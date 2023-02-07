Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has ditched his trademark mullet right as Arch Manning arrived in Austin. Is this a Samson and ‘Delilah’ situation?. The Biblical tale of Samson and Delilah boils down to the former having superhuman strength only as long as he never cut his hair, which the latter eventually cut off to weaken him. Now you have to wonder if Arch Manning is trying to pull the same thing with the Texas Longhorns and Quinn Ewers.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO