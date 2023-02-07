ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Every person that has achieved the coveted EGOT status

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

It’s the most coveted award in showbiz, but precious few ever pull off the holy grail of an EGOT.

The most recognition a performer can ever achieve in terms of Hollywood awards is the combination of an Emmy , a Grammy , an Oscar , and a Tony.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It’s an exclusive club many hope to join, but precious few can claim to have been recognised in the world of TV, recording, film and stage.

Here is a list of all the people who can proudly call themselves EGOT winners:

Richard Rodgers (1962)

Richard Rogers was the first person to achieve EGOT status in 1962 and here is path to achieving the coveted milestone:

Emmy Award

  • Outstanding achievement in original music composed for television, "Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years"(1962)

Grammy Awards

  • Best show album, "The Sound of Music" (1960)
  • Best show album, "No Strings" (1962)

Academy Award

  • Best original song, "State Fair"(1945)

Tony Awards

  • Best musical, "South Pacific" (1950)
  • Best producers, "South Pacific" (1950)
  • Best original score, "South Pacific" (1950)
  • Best musical, "The King and I" (1952)
  • Best musical, "The Sound of Music," (1960)
  • Best original score, "No Strings" (1962)
  • Special award (1962)
  • Special award (1972)
  • Lawrence Langner memorial award for distinguished lifetime achievement in the American theatre (1979)

Helen Hayes (1977)

Helen Haynes was the second person (and first woman) to complete the EGOT in 1977 , and it took the longest with the journey taking 45 years.

Emmy Award

  • Best actress (1953)

Grammy Award

  • Best spoken word recording, "Great American Documents" (1976)

Academy Awards

  • Best actress in a leading role, "The Sin of Madelon Claudet" (1932)
  • Best actress in a leading role, "Airport" (1971)

Tony Awards

  • Best actress in a play, "Happy Birthday" (1947)
  • Best actress in a play, "Time Remembered" (1958)
  • Lawrence Langner memorial award for distinguished lifetime achievement in the American theatre (1980)

Rita Moreno (1977)

In the same year, West Side Story star Rita Moreno became part of the EGOT club too.

Emmy Awards

  • Outstanding performance by a supporting actress in variety or music series, "The Muppet Show" (1977)
  • Outstanding lead actress for a single appearance in a drama or comedy series, "The Rockford Files" (1978)

Grammy Award

  • Best recording for children, "The Electric Company" (1972)

Academy Award

  • Best actress in a supporting role, "West Side Story" (1962)

Tony Award

  • Best featured actress in a play, "The Ritz" (1975)

John Gielgud (1991)

There was gap spanning 14 years before another actor won all major awards, the next being actor and producer John Gielguld in 1991.

Emmy Award

  • Outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a special, "Summer's Lease" (1991)

Grammy Award

  • Best spoken word, documentary or drama recording, "Ages Of Man – Readings From Shakespeare" (1979)

Academy Award

  • Best actor in a supporting role, "Arthur" (1982)

Tony Awards

  • Special award (1959)
  • Best direction of a play, "Big Fish, Little Fish" (1961)

Audrey Hepburn (1994)

Many remember Audrey Hepburn from her iconic roles in Breakfast At Tiffany's (1961) as well as Roman Holiday (1953) with the latter helping the actor achieved EGOT status in 1994.

Emmy Award

  • Outstanding individual achievement – informational programming, "Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn" (1993)

Grammy Award

  • Best spoken word recording for children, "Audrey Hepburn's Enchanted Tales" (1993)

Academy Awards

  • Best actress in a leading role, "Roman Holiday" (1953)
  • Jean Hersholt humanitarian award (1993)

Tony Award

  • Best actress in a play, "Ondine" (1954)

Marvin Hamlisch (1995)

American composer Marvin Hamlisch joined the illustrious EGOT list 28 years ago.

