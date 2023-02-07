Read full article on original website
Related
SUNY Chancellor King Announces Significant Step To Recognize Demonstrated Learning Towards Degree Completion, Workforce Advancement
Albany, NY – State University of New York Chancellor John B. King, Jr. today announced a significant expansion of SUNY’s policy on Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) that awards academic credit for learning that takes place outside of the traditional classroom, including on-the-job training, military experience, apprenticeships, industry certifications, and more.
Did you get your New York State health care bonus?
Last year Governor Kathy Hochul announced certain health care workers would be getting a bonus up to $3,000, but some in Western New York say they have yet to get it
New York State Makes “Must Do” Change for All Licensed Notaries
Have you ever had to go to a Notary? No, it isn't some weird medical procedure that requires pain medication, it is a service that someone provides to show proof that the document you signed was really signed by you, and that the document you are signing is a 'real one.'
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things.
New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
WCAX
Hochul credits Biden administration funding with ‘rebirth of NY’
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Washington Wednesday to speak out about how federal funding has helped create more affordable housing and jobs for New Yorkers. In the address at the State and Local Leaders Summit, Hochul credited federal funding for helping the state to grow, saying the Infrastructure Act is helping to build new roads and bridges and the CHIPS Act is keeping the state’s semiconductor industry competitive.
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY epidemiologist warns public health emergency may end too soon
The Biden Administration is set to end the federal public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic as of May 11, 2023, but epidemiologists say it may be too soon. “We are at a place where we are not fully taking advantage of the tools that are at our disposal," said Dr. Denis Nash, distinguished professor of epidemiology and executive director of CUNY’s Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health. "So I would feel a bit better about it if a much larger proportion of New Yorkers were up to date on their vaccines."
Hochul May Force 30% Tuition Hike At One Capital Region College
Rampant inflation and declining enrollment has put New York's colleges and universities in financial distress. Students are struggling to pay ever-rising costs while schools face budget crises each year. Now Governor Hochul has opened a door to help fix funding that students aren't going to like. Under her new state...
New York Frontline Nurses Say Bonuses Were Promised But Never Delivered
A well-known government initiative unveiled last summer in New York promised more than $1 billion in bonuses to aid in the retention of nurses and other healthcare workers. However, an increasing number of nurses are now complaining that they received nothing in the way of bonuses to 7 On Your Side. So, Nina Pineda assisted with the compensation of some of the pandemic's unsung heroes.
Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work
Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
brickunderground.com
New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes
When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
Do You Know What The New York State Motto Actually Means?
Do you know what the New York State motto "Excelsior" actually means?. New York's official state motto is simply one word- Excelsior. The motto appears on everything for New York including the state coat of arms, New York's state seal and state flag. So what does the motto actually mean?
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Battery Technology Company to Establish $68 Million New York Headquarters
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A developer of long-lasting energy storage systems...
NY addressing two issues in Biden’s State of the Union
In part of his State of the Union Address, President Biden pointed to two issues that must be addressed: affordability and protecting children online. Here in New York, legislation has been introduced to alleviate both.
Massive Eye Drop Recall Across New York State
Cold and flu season are here and allergy season is coming, before you use eye drops for relief, there has been an important safety alert about a particular eye drop brand.
7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World
If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
spectrumlocalnews.com
The fight for and against New York state's Medical Aid in Dying Act
Different illnesses, outcomes, and, in many cases, end of life, is a driving force for Melissa Milch and her fight to get the Medical Aid in Dying Act in New York state passed. "I grew up in a household where my dad would come home from work every night and...
Property Taxes Getting Slashed For Some In New York State
A property tax break may be coming in New York State for those who are first responders.
Traveling the New York State Thruway May Soon Be More Expensive
If the New York State Thruway board has its way, traveling New York’s thruway system will cost quite a bit more starting next year. In December of 2022, the New York State Thruway’s board of directors began the process of laying out a plan in which tolls would increase on New York roadways over the course of two different years – 2024 and 2027.
Like clockwork, lawmakers in hock to teachers’ union make hysterical claims against charter schools
Like clockwork, pols in thrall to the teachers union are lining up to denounce Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to allow more charter schools to open in New York City. Yet their arguments are blatantly ridiculous. In a joint statement, Sens. Shelly Mayer (D-Scarsdale and State Education Committee chair), John Liu (D-Queens) and Robert Jackson (D-Manhattan) claimed that new charters would “increase the financial burden on NYC traditional public schools, taking much-needed resources away from schools serving the vast majority of our children.” Nonsense. The only cash existing schools lose is the amount dedicated to that particular student. The way school funding...
Comments / 0