Minneapolis, MN

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

49ers Legend Compares Brock Purdy To Joe Montana

The rise of San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has truly been remarkable.  Beginning his season with the 49ers as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy stepped up for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 and never looked back. If not for a torn UCL Purdy suffered six snaps into the NFC title ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Minnesota Vikings Make Major New Addition

The Minnesota Vikings finished the 2022 season with great results, despite their disappointing showing in the Playoffs, compiling a 13-4 record, good for first place in the NFC North. Now, they are hoping to improve upon an area of weakness for the team and improve their progression into the next season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Reveals When Kyler Murray Will Return To Field

During the second half of the 2022 regular season, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL. He then underwent successful surgery in early January. Unfortunately, Murray's injury will most likely sideline him for the start of the 2023 season.  While on The Pat McAfee Show this ...
GLENDALE, AZ
FanSided

Samson and Arch Manning: Quinn Ewers has lost his mullet (and maybe his powers)

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has ditched his trademark mullet right as Arch Manning arrived in Austin. Is this a Samson and ‘Delilah’ situation?. The Biblical tale of Samson and Delilah boils down to the former having superhuman strength only as long as he never cut his hair, which the latter eventually cut off to weaken him. Now you have to wonder if Arch Manning is trying to pull the same thing with the Texas Longhorns and Quinn Ewers.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

MLB expansion proposal that could ruin a classic Cardinals rivalry

What is baseball without a good rivalry? The Cardinals, Cubs, Dodgers, and Giants could find out if this proposal becomes a reality. In an article in The Athletic this week, MLB analyst Jim Bowden presented his version of what a realignment would look like with an expansion to 32 teams. The proposal would eliminate the American and National Leagues and opt for regional divisions.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