Emmy Awards

  • Outstanding individual achievement in music direction, "Barbra: The Concert" (1995)
  • Outstanding individual achievement in music and lyrics, "Barbra: The Concert" (1995)
  • Outstanding music and lyrics, "AFI's 100 Years... 100 Movies: America's Greatest Movies" (1999)
  • Outstanding music direction, "Timeless: Live in Concert" (2001)

Grammy Awards

  • Album of best original score written for a motion picture or a television special, "The Way We Were" (1974)
  • Best pop instrumental performance, "The Entertainer" (1974)
  • Best new artist (1974)
  • Song of the year, "The Way We Were" (1974)

Academy Awards

  • Best original dramatic score, "The Way We Were" (1974)
  • Best original song score and/or adaptation, "The Sting" (1974)
  • Best original song, "The Way We Were" (1974)

Tony Award

  • Best original score, "A Chorus Line" (1976)


Jonathan Tunick (1997)

Two years later, another composer, this time Jonathan Tunick reached EGOT status.

Emmy Award

  • Outstanding achievement in music direction, "Night of 100 Stars" (1982)

Grammy Award

  • Best instrumental arrangement accompanying vocal(s), "No One Is Alone" (1988)

Academy Award

  • Best adaptation score, "A Little Night Music" (1978)

Tony Award

  • Best orchestrations, "Titanic" (1997)


Mel Brooks (2001)

Mel Brooks was the first person to reach the EGOT achievement in the 21st Century.

Emmy Awards

  • Outstanding writing achievement in variety, "The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special" (1967)
  • Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series, "Mad About You" (1997)
  • Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series, "Mad About You" (1998)
  • Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series, "Mad About You" (1999)

Grammy Awards

  • Best spoken comedy album, "The 2000 Year Old Man In The Year 2000" (1998)
  • Best long form music video, "Recording The Producers – A Musical Romp With Mel Brooks" (2001)
  • Best musical show album, "The Producers" (2001)

Academy Award

  • Best writing, story and screenplay – written directly for the screen, "The Producers" (1969)

Tony Awards

  • Best book of a musical, "The Producers" (2001)
  • Best musical, "The Producers" (2001)
  • Best original score, "The Producers" (2001)


Mike Nichols (2001)

In the same year, director Mike Nichols also jointed the limited club, he is known for films such as "The Graduate" (1967) and "Wit" (2001).

Emmy Awards

  • Outstanding directing for a miniseries, movie, or special, "Wit" (2001)
  • Outstanding made for television Movie, "Wit" (2001)
  • Outstanding directing for a miniseries, movie, or dramatic special, "Angels in America" (2004)
  • Outstanding miniseries, "Angels in America" (2004)

Grammy Award

  • Best comedy performance, "An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May" (1961)

Academy Award

  • Best director, "The Graduate" (1968)

Tony Awards

  • Best direction of a play, "Barefoot in the Park" (1964)
  • Best direction of a play, "Luv" and "The Odd Couple" (1965)
  • Best direction of a play, "Plaza Suite" (1968)
  • Best direction of a play, "The Prisoner of Second Avenue" (1972)
  • Best musical, "Annie" (1977)
  • Best direction of a play, "The Real Thing" (1984)
  • Best direction of a musical, "Monty Python's Spamalot" (2005)
  • Best direction of a play, "Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman" (2012)

Whoopi Goldberg (2002)

In 2002, actor Whoopi Goldberg made history by becoming the first Black person to achieve an EGOT.

Emmy Awards

  • Outstanding special class special, "Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel" (2002)
  • Outstanding talk show host, "The View" (2009)

Grammy Award

  • Best comedy recording, "Whoopi Goldberg – Original Broadway Show Recording" (1985)

Academy Award

  • Best actress in a supporting role, "Ghost" (1991)

Tony Award

  • Best musical, "Thoroughly Modern Millie" (2002)


Scott Rudin (2012)

A decade would go by before another person completed the EGOT milestone, the next was producer Scott Rudin in 2012.

Emmy Awards

  • Outstanding children's program, "He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'" (1984)

Grammy Award

  • Best musical theater album, "The Book of Mormon" (2011)


Academy Award

  • Best motion picture of the year, "No Country for Old Men" (2008)

Tony Awards

  • Best musical, "Passion" (1994)
  • Best play, "Copenhagen" (2000)
  • Best play, "Edward Albee's The Goat or Who Is Sylvia?" (2002)
  • Best play, "Doubt" (2005)
  • Best play, "The History Boys" (2006)
  • Best play, "God of Carnage" (2009)
  • Best revival of a play, "Fences" (2010)
  • Best musical, "The Book of Mormon" (2011)
  • Best revival of a play, "Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman" (2012)
  • Best revival of a play, "A Raisin in the Sun" (2014)
  • Best play, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" (2015)
  • Best revival of a play, "Skylight" (2015)
  • Best play, "The Humans" (2016)
  • Best revival of a play, "Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge" (2016)


Robert Lopez (2014)

In 2014, songwriter Robert Lopez who help co-wrote the songs featured in the Disney film Frozen was the twelfth person who achieved the EGOT.

