MARCIA ANNE SCOTT
Marcia Anne Scott, 73, of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., formerly of Lebanon, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., by the sea. She was born May 30, 1949, in Maryville to Gerald and Vera M. Merrigan...
STEVEN (STEVE) HENDRICK SR.
Steven (Steve) Hendrick Sr., 69, of Lebanon, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Lebanon. He was born Aug. 27, 1953, in Bentonville, Ark. to Henry Clay Hendrick and Dorothy Marie Clark. Steven was preceded in death by his parents; his grandmother who raised him, Amelia; and his stepfather, Otto Davis.
CLARA LEA WHITNEY
Clara Lea (LaRose) Whitney, 91, of Buffalo, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. She was born March 22, 1931, in Nemo, Mo. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Noble Whitney; mother, Beatrice (LaRose) Cauthon; son-in-law, Tony Marie; grandson, Clayton Lueker; three sisters and one brother-in-law. She met and married...
NICK E. O’QUINN
Nick E. O’Quinn, 79, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. He was born Dec. 6, 1943, in Kansas City, Kan. to Charles Edwin and Fern Lorraine Layman O’Quinn. On June 15, 1963, he was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Hopkins. He was preceded in death by...
DRUSILLA JANE RICKERSON
Drusilla Jane Rickerson, 96, of Gresham, Ore., formerly of Waynesville, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in her home. She is survived by five sons, Philip, Richard, Scott, and Gregory Rickerson, all of Gresham, Ore. and Rodney Rickerson (Roberta) of Waynesville; six daughters, Shery Rickerson of Lake Ozark; Virginia Holt and Lora Stevens of Gresham, Ore.; Susan Johnson (Craig) of North Bend, Ore.; Cherl Riley (Jeff) of Sandy, Ore. and Linda Brown (Richard) of Troutdale, Ore.; 26 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, and a few great-great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.
ALICE MAY SCHREIER
Alice May Schreier, 97, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Lebanon. She was born Aug. 5, 1925, in St. Louis to Joseph and Alice Marie (Foerster) Arnold. On Nov. 23, 1946, Alice mer her future husband, Tom, on a blind date. He proposed to her on Valentine’s Day, 1947. On May 8, 1948, she was united in marriage to Thomas F. Schreier.
RUSSELL WALTERS
Russell Walters, 78, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Cedar Pointe of Rolla. He is survived by two children, Dewayne Walters (Kimberley) of Jefferson City and Jamie Walters of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Ethan Walters of Osage Beach and Sierra Walters of Camdenton; three step-grandchildren, Hannah Evans of Jefferson City; Zane Rodriguez of Jefferson City and Gabrielle Rodriguez of Jefferson City; one great-grandchild, Kaysen Garner; one brother, Bill Walters of Springfield; one sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Carl Hull of Clinton; mother of Dwayne and Jamie, Judy Walters Carter of Lebanon; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
GLENDA GEORGETTA RICHARDSON
Glenda Georgetta Richardson, 70, of Waynesville, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Mercy Hospital of Springfield. She is survived by her husband Johnny of the home; one daughter, Renea Richardson of Fort Worth, Texas; her mother, LaDoris Smith of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Johmeka Richardson off Fort Worth, Texas and Daijon Benford of Houston, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Kiyonte Richardson of Fort Worth, Texas and Danyle Netter of Fort Worth, Texas; one brother, George Watson (Adrienne) of Katy, Texas; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
CARLA KAY CARLSON
Carla Kay Carlson, 67, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. She is survived by her husband Brian of the home; four children, a daughter, Vicki McGinnis of South Carolina; a son, Richard Shane Moore of Arkansas; a daughter Tina Kay Moore and husband Michael Herring and four grandchildren, Gavin Michael, Lilly-Rose Elizabeth, Leyla Aubrianna, Irie James Herring, all of Pensacola, Fla.; a daughter, Terri Grimes and husband Shawn Grimes and three grandchildren, Nicholas Robert, Nathaniel Brian, Ashton Mitchell Grimes, of Pensacola, Fla.
Heaven Shockley hits go-ahead basket for LHS
The Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team avenged a 62-59 loss on Dec. 29 to the Glendale Falcons with a hard-fought 50-49 victory on Monday night in Springfield over the Falcons. Trailing 48-46 with 1:45 remaining in the game, senior Heaven Shockley scored a layup to tie the game up at 48 apiece with less than a minute to play. The Falcons split a pair of free throws to take a 49-48 lead before Lebanon head coach Jacky Payne called timeout to draw up a play. For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.
Fire destroys house at Morris Avenue
Fire destroyed a home at at 255 Morris in Lebanon Monday night. No one was hurt. The male occupant was able to get out of the home with assistance from neighbors and was not injured, Fire Chief Sam Schneider said. According to Schneider, the department received the call at 9:34 p.m. and cleared the scene at 01:52 a.m. The home was a total loss with heavy fire, smoke, and water damage throughout, Schneider said. For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.
