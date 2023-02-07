ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Oswego County Today

SUNY Chancellor King Announces Significant Step To Recognize Demonstrated Learning Towards Degree Completion, Workforce Advancement

Albany, NY – State University of New York Chancellor John B. King, Jr. today announced a significant expansion of SUNY’s policy on Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) that awards academic credit for learning that takes place outside of the traditional classroom, including on-the-job training, military experience, apprenticeships, industry certifications, and more.
Jake Wells

New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state

Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
WCAX

Hochul credits Biden administration funding with ‘rebirth of NY’

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Washington Wednesday to speak out about how federal funding has helped create more affordable housing and jobs for New Yorkers. In the address at the State and Local Leaders Summit, Hochul credited federal funding for helping the state to grow, saying the Infrastructure Act is helping to build new roads and bridges and the CHIPS Act is keeping the state’s semiconductor industry competitive.
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY epidemiologist warns public health emergency may end too soon

The Biden Administration is set to end the federal public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic as of May 11, 2023, but epidemiologists say it may be too soon. “We are at a place where we are not fully taking advantage of the tools that are at our disposal," said Dr. Denis Nash, distinguished professor of epidemiology and executive director of CUNY’s Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health. "So I would feel a bit better about it if a much larger proportion of New Yorkers were up to date on their vaccines."
Abdul Ghani

New York Frontline Nurses Say Bonuses Were Promised But Never Delivered

A well-known government initiative unveiled last summer in New York promised more than $1 billion in bonuses to aid in the retention of nurses and other healthcare workers. However, an increasing number of nurses are now complaining that they received nothing in the way of bonuses to 7 On Your Side. So, Nina Pineda assisted with the compensation of some of the pandemic's unsung heroes.
Hudson Valley Post

Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work

Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
brickunderground.com

New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes

When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
94.3 Lite FM

Do You Know What The New York State Motto Actually Means?

Do you know what the New York State motto "Excelsior" actually means?. New York's official state motto is simply one word- Excelsior. The motto appears on everything for New York including the state coat of arms, New York's state seal and state flag. So what does the motto actually mean?
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World

If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
98.1 The Hawk

Traveling the New York State Thruway May Soon Be More Expensive

If the New York State Thruway board has its way, traveling New York’s thruway system will cost quite a bit more starting next year. In December of 2022, the New York State Thruway’s board of directors began the process of laying out a plan in which tolls would increase on New York roadways over the course of two different years – 2024 and 2027.
New York Post

Like clockwork, lawmakers in hock to teachers’ union make hysterical claims against charter schools

Like clockwork, pols in thrall to the teachers union are lining up to denounce Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to allow more charter schools to open in New York City. Yet their arguments are blatantly ridiculous. In a joint statement, Sens. Shelly Mayer (D-Scarsdale and State Education Committee chair), John Liu (D-Queens) and Robert Jackson (D-Manhattan) claimed that new charters would “increase the financial burden on NYC traditional public schools, taking much-needed resources away from schools serving the vast majority of our children.” Nonsense. The only cash existing schools lose is the amount dedicated to that particular student. The way school funding...
