ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

New poll shows Virginia voters strongly support Youngkin’s proposed funding for behavioral health

By Brandon Carwile
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfvFm_0kfYZPUy00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A recent poll shows that Virginia voters strongly support improving mental health care and substance abuse services in the Commonwealth.

The poll, which came from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed 83 percent of respondents support the investment of $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.

The budget was proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in December after he said the state’s current system is failing to meet growing mental health needs.

Youngkin reveals plan to improve behavioral health system

According to Mental Health America, Virginia ranks 34th in the U.S. in access to mental health care.

“We have a crisis and the system is not equipped to deal with it,” Youngkin said. “This challenge calls for much more than evolution. It calls for a revolution. It’s past time for major systemic changes.”

Now, current polling shows Youngkin has clear support for his three-year behavioral health plan called “Right Help, Right Now”. His proposal is currently pending in the Virginia General Assembly.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 28

Udrinkit
2d ago

this is a big deal. long overdue. from what I witnessed in the city today I can't argue with it and I am a minimalist when it comes to government spending.

Reply(2)
6
Nedlam
2d ago

remember, " proposal " seems to always crash and burn. trying to fluff the public with key words and ideas to get the voters on his side. will fail again, but I bet his tax break for the rich and all the big corporations will triumph!

Reply
4
whatever42
2d ago

well it was Not Youngkin's proposal... it was Samuel Rasoul they made that proposal with the Catawba hospital to be transformed.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginia Mercury

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Reeves bill to declare fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism overwhelmingly passes Va Senate

“This issue is one we simply cannot afford to politicize. Not two weeks ago, a 17-year-old high school girl in my district overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills sold to her as Percocet. Just one week ago, another young teen in Arlington died of a fentanyl overdose. This drug is killing our youth… I’ve seen first-hand during my time as a narcotics detective just how drastically opioids can affect families.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene

Life has never been easy for Johnny, but each May and June are an ordeal. It was in June two years ago when Johnny spiraled into a mental health crisis, this one requiring police intervention. Violence isn’t Johnny’s nature in spite of abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his birth parents before he […] The post In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

The gray, hazy future of recreational marijuana in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 20 months after legalizing marijuana in Virginia, lawmakers are grappling with a gray area when it comes to cannabis. A person can have, grow, possess, and share up to one ounce of marijuana, but the state has not established a legal means of acquiring the product for non-medical uses.
VIRGINIA STATE
rvamag.com

Anti-Trans Bills Cause Harm, Fear Even If They Fail, Advocates Say

RICHMOND, Va. — Anti-transgender legislation is on the rise nationwide and in Virginia. Even if proposed legislation fails, the vitriol that makes headlines impacts LGBTQ communities, advocates say. Legislation considered anti trans usually falls under efforts that introduce discrimination or fail to create inclusive and affirming protections for people...
VIRGINIA STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Proposal would allow CNAs to train in assisted living communities

Regulatory changes proposed by the Virginia Board of Nursing are aimed at removing barriers to training and improving the hiring process for certified nurse aides in the commonwealth. If approved, CNAs would be able to meet their training requirements in assisted living communities. The state nursing board is recommending amendments...
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanokestar.com

Virginia Parents Tired Of Being An ‘Afterthought’ In Public Schools

Today, as key parental rights legislation crosses into the Virginia Senate, parents from around the state rallied in support of legislators’ efforts to respect parents’ rights to have a say in what their kids experience at school—especially when it concerns explicit content in library books or outside speakers coming into the classrooms. Hosted by The Family Foundation, the press conference was as part of Parental Rights Day (or “Mama Bear Day”) at the State Capitol. “We should have the right to know what’s going on … rather than be treated as an afterthought,” said Susan Roberson, a grandmother of 10 from Chesterfield County. “I am not here to bash public schools, but I do think there needs to be a better balance on the parental rights issues.” (Two of her grandchildren live with her and attend local public schools).
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Should Virginia build housing for public servants on public land?

Almost 60% of tenants in Virginia faced a rent increase last year. Localities are regulating starter homes out of existence. The rate of evictions is quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels. The statewide median home sales price broke $390,000 last spring. The commonwealth’s housing crisis can seem like something of an onion: each layer peels back […] The post Should Virginia build housing for public servants on public land? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Advocacy group says anti-LGBTQ+ bills pass Virginia House of Delegates

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A decision by the Virginia House of Delegates to pass two anti-LGBTQ+ bills has members of an advocacy group concerned. These bills, known as HB1387 and HB2432, which were passed by the House on Tuesday, both impact LGBTQ+ students and athletes. HB1387 specifically targets transgender...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Equality Virginia calls House passage of LGBTQ+ bills 'discriminatory'

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed two bills pertaining to transgender students in the classroom. The bills, HB1387 and HB2432, are being called "anti-LGBTQ+" by Equality Virginia. Equality Virginia is an advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ equality. They are condemning the house bills, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

73K+
Followers
20K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy