Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Officials looking for suspect who stabbed, killed Upstate man

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. The coroner was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located off East Butler Road just after 7 a.m. Tony Tolbert, 57, was stabbed in the chest, according to the coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Damaged headlight on car near South Carolina high school leads to drug trafficking arrest, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A damaged headlight on a car near a South Carolina high school led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. "Deputies pulled over a Jeep just outside of Pendleton High School for their concerning driving, along with a taillight that was no longer working," according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after stabbing leaves 1 injured

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody Wednesday following a stabbing that injured one person. Deputies said they responded to East Roosevelt Road around 1:00 p.m. after someone reported the incident. According to deputies, the victim had non-life-threatening...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate man sentenced to 30 years for fatal laundromat shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Taylors man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in reference to a 2019 homicide at a Greer laundromat. Officials said 43-year-old Kevin Choice pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. 7NEWS previously reported that on Halloween […]
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing NC 12-year-old

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Deputies said Bryson Blake Holland was last seen on Mockingbird Lane in Forest City. Bryson may be in the Sugar Hill or Whitehouse communities, deputies said. Bryson is described...
FOREST CITY, NC
106.3 WORD

Victim in fatal apartment stabbing identified

The victim in a fatal stabbing at an Upstate apartment building has been identified. The Mauldin Police Department and Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported stabbing around 645 Wednesday morning at an apartment in Mauldin.
MAULDIN, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner called to deadly crash in Pickens County, South Carolina

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate coroner's office has been called to a crash Thursday evening. The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. on Adams Road near Kilt Lane in Pickens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website. No other information about the crash was immediately...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
orangeandbluepress.com

South Carolina Deputies Shot a Man After Repeatedly Stabbing a K-9 During Standoff

A man was fatally shot by South Carolina deputies after he stabbed a K-9 police dog during a standoff, however, the dog is expected to recover from the attack. According to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, they responded at Darius L.J. Holcomb’s home to serve an arrest warrant when the situation escalated. Holcomb threatened the police with a knife and then barricaded himself in a bedroom. Holcomb’s family in the house was evacuated from the home before deputies began negotiating with him. After both negotiations and rip gas failed, then deputies eventually broke into the room where Holcomb had blockaded himself.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

