Waynesville, MO

Laclede Record

DRUSILLA JANE RICKERSON

Drusilla Jane Rickerson, 96, of Gresham, Ore., formerly of Waynesville, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in her home. She is survived by five sons, Philip, Richard, Scott, and Gregory Rickerson, all of Gresham, Ore. and Rodney Rickerson (Roberta) of Waynesville; six daughters, Shery Rickerson of Lake Ozark; Virginia Holt and Lora Stevens of Gresham, Ore.; Susan Johnson (Craig) of North Bend, Ore.; Cherl Riley (Jeff) of Sandy, Ore. and Linda Brown (Richard) of Troutdale, Ore.; 26 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, and a few great-great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.
GRESHAM, OR
Laclede Record

MARCIA ANNE SCOTT

Marcia Anne Scott, 73, of Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., formerly of Lebanon, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., by the sea. She was born May 30, 1949, in Maryville to Gerald and Vera M. Merrigan...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
Laclede Record

RICHARD RAY WILSON

Richard Ray Wilson, 81, of Linn Creek, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mercy Hospital of Springfield. He was preceded in death by his two wives, Nancy June Perkins in 1970 and Betty Jean Roam in 2007; one daughter, Lorrie Parker; three siblings, Juanita Collier, Louise Parker, an infant brother, Kenneth Gene Wilson, and one daughter-in-law, Arcelita Wilson.
LINN CREEK, MO
Laclede Record

STEVEN (STEVE) HENDRICK SR.

Steven (Steve) Hendrick Sr., 69, of Lebanon, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Lebanon. He was born Aug. 27, 1953, in Bentonville, Ark. to Henry Clay Hendrick and Dorothy Marie Clark. Steven was preceded in death by his parents; his grandmother who raised him, Amelia; and his stepfather, Otto Davis.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

CLARA LEA WHITNEY

Clara Lea (LaRose) Whitney, 91, of Buffalo, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. She was born March 22, 1931, in Nemo, Mo. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Noble Whitney; mother, Beatrice (LaRose) Cauthon; son-in-law, Tony Marie; grandson, Clayton Lueker; three sisters and one brother-in-law. She met and married...
BUFFALO, MO
Laclede Record

ALICE MAY SCHREIER

Alice May Schreier, 97, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Lebanon. She was born Aug. 5, 1925, in St. Louis to Joseph and Alice Marie (Foerster) Arnold. On Nov. 23, 1946, Alice mer her future husband, Tom, on a blind date. He proposed to her on Valentine’s Day, 1947. On May 8, 1948, she was united in marriage to Thomas F. Schreier.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

ROBERT EUGENE SWICK

Robert Eugene Swick, 80, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in the Life Care Center of Waynesville. He was a retired Waynesville R-VI School District Principal. Survivors include his children, Nancy Swick of Waynesville; Maggie Swick and her husband Nate Littman of Niangua; Robert Gonzales and his wife Nicole of Waynesville and Cheyenne Snook of Waynesville; two grandchildren, Anastasia and Luka; his sister, Colleen Lacy of Lebanon; his former wife and caregiver, Martha Swick of St. Robert; several other relatives and many friends.
LEBANON, MO
kjluradio.com

Waynesville woman sentenced for shooting inside St. Robert bar & pool hall

A Waynesville woman is sentenced to probation for firing a gun inside a bar last year while under the influence of alcohol. Danisha Blevins pleaded down earlier this week to one count of first-degree property damage. In exchange for her plea, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. Blevins was sentenced earlier today to five years supervised probation.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
Laclede Record

RUSSELL WALTERS

Russell Walters, 78, of Lebanon, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Cedar Pointe of Rolla. He is survived by two children, Dewayne Walters (Kimberley) of Jefferson City and Jamie Walters of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Ethan Walters of Osage Beach and Sierra Walters of Camdenton; three step-grandchildren, Hannah Evans of Jefferson City; Zane Rodriguez of Jefferson City and Gabrielle Rodriguez of Jefferson City; one great-grandchild, Kaysen Garner; one brother, Bill Walters of Springfield; one sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Carl Hull of Clinton; mother of Dwayne and Jamie, Judy Walters Carter of Lebanon; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
LEBANON, MO
houstonherald.com

UPDATED: Search underway for missing man

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A search began Sunday night for a missing southern Texas County man who has not been seen for about a week. The man is John Dudding, 58. Among the agencies assisting are the Texas County...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

VIOLA MARIE CRISP

Viola Marie (Roberts) Crisp, 71, of Lebanon, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Lebanon South Nursing and Rehabilitation. A memorial visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home in Mountain Grove.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

Heaven Shockley hits go-ahead basket for LHS

The Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team avenged a 62-59 loss on Dec. 29 to the Glendale Falcons with a hard-fought 50-49 victory on Monday night in Springfield over the Falcons. Trailing 48-46 with 1:45 remaining in the game, senior Heaven Shockley scored a layup to tie the game up at 48 apiece with less than a minute to play. The Falcons split a pair of free throws to take a 49-48 lead before Lebanon head coach Jacky Payne called timeout to draw up a play. For more on this story, see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Cases in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court of Waynesville

48-year-old Gregory M. Weed of the Dixon area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court of Waynesville on two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of removing or defacing the manufacturer’s numbers. Court documents allege that on August 13th of last year, Weed knowingly and without the consent of the owner possessed a 2016 Ford F-150 and on September 2nd of last year, he knowingly and without the consent of the owner possessed a 2006 Ford F-150.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Maries County authorities suspend search for driver in police pursuit, crash

Authorities in Maries County call off the search for a man who crashed his truck following a police pursuit. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man, believed to be Anthony Russell, of Dixon, fled from officers with the Dixon Police Department Tuesday afternoon. The pursuit traveled into Maries County, and the driver eventually crashed at Highway HH and County Road 621. The driver fled on foot and was last seen in the woods east of the crash site. He was favoring his ribs and was believed to be injured. A search for Russell was launched.
MARIES COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Mansfield man charged with running over a child near Ava after drinking and smoking weed with the child’s mother

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mansfield has been charged after law enforcement got a call regarding a child being run over. Court records show that 39-year-old Joseph Farris has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
MANSFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Roadway Improvements Around The Corner For Lake Ozark Residents

Some long awaited roadway improvements could be just around the corner in Lake Ozark. Administrator Harrison Fry says the city is setting into motion a planned maintenance program to do various improvements to some 30 different roadways. “We’ve kind of tried to tackle maintenance issues in a case by case...
LAKE OZARK, MO
kjluradio.com

Pedestrian dies when he's struck by semi in Texas County

A Texas County man dies when he’s struck by a semi just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Allen Long, 56, of Licking, was walking on Highway 32 early Monday morning when he was hit. Long was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver,...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