Emmy Awards

  • Outstanding music direction and composition, "Wonder Pets!" (2008)
  • Outstanding music direction and composition, "Wonder Pets!" (2010)

Grammy Awards

  • Best musical theater album, "The Book of Mormon" (2011)
  • Best song written for visual media, "Let It Go" (2014)
  • Best compilation soundtrack for visual media, "Frozen" (2014)


Academy Awards

  • Best original song, "Let It Go" (2014)
  • Best original song, "Remember Me" (2018)
  • Tony Awards
  • Best original score, "Avenue Q" (2004)
  • Best book of a musical, "The Book of Mormon" (2011)
  • Best original score, "The Book of Mormon" (2011)


Andrew Lloyd Webber (2018)

British composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber achieved EGOT status in 2018.

Emmy Award

  • Outstanding variety special (live), "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (2018)

Grammy Awards

  • Best cast show album, "Evita" (1980)
  • Best cast show album, "Cats" (1983)
  • Best contemporary composition (1986)
  • Grammy legend award (1990)

Academy Award

  • Best original song, "You Must Love Me" (1996)

Tony Awards

  • Best original score, "Evita" (1980)
  • Best musical, "Cats" (1983)
  • Best original score, "Cats" (1983)
  • Best musical, "Phantom of the Opera" (1988)
  • Best musical, "Sunset Boulevard" (1995)
  • Best original score, "Sunset Boulevard" (1995)
  • Lifetime achievement in the theatre (2018)

Tim Rice (2018)

Tim Rice who has worked on Disney films such "The Lion King" and "Aladdin," became a member of the EGOT club in 2018 too.

Emmy Awards

  • Outstanding variety special (live), "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (2018)

Grammy Awards

  • Best musical theater album, "Evita" (1981)
  • Best musical album for children, "Aladdin" (1994)
  • Best song written for visual media, "A Whole New World" (1994)
  • Song of the year, "A Whole New World" (1994)
  • Best musical theater album, "Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida" (2001)

Academy Award

  • Best original song, "A Whole New World" (1993)
  • Best original song, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" (1995)
  • Best original son, "You Must Love Me" (1997)

Tony Awards

  • Best book of a musical, "Evita" (1980)
  • Best original score, "Evita" (1980)
  • Best original score, "Aida" (2000)

John Legend (2018)

2018 was certainly a popular year for the EGOT, as singer-songwriter John Legend became the third person in the same year to achieve this, and also made history as the first Black man to reach this milestone.

Emmy Award

  • Outstanding variety special (live), "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (2018)

Grammy Awards

  • Best new artist (2006)
  • Best R&B album, "Get Lifted" (2006)
  • Best male R&B vocal performance, "Ordinary People" (2006)
  • Best male R&B vocal performance, "Heaven" (2007)
  • Best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals, "Family Affair" (2007)
  • Best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals, "Stay With Me (By the Sea)" (2009)
  • Best R&B song, "Shine" (2011)
  • Best traditional R&B vocal performance, "Hang on in There" (2011)
  • Best R&B album, "Wake Up!" (2011)
  • Best song written for visual media, "Glory" (2016)

Academy Award

  • Best original song, "Glory" (2015)

Tony Awards

  • Best revival of a play, "Jitney" (2017)

Alan Menken (2020)

In 2020, Alan Menken who has worked on popular Disney tracks became an EGOT member.

