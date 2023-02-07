Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
DRUSILLA JANE RICKERSON
Drusilla Jane Rickerson, 96, of Gresham, Ore., formerly of Waynesville, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in her home. She is survived by five sons, Philip, Richard, Scott, and Gregory Rickerson, all of Gresham, Ore. and Rodney Rickerson (Roberta) of Waynesville; six daughters, Shery Rickerson of Lake Ozark; Virginia Holt and Lora Stevens of Gresham, Ore.; Susan Johnson (Craig) of North Bend, Ore.; Cherl Riley (Jeff) of Sandy, Ore. and Linda Brown (Richard) of Troutdale, Ore.; 26 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, and a few great-great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.
Laclede Record
MARCIA ANNE SCOTT
Marcia Anne Scott, 73, of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., formerly of Lebanon, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., by the sea. She was born May 30, 1949, in Maryville to Gerald and Vera M. Merrigan...
Laclede Record
RICHARD RAY WILSON
Richard Ray Wilson, 81, of Linn Creek, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mercy Hospital of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his two wives, Nancy June Perkins in 1970 and Betty Jean Roam in 2007; one daughter, Lorrie Parker; three siblings, Juanita Collier, Louise Parker, an infant brother, Kenneth Gene Wilson, and one daughter-in-law, Arcelita Wilson.
Laclede Record
STEVEN (STEVE) HENDRICK SR.
Steven (Steve) Hendrick Sr., 69, of Lebanon, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Lebanon. He was born Aug. 27, 1953, in Bentonville, Ark. to Henry Clay Hendrick and Dorothy Marie Clark. Steven was preceded in death by his parents; his grandmother who raised him, Amelia; and his stepfather, Otto Davis.
Laclede Record
CLARA LEA WHITNEY
Clara Lea (LaRose) Whitney, 91, of Buffalo, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. She was born March 22, 1931, in Nemo, Mo. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Noble Whitney; mother, Beatrice (LaRose) Cauthon; son-in-law, Tony Marie; grandson, Clayton Lueker; three sisters and one brother-in-law. She met and married...
Laclede Record
ALICE MAY SCHREIER
Alice May Schreier, 97, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Lebanon. She was born Aug. 5, 1925, in St. Louis to Joseph and Alice Marie (Foerster) Arnold. On Nov. 23, 1946, Alice mer her future husband, Tom, on a blind date. He proposed to her on Valentine’s Day, 1947. On May 8, 1948, she was united in marriage to Thomas F. Schreier.
Laclede Record
ROBERT EUGENE SWICK
Robert Eugene Swick, 80, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in the Life Care Center of Waynesville. He was a retired Waynesville R-VI School District Principal. Survivors include his children, Nancy Swick of Waynesville; Maggie Swick and her husband Nate Littman of Niangua; Robert Gonzales and his wife Nicole of Waynesville and Cheyenne Snook of Waynesville; two grandchildren, Anastasia and Luka; his sister, Colleen Lacy of Lebanon; his former wife and caregiver, Martha Swick of St. Robert; several other relatives and many friends.
kjluradio.com
Waynesville woman sentenced for shooting inside St. Robert bar & pool hall
A Waynesville woman is sentenced to probation for firing a gun inside a bar last year while under the influence of alcohol. Danisha Blevins pleaded down earlier this week to one count of first-degree property damage. In exchange for her plea, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. Blevins was sentenced earlier today to five years supervised probation.
Watch Missouri’s Rocky Creek Herd of Wild Horses Running Free
There was a time when Missouri was truly wild. The wild horses of Shannon County are one of the last vestiges of that. There's new video showing the Rocky Creek herd from that region who still run free to this day. Tim Layton is the most reliable person I know...
Laclede Record
RUSSELL WALTERS
Russell Walters, 78, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Cedar Pointe of Rolla. He is survived by two children, Dewayne Walters (Kimberley) of Jefferson City and Jamie Walters of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Ethan Walters of Osage Beach and Sierra Walters of Camdenton; three step-grandchildren, Hannah Evans of Jefferson City; Zane Rodriguez of Jefferson City and Gabrielle Rodriguez of Jefferson City; one great-grandchild, Kaysen Garner; one brother, Bill Walters of Springfield; one sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Carl Hull of Clinton; mother of Dwayne and Jamie, Judy Walters Carter of Lebanon; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: Search underway for missing man
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A search began Sunday night for a missing southern Texas County man who has not been seen for about a week. The man is John Dudding, 58. Among the agencies assisting are the Texas County...
Laclede Record
VIOLA MARIE CRISP
Viola Marie (Roberts) Crisp, 71, of Lebanon, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Lebanon South Nursing and Rehabilitation. A memorial visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home in Mountain Grove.
Laclede Record
Heaven Shockley hits go-ahead basket for LHS
The Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team avenged a 62-59 loss on Dec. 29 to the Glendale Falcons with a hard-fought 50-49 victory on Monday night in Springfield over the Falcons. Trailing 48-46 with 1:45 remaining in the game, senior Heaven Shockley scored a layup to tie the game up at 48 apiece with less than a minute to play. The Falcons split a pair of free throws to take a 49-48 lead before Lebanon head coach Jacky Payne called timeout to draw up a play. For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.
krcgtv.com
7 Brew coffee makes donation and drops new shop, bringing 50 new jobs to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — The drive-thru coffee shop 7 Brew is creating new opportunities and providing donations for local organizations in need. On Wednesday, along with their building drop, they donated $2,000 to the Fire Museum of Jefferson City. The Museum and the fire department have an over century-long rapport with Jefferson City.
myozarksonline.com
Cases in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court of Waynesville
48-year-old Gregory M. Weed of the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court of Waynesville on two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of removing or defacing the manufacturer’s numbers. Court documents allege that on August 13th of last year, Weed knowingly and without the consent of the owner possessed a 2016 Ford F-150 and on September 2nd of last year, he knowingly and without the consent of the owner possessed a 2006 Ford F-150.
kjluradio.com
Maries County authorities suspend search for driver in police pursuit, crash
Authorities in Maries County call off the search for a man who crashed his truck following a police pursuit. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man, believed to be Anthony Russell, of Dixon, fled from officers with the Dixon Police Department Tuesday afternoon. The pursuit traveled into Maries County, and the driver eventually crashed at Highway HH and County Road 621. The driver fled on foot and was last seen in the woods east of the crash site. He was favoring his ribs and was believed to be injured. A search for Russell was launched.
KYTV
Mansfield man charged with running over a child near Ava after drinking and smoking weed with the child’s mother
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mansfield has been charged after law enforcement got a call regarding a child being run over. Court records show that 39-year-old Joseph Farris has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
KRMS Radio
Roadway Improvements Around The Corner For Lake Ozark Residents
Some long awaited roadway improvements could be just around the corner in Lake Ozark. Administrator Harrison Fry says the city is setting into motion a planned maintenance program to do various improvements to some 30 different roadways. “We’ve kind of tried to tackle maintenance issues in a case by case...
kjluradio.com
Pedestrian dies when he's struck by semi in Texas County
A Texas County man dies when he’s struck by a semi just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Allen Long, 56, of Licking, was walking on Highway 32 early Monday morning when he was hit. Long was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver,...
Callaway County business owner pleads guilty to coronavirus fund fraud
A Kingdom City business owner pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding the government of nearly $700,000 in coronavirus relief money. The post Callaway County business owner pleads guilty to coronavirus fund fraud appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
