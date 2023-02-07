Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spotKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Superbowl Sunday watch parties across AtlantaTravel with Dr ShakiraAtlanta, GA
Top 5 States With The Highest HIV Prevalence In The USJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
How Kevin Durant Suns trade impacted Draymond Green’s plans for the deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have traded superstar forward Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and it’s got everyone buzzing. With that trade, the power balance in the Western Conference has shifted — and uh…altered the plans of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. “Madness!!! I was gone leave...
Jayson Tatum, Jordan Clarkson react to LeBron James pulling out ‘Headband Bron’ look in Lakers vs. Thunder
LeBron James is rarely seen wearing a headband nowadays, though it was a huge part of his on-court look early in his career. And so when he pulled out the “Headband Bron” look on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jayson Tatum and several other NBA stars see it as a sign that the Los Angeles Lakers star is really locked-in to break the scoring record.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade
Brooklyn Nets fans will certainly love Spencer Dinwiddie’s confidence … and sense of humor. They’ve already experienced it before, but it looks like the veteran guard has taken it to a new level. Dinwiddie showed as much as he was introduced as a member of the Nets on Tuesday. In a rather hilarious turn, Dinwiddie […] The post Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request
The Los Angeles Lakers were quite active in completing moves ahead of this year’s NBA trade deadline. Among the moves that the Lakers finalized in the final hours before the trade deadline, they sent Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for a package that includes shooting guard Davon Reed. The Lakers’ decision to […] The post Rumor: Thomas Bryant’s Anthony Davis reason for Lakers trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA trade deadline: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba
The Los Angeles Lakers’ historic NBA trade deadline has continued. Rob Pelinka and the front office are acquiring Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba in exchange for Patrick Beverley and draft picks, adding another key piece to their frontcourt alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as reported by Woj. Lakers fans were probably wondering why […] The post NBA trade deadline: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TRADE: Pelicans And Spurs Agree To A Deal
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.
James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons, gets new start in NBA | Report
The Golden State Warriors traded former Memphis Tiger James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal that also involved the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported Thursday. The Pistons sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Hawks. The Warriors acquired guard Gary Payton II, and the Trail Blazers acquired five second round picks, ESPN reported. ...
NBA trade deadline: What Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trades mean for the Memphis Grizzlies
The landscape of the Western Conference has drastically changed since Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant told the world he was "fine in the West." In the past week alone, NBA star Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks and Kevin Durant was sent to the Phoenix Suns. The Grizzlies...
Knicks trade Cam Reddish and future protected 1st to Trail Blazers for Josh Hart
The New York Knicks added a veteran wing and former college teammate of Jalen Brunson in Josh Hart, while sending Cam Reddish and a future first to Portland.
RUMOR: Bucks showing interest in former MVP ahead of trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are not resting on their laurels right now. They may be second in the East at the moment with a 37-17 record, but this isn’t stopping them from adding the necessary pieces to their team ahead of what they’re hoping will be another extended playoff run.
Mavs big man Christian Wood’s fiery 4-word take on trade rumors as deadline passes
There’s no denying that Kyrie Irving is the biggest NBA trade deadline move for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs indicated their intention to win it all this season by going all-in on the enigmatic point guard, which many consider a high-risk, high-reward type of scenario for them. However, also worth noting is the team’s decision to hold on to Christian Wood past the deadline. It may not be of the same gravity as the Kyrie acquisition, but this move will also have a significant impact on Dallas the rest of the way.
Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade
The Dallas Mavericks got more than just Kyrie Irving in their trade with the Brooklyn Nets. As everyone knows, Markieff Morris is also part of the deal despite the fact that, unlike Kyrie, he didn’t ask for a move away from the team. So is he bummed about having to move out of Brooklyn as […] The post Markieff Morris gets brutally honest on getting sent to Mavs in Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eric Gordon’s heartfelt message to Rockets fans after Clippers trade
The Houston Rockets made a long awaited move at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline when they shipped out veteran guard Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers. Gordon’s name had been mentioned in trade chatter for a while now and he was considered one of the most likely players to be traded at the NBA trade […] The post Eric Gordon’s heartfelt message to Rockets fans after Clippers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers grades after trading Matisse Thybulle for Jalen McDaniels at deadline
Another hectic, eventful NBA trade deadline is now over. The Philadelphia 76ers ended up making just one move, which was centered around a swap of Matisse Thybulle for Jalen McDaniels. It’s a move that could work out for the Sixers but is far from a hugely impactful one. The Sixers’ only move on deadline day […] The post Sixers grades after trading Matisse Thybulle for Jalen McDaniels at deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s blockbuster trade to Suns had Phoenix people in ‘tears’
Very few people, if any, were not shocked to hear about the Kevin Durant blockbuster trade. Apparently, even the Phoenix Suns left their own players in a state of shock amid these stunning developments. So much so, that the players literally ended up crying after learning about the news. ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst recently […] The post Kevin Durant’s blockbuster trade to Suns had Phoenix people in ‘tears’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers’ shocking Russell Westbrook plan if Jazz trade didn’t happen, revealed
There was no getting around the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers’ trade for Russell Westbrook in 2021 was a spectacular failure. Westbrook was supposed to give the Lakers a third star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, the Lakers were just unable to overcome the fit issues that have defined Westbrook’s one and […] The post RUMOR: Lakers’ shocking Russell Westbrook plan if Jazz trade didn’t happen, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jae Crowder’s immediate reaction to trade to Milwaukee
Forward Jae Crowder reacted to being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks at the NBA trade deadline in a Thursday tweet. “CUT OFF MY FINGER TO SAVE MY HAND… 99 BACK AGAIN.!!” Crowder wrote. Crowder was traded to the Bucks for five second round picks on Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Crowder was originally included in the […] The post Jae Crowder’s immediate reaction to trade to Milwaukee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0