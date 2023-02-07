ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

KIVI-TV

Bill would criminalize abusing referees in Kansas

A bill working its way through the Kansas legislature would criminalize abuse of sports officials. House Bill 2139 categorizes abuse as striking, shoving, kicking, spitting on or threatening physical abuse on a sports official. Approaching sports officials in a "menacing, threatening irate or violent manner" would also be criminalized if the bill passes.
KANSAS STATE
KIVI-TV

Prepare for a windy day

Surface winds from a northwesterly flow will bring a significant breeze through the region today. It's National Kite Flying Day today, so we're in luck!. Around noon the wind will pick up to 10-20 mph speeds along the I-84 corridor and won't die down until this evening. Temps are cooling...
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Another windy day ahead!

Wind speeds are on track to increase this afternoon along the I-84 corridor. The Treasure Valley will see gusts above 20 mph with wind speeds in the teens. The Magic Valley and the central mountains will see more of a light wind today from 3-10 mph. But this afternoon, the Twin Falls area could see wind ramped up into the teens.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIVI-TV

Treasure Valley sees warm days ahead!

Temps feel nice and balmy today in the area as we see our valleys reach highs in the 50s! The mountain areas will also temps warm into the mid 30s today above freezing. Here's a look at your Treasure Valley day planner:. Active weather on the way this afternoon and...

