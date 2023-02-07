Fire destroyed a home at at 255 Morris in Lebanon Monday night. No one was hurt. The male occupant was able to get out of the home with assistance from neighbors and was not injured, Fire Chief Sam Schneider said. According to Schneider, the department received the call at 9:34 p.m. and cleared the scene at 01:52 a.m. The home was a total loss with heavy fire, smoke, and water damage throughout, Schneider said. For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO