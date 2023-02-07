Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
49ers Legend Compares Brock Purdy To Joe Montana
The rise of San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has truly been remarkable. Beginning his season with the 49ers as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy stepped up for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 and never looked back. If not for a torn UCL Purdy suffered six snaps into the NFC title ...
Terry Bradshaw: Sean Payton didn't want to work with Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
NFL legend and Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice at the Super Bowl Experience on Tuesday and Arizona Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray to be very interesting. When asked about why Payton, a former Fox analyst, didn't take the Cardinals' coaching job,...
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New Addition
The Minnesota Vikings finished the 2022 season with great results, despite their disappointing showing in the Playoffs, compiling a 13-4 record, good for first place in the NFC North. Now, they are hoping to improve upon an area of weakness for the team and improve their progression into the next season.
Cardinals rumors: It’s time to swing big for some pitching by offering this prospect
The St. Louis Cardinals desperately need pitching help if they want to contend in 2023, but the team has several prospects they could exchange for pitching. The St. Louis Cardinals have a rotation with many questions that need to be answered. Adam Wainwright is retiring after this season. Miles Mikolas...
Sean Payton Clears the Air on Kyler Murray, Cardinals
Former Arizona Cardinals coaching candidate Sean Payton appeared on the "Up and Adams Show" to clear the air on some things speculating in the desert.
ESPN's 2022 NFL Re-Draft Has Jets Taking Brock Purdy Fourth Overall
The manner in which the San Francisco 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs didn't do justice to Brock Purdy's meteoric rise. Selected last overall from this past season's draft, Purdy reeled off seven straight wins as a starter before sustaining an injury in a season-ending loss to the ...
Cardinals: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win 2023 World Series
With their primary goal for the offseason taken care of, the Cardinals looked to solidify their 2023 roster as they head to Spring Training. The Cardinals went into this offseason intending to get the best available catcher to replace legendary catcher Yadier Molina. The team did that when they signed...
Reid: Mike Kafka would ‘challenge’ Kyler Murray, Cardinals to be better
Mike Kafka may no longer be with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he coached from 2017-2021, but the Arizona Cardinals head-coaching candidate’s name has still made the rounds among his former team as prep for Super Bowl LVII unfolds. And after getting some high praise from Chiefs quarterbacks Patrick...
Look: Carson Palmer Names The Best Quarterback In NFL Right Now
If you were to ask most fans who they thought the best quarterback in the NFL right now was, chances are they would say either Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts. After all, both of the signal-callers have led their respective teams to this year's Super Bowl. They are both finalists for the MVP award ...
Ian Rapoport Reveals When Kyler Murray Will Return To Field
During the second half of the 2022 regular season, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL. He then underwent successful surgery in early January. Unfortunately, Murray's injury will most likely sideline him for the start of the 2023 season. While on The Pat McAfee Show this ...
3 Texas football recruits who can help Arch Manning bring the Longhorns back
Arch Manning is coming to bring Texas football back (all the way this time) but the quarterback has more recruits coming with him to save the Longhorns. If anyone is going to be the one to officially and unequivocally bring Texas football Back with a capital B, Arch Manning feels like the one.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Nets You Up to $1,250 for Super Bowl
It’s time to cash in ahead of the Super Bowl with the best sportsbook out there. Caesars Sportsbook is offering new users up to a $1,250 risk-free bet for the Super Bowl and it couldn’t be easier to claim. Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo Code. All you need...
Samson and Arch Manning: Quinn Ewers has lost his mullet (and maybe his powers)
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has ditched his trademark mullet right as Arch Manning arrived in Austin. Is this a Samson and ‘Delilah’ situation?. The Biblical tale of Samson and Delilah boils down to the former having superhuman strength only as long as he never cut his hair, which the latter eventually cut off to weaken him. Now you have to wonder if Arch Manning is trying to pull the same thing with the Texas Longhorns and Quinn Ewers.
Bears News: Adam Schefter makes a wild claim about first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are going to make the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They were gifted the selection when the Houston Texans won their final game of the season on a miracle play. Now, it seems like they are going to cash in. NFL insider Adam Schefter...
MLB expansion proposal that could ruin a classic Cardinals rivalry
What is baseball without a good rivalry? The Cardinals, Cubs, Dodgers, and Giants could find out if this proposal becomes a reality. In an article in The Athletic this week, MLB analyst Jim Bowden presented his version of what a realignment would look like with an expansion to 32 teams. The proposal would eliminate the American and National Leagues and opt for regional divisions.
