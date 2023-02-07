Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
This Cavs-Mavs Trade Sends Tim Hardaway Jr. To Cleveland
NBA superstar Kyrie Irving is no stranger to shocking the world. In fact, he seems to relish the opportunities. You’re entitled to feel however you like about Irving’s bold stances on various subjects, but this much can’t be denied: he gets people talking. His recent trade to...
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Los Angeles
Lakers Flip Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverly For Davon Reed and Mo Bamba at Trade Deadline
If you thought the Los Angeles Lakers were done making moves after trading Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster three-team deal on Wednesday, than you were gravely mistaken. According to multiple reports, the Lakers made a bevy of moves in the waning hours of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. The...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Report: Bulls interested in signing Russell Westbrook
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes. On Wednesday, Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz by way of a three-team trade that also saw D'Angelo Russell land with the Los Angeles Lakers. If the...
Memphis Grizzlies trade for Luke Kennard, send Danny Green to Rockets in 3-team deal
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the L.A. Clippers in a three-team trade that will also send Danny Green to the Houston Rockets, a source confirmed to The Commercial Appeal. The Grizzlies are sending three second-round draft picks to the Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Green is being...
NBA Trade Deadline: Three things to know about new Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard
Luke Kennard might not be the splashy move Memphis Grizzlies fans expected, but it's a move that addresses one of the team's biggest needs. Shooting. Kennard, a sixth-year guard, was reportedly acquired in a three-team deal Thursday involving the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. The former first-round pick will be on his third NBA team. ...
Cam Reddish Trade Rumors: Pistons, Nuggets Linked
The New York Knicks are a team that has been involved in a ton of NBA trade rumors recently. They have been linked to a number of different players, as Leon Rose and the front office search high and low for impact acquisitions to make. New York made a bid...
Yardbarker
Raptors' O.G. Anunoby drawing trade interest from 8 teams
All eyes are on the Toronto Raptors as Thursday's NBA trade deadline approaches. The rest of the league is waiting to see whether they'll be a buyer or seller (or simply stand pat). If they decide to sell off certain assets, they'll have no trouble finding a taker for O.G....
Albany Herald
Josh Hart joins Jalen Brunson on Knicks ahead of visit to 76ers
The New York Knicks appear to be trending in a positive direction as they aim for their third straight win when they battle the host Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Yet they're far from satisfied.
Albany Herald
Spencer Dinwiddie stars in return to Brooklyn, Nets beat Bulls
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and made his return to Brooklyn a successful one as the Nets pulled away down the stretch for a 116-105 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls Thursday night in New York. After being acquired along with Dorian Finney-Smith...
Albany Herald
Spurs, Pistons meet while buried in their respective conferences
The San Antonio Spurs essentially dropped off their starting center north of the border after their last game and will play their first game since trading Jakob Poeltl to Toronto when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Poeltl was headed to free agency and numerous teams coveted the reliable...
Albany Herald
Ja Morant, Grizzlies set to host new-look T-Wolves
With Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks back in the lineup, the Memphis Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night looking for consecutive wins for the first time since mid-January. Morant sat out Sunday's heartbreaking 106-103 loss to the Toronto Raptors with a sore wrist. Brooks was also unavailable due to...
Albany Herald
Mavs' Kyrie Irving, Kings' De’Aaron Fox face off as West rivals
Northern California basketball fans get an opportunity to witness what could be the start of an entertaining rivalry when Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Irving, who is in his 12th season in the NBA, and Fox, a sixth-year veteran,...
Albany Herald
Blazers, Thunder meet as trade deadline dust settles
Both the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder underwent significant changes at the NBA trade deadline. The new-look versions of both will at least start to be apparent Friday when the Blazers and Thunder meet in Portland.
Albany Herald
Magic beat West-leading Nuggets with balanced effort
Wendell Carter Jr. scored 19 points, Cole Anthony and Bol Bol scored 17 apiece and the host Orlando Magic beat the Denver Nuggets 115-104 on Thursday night. Moritz Wagner scored 12 points, Paolo Banchero had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Suggs also scored 11 points and Franz Wagner added 10 points for Orlando. The Magic won for the third time in four games.
Albany Herald
Celtics missing key pieces, while Hornets try to avoid last place
The NBA-leading Boston Celtics will be without All-Star Jaylen Brown when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Brown collided with teammate Jayson Tatum while both players were chasing down a rebound in the second quarter of Boston's 106-99 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Tatum's right elbow hit Brown on the left side of his face during the collision. Brown left the game and did not return.
Albany Herald
Bucks roll to win over LeBron James-less Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks matched their longest winning streak of the season with a ninth consecutive victory, beating the host Los Angeles Lakers 115-106 on Thursday. The Bucks overcame an eight-point halftime deficit, blitzing the short-handed Lakers in...
Albany Herald
Raptors, Jazz meet for rematch under new circumstances
Amid significant change, each team will have a different look from the last time they met when the Utah Jazz visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. The Jazz, who defeated the Raptors 131-128 on Feb.1 at Salt Lake City, were involved in a three-team trade before their 143-118 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.
