1962)

Grammy Awards

Best show album, "The Sound of Music" (1960)

Best show album, "No Strings" (1962)

Academy Award

Best original song, "State Fair"(1945)

Tony Awards

Best musical, "South Pacific" (1950)

Best producers, "South Pacific" (1950)

Best original score, "South Pacific" (1950)

Best musical, "The King and I" (1952)

Best musical, "The Sound of Music," (1960)

Best original score, "No Strings" (1962)

Special award (1962)

Special award (1972)

Lawrence Langner memorial award for distinguished lifetime achievement in the American theatre (1979)

Helen Hayes (1977)

Helen Haynes was the second person (and first woman) to complete the EGOT in 1977 , and it took the longest with the journey taking 45 years.

Emmy Award

Best actress (1953)

Grammy Award

Best spoken word recording, "Great American Documents" (1976)

Academy Awards

Best actress in a leading role, "The Sin of Madelon Claudet" (1932)

Best actress in a leading role, "Airport" (1971)

Tony Awards

Best actress in a play, "Happy Birthday" (1947)

Best actress in a play, "Time Remembered" (1958)

Lawrence Langner memorial award for distinguished lifetime achievement in the American theatre (1980)

Rita Moreno (1977)

In the same year, West Side Story star Rita Moreno became part of the EGOT club too.

Emmy Awards



Outstanding performance by a supporting actress in variety or music series, "The Muppet Show" (1977)

Outstanding lead actress for a single appearance in a drama or comedy series, "The Rockford Files" (1978)

Grammy Award

Best recording for children, "The Electric Company" (1972)

Academy Award

Best actress in a supporting role, "West Side Story" (1962)

Tony Award

Best featured actress in a play, "The Ritz" (1975)

John Gielgud (1991)

There was gap spanning 14 years before another actor won all major awards, the next being actor and producer John Gielguld in 1991.

Emmy Award

Outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a special, "Summer's Lease" (1991)

Grammy Award

Best spoken word, documentary or drama recording, "Ages Of Man – Readings From Shakespeare" (1979)

Academy Award

Best actor in a supporting role, "Arthur" (1982)

Tony Awards

Special award (1959)

Best direction of a play, "Big Fish, Little Fish" (1961)

Audrey Hepburn (1994)

Many remember Audrey Hepburn from her iconic roles in Breakfast At Tiffany's (1961) as well as Roman Holiday (1953) with the latter helping the actor achieved EGOT status in 1994.

Emmy Award

Outstanding individual achievement – informational programming, "Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn" (1993)

Grammy Award

Best spoken word recording for children, "Audrey Hepburn's Enchanted Tales" (1993)

Academy Awards

Best actress in a leading role, "Roman Holiday" (1953)

Jean Hersholt humanitarian award (1993)

Tony Award

Best actress in a play, "Ondine" (1954)

Marvin Hamlisch (1995)

American composer Marvin Hamlisch joined the illustrious EGOT list 28 years ago.

Emmy Awards



Outstanding individual achievement in music direction, "Barbra: The Concert" (1995)

Outstanding individual achievement in music and lyrics, "Barbra: The Concert" (1995)

Outstanding music and lyrics, "AFI's 100 Years... 100 Movies: America's Greatest Movies" (1999)

Outstanding music direction, "Timeless: Live in Concert" (2001)

Grammy Awards

Album of best original score written for a motion picture or a television special, "The Way We Were" (1974)

Best pop instrumental performance, "The Entertainer" (1974)

Best new artist (1974)

Song of the year, "The Way We Were" (1974)

Academy Awards



Best original dramatic score, "The Way We Were" (1974)

Best original song score and/or adaptation, "The Sting" (1974)

Best original song, "The Way We Were" (1974)

Tony Award

Best original score, "A Chorus Line" (1976)





Jonathan Tunick (1997)

Two years later, another composer, this time Jonathan Tunick reached EGOT status.

Emmy Award

Outstanding achievement in music direction, "Night of 100 Stars" (1982)

Grammy Award

Best instrumental arrangement accompanying vocal(s), "No One Is Alone" (1988)

Academy Award

Best adaptation score, "A Little Night Music" (1978)

Tony Award

Best orchestrations, "Titanic" (1997)





Mel Brooks (2001)

Mel Brooks was the first person to reach the EGOT achievement in the 21st Century.

