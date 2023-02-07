ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Dariq Whitehead's status ahead of Virginia game

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has given similar updates on Dariq Whitehead's status across the five-star freshman forward's 2.5-week absence recovering from a left lower leg injury. But the Whitehead update Scheyer provided on Thursday sounds a tad more promising. It comes as the Blue ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit

There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils ...
DURHAM, NC
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023

The featured game on ESPN’s college basketball action will come between two hungry teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8) will face off against an evenly matched opponent in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9). ESPN coverage will be live from Winston-Salem, North Carolina for this in-state tilt. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Wake Forest prediction and pick.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Both ECU-NC State baseball games slotted for national TV

A pair of East Carolina regular season baseball games - both against NC State - have been picked up by the ESPN networks as national broadcasts. Both contests are set to be televised on ESPNU, with the first coming on Tuesday, April 2, when the Pirates host NC State at 5:30 pm ET inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. The second contest will be the return trip to Raleigh on Tuesday, April 25, a 6 pm first pitch at Doak Field at Dail Stadium.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Onward State

‘A Two-Way Street’: New Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans Describes Philosophy

Marques Hagans is a relationship guy. At his first press conference since being hired as Penn State’s new wide receivers coach on January 23, Hagans made that very clear. Having spent 12 years with the University of Virginia coaching staff and another five years as a player, the relationships Hagans built with the Charlottesville community were one of the largest sources of hesitation before his relocation.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Indoor Track Championships are canceled

MONETA—The Blue Ridge District indoor track and field championships scheduled at Staunton River High School Saturday were canceled. The championships will not be rescheduled. Since none of the six schools in the Blue Ridge District have indoor track and field facilities, some meets are contested outdoors weather permitting. Heavy,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
nsjonline.com

UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints

RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Former North Carolina state senator, Elon College alumnus dies

Former North Carolina Sen. and Elon College alumnus Jerry Tillman died Feb. 4 at age 82. The longtime senator died in Greensboro from natural causes, according to the Associated Press. Tillman played baseball for what is now Elon University, earning the title of honorable-mention All-American while playing for the Fighting Christians.
GREENSBORO, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
WRAL

Police rush to Hillside High in Durham

Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
DURHAM, NC
