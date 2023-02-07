ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

US airlines ranked from worst to best

Following a tremendously challenging year in air travel that saw rafts of flight cancellations and industry issues, the Wall Street Journal has released its annual ranking of the major US airlines. The list includes one surprise: Southwest Airlines, whose holiday meltdown stranded thousands of passengers at airports across the country over Christmas, finished in third place, trailing only perennially strong entrants Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines. Jet Blue finished in last place out of the nine airlines ranked, trailing budget airlines Frontier and Spirit. United Airlines, Allegiant Air, and American Airlines finished in fourth through sixth.The top three airlines...
JetBlue Is Offering $49 One-Way Flights Today Only

Like every person you know who was born in the year 2000, JetBlue is somehow, suddenly 23. To celebrate, the airline is offering $49 one-way flights today, February 6. The deals will only be available until 11:59 pm—so have your debit or credit card ready when you head to the JetBlue website.
Delta passenger recalls panic after ‘split second’ near-miss at JFK Airport

Panic-stricken passengers on a flight involved in a near-miss collision at JFK Airport over the weekend have described how they screamed and gasped as they came “split seconds” away from crashing into another aircraft. Delta Air Lines passenger Brian Healy told NBC News that some travelers were overcome by “panic” as their plane nearly collided with an American Airlines aircraft crossing the runway on Friday. “We’re talking split seconds here, but the initial cognition was this is not going to end well,” Delta customer Brian Healy told NBC News, adding that some travelers were overcome by “panic.” The near-miss is now the subject...
Biden Administration Wants to Scrap Airline and Hotel Junk Fees

On Wednesday, President Biden announced his administration’s intent to crack down on hotel junk fees — like all other hidden charges across the travel industry — in a crusade for consumer protection, transparency and fairness. According to a new report from Skift, the president singled out companies whose business models rely on “frustrating charges” that aren’t disclosed to the consumer, saying that “so-called junk fees that drain American travelers’ pockets need to end.” Specifically, he’s referring to junk fees relating to certain flights, hotels and resorts, as well as ticket charges.