Emmy Awards



Outstanding writing achievement in variety, "The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special" (1967)

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series, "Mad About You" (1997)

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series, "Mad About You" (1998)

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series, "Mad About You" (1999)

Grammy Awards

Best spoken comedy album, "The 2000 Year Old Man In The Year 2000" (1998)

Best long form music video, "Recording The Producers – A Musical Romp With Mel Brooks" (2001)

Best musical show album, "The Producers" (2001)

Academy Award

Best writing, story and screenplay – written directly for the screen, "The Producers" (1969)

Tony Awards



Best book of a musical, "The Producers" (2001)

Best musical, "The Producers" (2001)

Best original score, "The Producers" (2001)





Mike Nichols (2001)

In the same year, director Mike Nichols also jointed the limited club, he is known for films such as "The Graduate" (1967) and "Wit" (2001).

Emmy Awards



Outstanding directing for a miniseries, movie, or special, "Wit" (2001)

Outstanding made for television Movie, "Wit" (2001)

Outstanding directing for a miniseries, movie, or dramatic special, "Angels in America" (2004)

Outstanding miniseries, "Angels in America" (2004)

Grammy Award

Best comedy performance, "An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May" (1961)

Academy Award

Best director, "The Graduate" (1968)

Tony Awards



Best direction of a play, "Barefoot in the Park" (1964)

Best direction of a play, "Luv" and "The Odd Couple" (1965)

Best direction of a play, "Plaza Suite" (1968)

Best direction of a play, "The Prisoner of Second Avenue" (1972)

Best musical, "Annie" (1977)

Best direction of a play, "The Real Thing" (1984)

Best direction of a musical, "Monty Python's Spamalot" (2005)

Best direction of a play, "Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman" (2012)

Whoopi Goldberg (2002)

In 2002, actor Whoopi Goldberg made history by becoming the first Black person to achieve an EGOT.

Emmy Awards

Outstanding special class special, "Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel" (2002)

Outstanding talk show host, "The View" (2009)

Grammy Award

Best comedy recording, "Whoopi Goldberg – Original Broadway Show Recording" (1985)

Academy Award

Best actress in a supporting role, "Ghost" (1991)

Tony Award

Best musical, "Thoroughly Modern Millie" (2002)





Scott Rudin (2012)

A decade would go by before another person completed the EGOT milestone, the next was producer Scott Rudin in 2012.

Emmy Awards

Outstanding children's program, "He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'" (1984)

Grammy Award

Best musical theater album, "The Book of Mormon" (2011)





Academy Award

Best motion picture of the year, "No Country for Old Men" (2008)

Tony Awards

Best musical, "Passion" (1994)

Best play, "Copenhagen" (2000)

Best play, "Edward Albee's The Goat or Who Is Sylvia?" (2002)

Best play, "Doubt" (2005)

Best play, "The History Boys" (2006)

Best play, "God of Carnage" (2009)

Best revival of a play, "Fences" (2010)

Best musical, "The Book of Mormon" (2011)

Best revival of a play, "Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman" (2012)

Best revival of a play, "A Raisin in the Sun" (2014)

Best play, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" (2015)

Best revival of a play, "Skylight" (2015)

Best play, "The Humans" (2016)

Best revival of a play, "Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge" (2016)





Robert Lopez (2014)

In 2014, songwriter Robert Lopez who help co-wrote the songs featured in the Disney film Frozen was the twelfth person who achieved the EGOT.

Emmy Awards

Outstanding music direction and composition, "Wonder Pets!" (2008)

Outstanding music direction and composition, "Wonder Pets!" (2010)

Grammy Awards

Best musical theater album, "The Book of Mormon" (2011)

Best song written for visual media, "Let It Go" (2014)

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media, "Frozen" (2014)





Academy Awards

Best original song, "Let It Go" (2014)

Best original song, "Remember Me" (2018)

Tony Awards

Best original score, "Avenue Q" (2004)

Best book of a musical, "The Book of Mormon" (2011)

Best original score, "The Book of Mormon" (2011)





Andrew Lloyd Webber (2018)

British composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber achieved EGOT status in 2018.

Emmy Award

Outstanding variety special (live), "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (2018)

Grammy Awards

Best cast show album, "Evita" (1980)

Best cast show album, "Cats" (1983)

Best contemporary composition (1986)

Grammy legend award (1990)

Academy Award



Best original song, "You Must Love Me" (1996)

Tony Awards

Best original score, "Evita" (1980)

Best musical, "Cats" (1983)

Best original score, "Cats" (1983)

Best musical, "Phantom of the Opera" (1988)

Best musical, "Sunset Boulevard" (1995)

Best original score, "Sunset Boulevard" (1995)

Lifetime achievement in the theatre (2018)

Tim Rice (2018)

Tim Rice who has worked on Disney films such "The Lion King" and "Aladdin," became a member of the EGOT club in 2018 too.

