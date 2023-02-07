ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, ME

Rare Steller’s sea eagle spotted in Maine — again

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

The eagle is known for its 8-foot wingspan and bright yellow beak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lEzAg_0kfYXsyL00
A Steller's sea eagle is seen off Georgetown, Maine, Dec. 31, 2021, near a crow. Zachary Holderby / Downeast Audubon via AP

A rare eagle has returned to Maine after a spate of spottings last year.

The Steller’s sea eagle was observed on Maine’s midcoast between the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022. After almost a year, the bird is back — the eagle was spotted Feb. 4 in Georgetown, Maine.

The sea eagle is one of the world’s largest raptors, with a wingspan of 8 feet and a weight of up to 20 pounds. There are only a few thousand worldwide, and that number is declining, Nathan Webb, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife division director, told Boston.com.

Webb called the eagle’s visit a “unique situation,” as the raptor is native to Asia, namely China and Russia. But this eagle has made stops in Maine, Massachusetts, and Newfoundland, among other North American locations.

“Due to markings on its wings, it’s believed to be the same individual spotted around North America,” he said, explaining that the eagle has called the continent home for “well over a year.”

Birdwatchers gathered in Maine Tuesday to try and catch a glimpse of the rare bird, known for its bright yellow beak and dark feathers. The Maine Audobon Society tracks daily sightings on its blog, “Rare Bird Alert.”

The eagle’s Maine visit could be thanks to state conservation efforts aimed at other raptors. Maine’s midcoast, which the eagle is known to frequent, boasts abundant prey, vast land, and a large population of bald eagles. Webb said the dynamic between the two eagle species could be contentious.

“We don’t know how the interaction plays out,” he said. “They have similar ecology, and catch similar prey. There’s definitely some potential for competition.”

But Webb said the true reason why the rare eagle chose Maine is unknown.

“That’s one of the neat things about working in wildlife. We often don’t know the answers,” he said. “Only the eagle knows.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
I-95 FM

The Steller’s Sea Eagle, A Maine Favorite, Has Returned to Roost

Maine seems to be a pretty bird friendly state. Maine seems to just adore birds. And I don't just mean the folks who enjoy going out to hunt them. If you follow the Maine Wildlife page on Facebook, you'll see people constantly posting cool photos of turkeys, or partridge, or even just pigeons doing weird things. But about a year ago, people were losing their minds over the Steller's Sea Eagle.
MAINE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Moose Ever Caught in Maine

Maine, the 23rd state in the United States of America is nicknamed the pine tree state. It is a beautiful place to visit with plenty of hiking trails and national parks. In the parks, if you are lucky, you can see multiple majestic and large animals. One of the most interesting and tallest animals in Maine is the moose.
MAINE STATE
People

Rare Blond Moose Spotted in Alaska Wows Internet While Experts Share Concern for Animal's Safety

"When your species is supposed to be a certain color, being white or lighter isn't going to help you a whole lot," wildlife veterinarian Kimberlee Beckmen told the Washington Post Blond moose don't necessarily have more fun, experts say. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) caught a rare sight on camera: a light tan-colored moose in the wild. The creature, which some have dubbed the "blond moose" or "Big Blondie" for its coloring, was photographed during one of the agency's recent moose population surveys in Alaska....
ALASKA STATE
Simplemost

Watch this moose drop its antlers in front of a camera

Did you know that moose shed their antlers? Shedding, or “casting,” occurs each winter when male moose shed their antlers. But even though male cervids (which are hoofed mammals in the deer family, including deer, moose and elk) drop their antlers each winter season, it’s still a rare thing to catch on film. That’s why the Bogert family in Alaska was so excited when their Ring camera caught footage of a moose shedding his beautiful antlers.
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Big Ol’ Bull Moose Walks Right Up To A Montana Hunter

Isn’t that how it always goes? You have a close encounter with the animal you aren’t able to hunt at that time. Hunting is one of those activities that has people running to the woods. The more time you spend out there, the better you can understand the movements of the animals you chase and the better you will be at hunting. It’s like most things, practice makes perfect. But with hunting, it just seems easier to get out there […] The post Big Ol’ Bull Moose Walks Right Up To A Montana Hunter first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Seacoast Current

5-Year-Old in Maine is Issued Permit to Have a Unicorn

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Now all Brielle has to do is find one. Lamoine's Select Board granted a permit to 5-year-old Brielle Hamor to have a unicorn. Brielle wrote to...
LAMOINE, ME
Boston

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: February edition

RENT OF LISTINGS (JAN.)AVERAGE ASKING. Studio prices are down nearly 29% in Back Bay and more than 17% Downtown since August, according to a market report Apartment Advisor released Feb. 6. The asking price of a one-bedroom fell more than 13% in Back Bay and 11.3% Downtown, while the cost of a two-bedroom slipped nearly 10% and just north of 2% in those neighborhoods, respectively.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Determined Grizzly Relentlessly Chase a Caribou for Nearly a Mile

Watch a Determined Grizzly Relentlessly Chase a Caribou for Nearly a Mile. There are many animals you may want to avoid in the wilderness, including the ferocious grizzly bear! The general perception of grizzly bears is that they are large, frightening creatures that only consume meat. But this couldn’t be further from the truth. Instead, they are omnivores and consume a wide range of other foods in addition to meat.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Alaska (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Alaska (And What Lives Within It) There are very few places in the United States that can hold a candle to the wild wonder of Alaska. With a small population and a diverse land full of a variety of ecosystems, the largest forest in Alaska holds a special history. Not only is this the largest national forest in this great state, but it is also the largest forest in the entire United States!
ALASKA STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy