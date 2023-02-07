Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How RTP Brought Diversity To Our CommunityGlenn WilkinsDurham, NC
New details released after man hit by car in Burlington, flown to hospital
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Burlington, according to police. At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to South Graham Hopedale Road and North Mebane Street. Police say a 63-year-old Elon man was walking across the road when a Nissan Altima hit […]
cbs17
Durham County deputies ID 2nd suspect in weekend road-rage shooting at gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Durham County are looking for a second person involved in a road-rage shooting at a gas station. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Tiffany R. Carr is at large and is wanted on two counts of child abuse and two counts of storage of firearms to protect minors.
WXII 12
Shooting turns homicide, 25-year-old dead, police searching for shooter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting on Jan. 28 has proved fatal for one man, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Lyhaven Drive around 4 p.m. and located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII...
2nd suspect identified in Durham County road-rage shooting incident
The Durham County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a woman as the second suspect in the road rage incident at a Durham convenience store.
cbs17
Chapel Hill man charged in January killing of Durham man; police say he knew victim
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A Chapel Hill man has been charged in the Jan. 12 killing of a Durham man. Asim Salah McKenzie, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Smith, Chapel Hill police said Thursday. Police told CBS 17 that McKenzie and...
cbs17
Durham police looking for bomb threat suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are looking for a suspect who’s wanted for making bomb threats. Police said this happened at two businesses on February 2 just before 7 p.m. in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive. The unknown suspect walked into two businesses and...
cbs17
Teen arrested after assault behind UNC residence hall, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after an UNC student was assaulted on Wednesday evening, according to police. Officials said the student reported the assault around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night. The student said they were assaulted by a man near Craige Residence Hall on Skipper Bowls Drive.
cbs17
Student who died in American Tobacco Trail shooting was 17, other victim, 15, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police told CBS 17 on Thursday that the victim who died in the double shooting on the American Tobacco Trail on Wednesday was a 17-year-old male student at Hillside High School. The other victim who was transported to a nearby hospital, is a 15-year-old...
cbs17
Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
cbs17
1 Hillside High School student dead after 2 shot on American Tobacco Trail in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has confirmed one of the Hillside High School students shot on the American Tobacco Trail in Durham Wednesday afternoon has died at a nearby hospital tonight. Police said in a release that two juvenile males had been shot shortly after 1...
cbs17
Heavy police presence near Hillside High School in Durham; secure status for school lifted
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are parked outside of Hillside High School on Thursday afternoon as the school was under secure status for a second straight day. The secure status was lifted around 2 p.m., according to Durham Public Schools. A CBS 17 crew on scene said motorcycle...
No weapons found in woods near Hillside High School during search day after deadly shooting
Durham students returned to class Thursday a day after one of their classmates was shot and killed not far off campus.
North Carolina woman accused of stealing financial cards from 2 in assisted living facility
An employee of an assisted living facility in Burlington is facing fraud charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
Henderson police find 2 people dead inside vehicle
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were found dead Tuesday morning from apparent gunshot wounds, Henderson police said. Around 8 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious vehicle parked on the roadside within the 200 block of Gholson Avenue. Officers found two dead males seated in the vehicle, police...
cbs17
Franklin County man charged after gun pointed at water corporation workers, police say
LAKE ROYALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged after Lake Royale Company police said he pointed a gun at water corporation employees. Police were dispatched Monday to a disturbance on Mahto Drive where water corporation employees were attempting to shut off service to a home. That’s when...
Durham police ask for public's help identifying man responsible for bomb threats
Durham police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for making bomb threats at two businesses. On Feb. 2, shortly before 7 p.m., an unknown suspect walked into two businesses in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive. The suspect yelled that he had a bomb and walked away. No bomb was found at either business.
'Disgusting! Awful!' Hit-and-run damages Wilson's oldest African-American cemetery
Wilson Police Department is looking for the people responsible for a Saturday hit-and-run at the Rest Haven Cemetery.
Surveillance video offers clues to 2 people found shot dead in car in Henderson
HENDERSON, N.C. — Police are looking at surveillance video from Gholson Avenue in Henderson as they investigate a shooting that took place there on Tuesday morning. Two men were found shot dead in a car around 8 a.m. The video shows two people running from the scene. Richard Clark...
Nash County argument leads to shooting, leaving 1 dead, 1 injured
The Nash County sheriff's office said an argument between two people who knew each escalated into gunfire, leaving one dead and the other injured.
North Carolina teen accused of murdering boyfriend, asking friends to help clean up
Kaylee Turnipseed, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Quantell White, 21.