Emmy Awards

  • Outstanding contribution to the success of the Academy's anti-drug special for children, "Wonderful Ways to Say No" from the TV special "Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue" (1990, non-competitive)
  • Outstanding original song in a children's, young Adult or animated program, "Waiting in the Wings" from "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure" (2020)

Grammy Awards

  • Best recording for children, "The Little Mermaid: Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack" (1991)
  • Best song written specifically for a motion picture or television, "Under the Sea" (1991)
  • Best album for children, "Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" (1993)
  • Best instrumental composition written for a motion picture or for television, "Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" (1993)
  • Best song written specifically for a motion picture or television, "Beauty and the Beast" (1993)
  • Song of the year, "A Whole New World (Aladdin's Theme)" (1994)
  • Best musical album for children, "Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" (1994)
  • Best instrumental composition written for a motion picture or for television, "Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" (1994)
  • Best song written specifically for a motion picture or television, "A Whole New World" (1994)
  • Best song written specifically for a motion picture or television, "Colors of the Wind" (1996)
  • Best song written for visual media, "I See the Light" (2012)

Academy Awards

  • Best original score, "The Little Mermaid" (1989)
  • Best original score, "Under the Sea" (1989)
  • Best original score, "Beauty and the Beast" (1991)
  • Best original song, "Beauty and the Beast" (1991)
  • Best original song, "Aladdin" (1992)
  • Best original song, "A Whole New World" (1992)
  • Best original musical or comedy score, "Pocahontas" (1995)
  • Best original song, "Colors of the Wind" (1995)

Tony Award

  • Best original score, "Newsies" (2012)

Jennifer Hudson (2022)

Last year, singer Jennifer Hudson achieved an EGOT, where her Grammy-award winning albums and Oscar for her performance in 2006 film Dreamgirls contributed to this success.

Emmy Award

  • Outstanding interactive media for a daytime program, "Baba Yaga" (2021)

Grammy Awards

  • Best R&B album, "Jennifer Hudson" (2009)
  • Best musical theater album, "The Color Purple" (2017)

Academy Award

  • Best performance by an actress in a supporting role, "Dreamgirls" (2006)

Tony Award

  • Best musical, "A Strange Loop" (2022)

Viola Davis (2023)

Viola Davis is the latest star to join the EGOT club after winning Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling award for "Finding Me" during the 65th GRAMMY Awards, on Sunday.

Emmy Award

  • Outstanding lead actress in a drama series, "How to Get Away With Murder" (2015)

Grammy Award

  • Best audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording, "Finding Me" (2023)

Academy Award

  • Best performance by an actress in a supporting role, "Fences" (2017)

Tony Award

  • Best featured actress in a play, "King Hedley II" (2001)
  • Best leading actress in a play, "Fences" (2010)

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

NBC Will Honor Carol Burnett’s Life and Legacy with a 2-Hour Special on the Star’s 90th Birthday

Comedian Carol Burnett has brought a lot of laughter to many people throughout her long, illustrious career. Now, NBC is going to help celebrate her 90th birthday with a two-hour special. It is titled Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love. It will appear on her birthday, Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The special also will stream the next day on Peacock.
Looper

Actors Who Refused Roles In Al Pacino Movies

An icon of stage and screen, Al Pacino was an instant movie star thanks to his casting as Michael Corleone in the 1972 mafia masterpiece, "The Godfather." He'd reprise the role in a pair of sequels, which would comprise one of the greatest film trilogies in cinema history, but it's far from his only memorable role. His part as the eponymous drug lord in "Scarface" led to even more legendary movie moments, while he'd join the other side of the law for films like "Serpico" and "Heat." And into the 20th century, Pacino hasn't slowed down, teaming with Christopher Nolan in "Insomnia" in 2002 and Martin Scorsese for "The Irishman," and starring in the Amazon original series, "Hunters."
Deadline

Sharon Stone Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance During Sam Smith Performance

UPDATED with Sharon Stone’s reaction: Sam Smith debuted the title track of their upcoming album “Gloria” on Saturday Night Live. There was a special guest for the occasion, Sharon Stone. The Oscar-nominated actor, the star of the Sidney Lumet-directed 1999 movie Gloria, a remake of John Cassavetes’ film of the same name, was part of the elaborate music production, which featured Smith surrounded by a large choir. In some sort of surreal performance art, Stone was lying on a bed for most of the song, then dramatically got up toward the end. Smith released Gloria two days ago, ahead of...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor Dies

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its own this week following the death of iconic Tony and Emmy Award-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough, who is best known for his role as Jim Dial on the sitcom "Murphy Brown."
Deadline

Charles Kimbrough Dies: Tony And Emmy Nominated Actor And Anchorman On ‘Murphy Brown’ Was 86

