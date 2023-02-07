ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Durham police looking for bomb threat suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are looking for a suspect who’s wanted for making bomb threats. Police said this happened at two businesses on February 2 just before 7 p.m. in the 5400 block of New Hope Commons Drive. The unknown suspect walked into two businesses and...
DURHAM, NC
Teen arrested after assault behind UNC residence hall, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after an UNC student was assaulted on Wednesday evening, according to police. Officials said the student reported the assault around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night. The student said they were assaulted by a man near Craige Residence Hall on Skipper Bowls Drive.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
DURHAM, NC
Henderson police find 2 people dead inside vehicle

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were found dead Tuesday morning from apparent gunshot wounds, Henderson police said. Around 8 a.m., officers were called to a suspicious vehicle parked on the roadside within the 200 block of Gholson Avenue. Officers found two dead males seated in the vehicle, police...
HENDERSON, NC