Emmy Awards

Outstanding variety special (live), "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (2018)

Grammy Awards

Best musical theater album, "Evita" (1981)

Best musical album for children, "Aladdin" (1994)

Best song written for visual media, "A Whole New World" (1994)

Song of the year, "A Whole New World" (1994)

Best musical theater album, "Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida" (2001)

Academy Award

Best original song, "A Whole New World" (1993)

Best original song, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" (1995)

Best original son, "You Must Love Me" (1997)

Tony Awards

Best book of a musical, "Evita" (1980)

Best original score, "Evita" (1980)

Best original score, "Aida" (2000)

John Legend (2018)

2018 was certainly a popular year for the EGOT, as singer-songwriter John Legend became the third person in the same year to achieve this, and also made history as the first Black man to reach this milestone.

Emmy Award

Outstanding variety special (live), "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (2018)

Grammy Awards

Best new artist (2006)

Best R&B album, "Get Lifted" (2006)

Best male R&B vocal performance, "Ordinary People" (2006)

Best male R&B vocal performance, "Heaven" (2007)

Best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals, "Family Affair" (2007)

Best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals, "Stay With Me (By the Sea)" (2009)

Best R&B song, "Shine" (2011)

Best traditional R&B vocal performance, "Hang on in There" (2011)

Best R&B album, "Wake Up!" (2011)

Best song written for visual media, "Glory" (2016)

Academy Award



Best original song, "Glory" (2015)

Tony Awards

Best revival of a play, "Jitney" (2017)

Alan Menken (2020)

In 2020, Alan Menken who has worked on popular Disney tracks became an EGOT member.

Emmy Awards

Outstanding contribution to the success of the Academy's anti-drug special for children, "Wonderful Ways to Say No" from the TV special "Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue" (1990, non-competitive)

Outstanding original song in a children's, young Adult or animated program, "Waiting in the Wings" from "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure" (2020)

Grammy Awards

Best recording for children, "The Little Mermaid: Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack" (1991)

Best song written specifically for a motion picture or television, "Under the Sea" (1991)

Best album for children, "Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" (1993)

Best instrumental composition written for a motion picture or for television, "Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" (1993)

Best song written specifically for a motion picture or television, "Beauty and the Beast" (1993)

Song of the year, "A Whole New World (Aladdin's Theme)" (1994)

Best musical album for children, "Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" (1994)

Best instrumental composition written for a motion picture or for television, "Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" (1994)

Best song written specifically for a motion picture or television, "A Whole New World" (1994)

Best song written specifically for a motion picture or television, "Colors of the Wind" (1996)

Best song written for visual media, "I See the Light" (2012)

Academy Awards

Best original score, "The Little Mermaid" (1989)

Best original score, "Under the Sea" (1989)

Best original score, "Beauty and the Beast" (1991)

Best original song, "Beauty and the Beast" (1991)

Best original song, "Aladdin" (1992)

Best original song, "A Whole New World" (1992)

Best original musical or comedy score, "Pocahontas" (1995)

Best original song, "Colors of the Wind" (1995)

Tony Award

Best original score, "Newsies" (2012)

Jennifer Hudson (2022)

Last year, singer Jennifer Hudson achieved an EGOT, where her Grammy-award winning albums and Oscar for her performance in 2006 film Dreamgirls contributed to this success.

Emmy Award

Outstanding interactive media for a daytime program, "Baba Yaga" (2021)

Grammy Awards

Best R&B album, "Jennifer Hudson" (2009)

Best musical theater album, "The Color Purple" (2017)

Academy Award

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role, "Dreamgirls" (2006)

Tony Award

Best musical, "A Strange Loop" (2022)

Viola Davis (2023)

Viola Davis is the latest star to join the EGOT club after winning Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling award for "Finding Me" during the 65th GRAMMY Awards, on Sunday.

Emmy Award

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series, "How to Get Away With Murder" (2015)

Grammy Award

Best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording, "Finding Me" (2023)

Academy Award

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role, "Fences" (2017)

Tony Award

Best featured actress in a play, "King Hedley II" (2001)

Best leading actress in a play, "Fences" (2010)