Charles Kimbrough, best known for his portrayal of network anchorman Jim Dial on the CBS sitcom Murphy Brown, died Jan. 11 in Culver City, Calif. No cause was given by his son, who confirmed the death. Kimbrough received a Tony Award nomination in 1971 for best featured actor in a musical for playing Harry in the original production of Stephen Sondheim’s Company. He later appeared in the Sondheim musical Sunday in the Park With George. He later received a supporting comedy actor Emmy nomination in 1990 for his work on Murphy Brown. A Minnesota native, Kimbrough was also the voice of...
CULVER CITY, CA
Popculture

FX Cancels Another Show

Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
Deadline

Alan Cumming Says ‘Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion’ Would’ve Had Six Sequels If It Starred Men

Alan Cumming is blasting Hollywood for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion not having a sequel. The comedy that starred Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino was released in 1997 and despite talks about filming a follow-up, nothing ever materialized. “I would love to do a sequel. I have to say, I think the fact that there hasn’t been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood,” Cumming told The A.V. Club in an interview. The Traitors U.S. host has a theory as to why the comedy directed by David Mirkin never got a sequel. “You know, I think that the things...
ARIZONA STATE
Indy100

BBC apologises for mistaking Viola Davis for Beyonce

BBC News has apologised after using a photo of Viola Davis in Grammy's coverage about Beyoncé.A photo of the How to Get Away with Murder actor appeared on screen during broadcaster’s nighttime live coverage of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5.Alongside the photo of Davis, was the chyron that read: "Beyoncé's big night."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterViewers quickly took to social media to point out the mistake, posting clips and photos of the error.One person wrote: "Who’s gonna tell @BBCNews?”"Hey @BBCNews @BBCWorld this is a bad look for you. Viola Davis is not Beyonce....
Indy100

Leonardo DiCaprio's rumoured girlfriend is 'young enough to have had Covid interrupt school'

Leonardo DiCaprio's rumoured new romance has caused yet another social media storm – and you can only guess why. DiCaprio's dating cut-off age has become Hollywood's running joke, with the 48-year-old appearing to only date women under the age of 25. He's been linked to Blake Lively, Kate Moss, Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli, and Gisele Bündchen — all of whom were 25 or under during their relationship. Just last year, he parted ways with his then-girlfriend Camila Morrone just two months after her 25th birthday celebrations.Inevitably, his "said preferences" have birthed easy material for award show hosts with the likes...
Variety

TV Academy and Fox Reveal Emmy Date, Key Art for 2023 Telecast

The 2023 Primetime Emmys have an airdate: Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Fox. Meanwhile, a week before the Fox telecast, the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two consecutive nights on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10. As usual, an edited presentation of the combined two nights will be telecast on FXX. That marks the second year in a row that the Emmys have shifted to Monday, keeping it out of the way of NFL football — and potential football overruns. The last time Fox aired the Emmys was in...
tvinsider.com

2023 Emmy Awards Sets Fall Date on Fox

The date is set for the 75th annual Emmy Awards, as today (Thursday, February 9), Fox and the Television Academy jointly announced that the ceremony will take place on Monday, September 18. This year’s event will air live from 8-11 pm ET and 5-8:00 PT on Fox and will honor...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘La La Land’ to Become a Broadway Musical

La La Land is heading to Broadway. The Oscar-winning movie musical is being developed as a stage musical by producer Marc Platt and Lionsgate. The 2016 movie, which starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, followed an aspiring actress and a jazz musician as they pursue their dreams in Los Angeles. The film’s original songs include tracks “City of Stars” and “Another Day of Sun.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Spinoff With Matthew McConaughey in Talks Amid Report of Kevin Costner's Uncertain Future'Dexter,' 'Billions' Spinoffs in the Works as Showtime Doubles Down on Franchise PlanMatthew McConaughey to Voice Elvis in Netflix Animated Series Bartlett...
The Guardian

Frances McDormand’s 10 best performances – ranked!

As the pregnant married lover of Michael Douglas’s silver-fox creative writing professor, this is the kind of fairly thankless ancillary role that McDormand does so well: giving us a subtle insight into the human frailties under the surface of an otherwise tough-nut authority figure. 9. Mississippi Burning (1988) McDormand...
MISSOURI STATE
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy