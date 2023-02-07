ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Outsider.com

Why This Island Has the Most Shark Attacks in Hawaii

You’re much more likely to suffer a sunburn in Hawaii than in a shark attack. But, while rare, shark attacks still happen. According to recent data, Hawaii has seven to eight fatal shark attacks yearly. However, out of the eight major islands that make up Hawaii, Maui has the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

State investigates death of Maui firefighter in floods

Midday Newscast: Crews search through rubble for survivors in Turkey, Syria following quake. The last two days have brought dramatic rescues, including small children emerging from mounds of debris more than 30 hours after Monday’s pre-dawn quake. Partial road collapse in Hauula closes lane on Kamehameha Highway. Updated: 4...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5

February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM HST. |. Hawaii plays a critical role in national security and the military’s strategy in the Indo Pacific...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Hana

Wednesday is “hump day” or the middle of the workweek for most people. So for Feb. 8, our “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is hana, which mean’s work. Hahahana also means work. Some variations:. akahana: work carefully. pa’u hana: tedious, prolonged work. hana lima:...
HAWAII STATE
travelmag.com

The Most Expensive Luxury Hotels in Hawaii

Waikiki Beach is home to the most expensive hotel in Hawaii, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com. The survey compared rates at all luxury hotels in Hawaii based on the minimum price a couple will have to spend for an overnight stay during the period February 1 to March 31, 2023. Other than around Christmas and New Year, hotel rates in Hawaii tend to be at their highest during these two months.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Survey: Residents’ views on tourism are improving, but tensions remain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a major plunge during the pandemic, a new survey suggests Hawaii residents’ views on tourists are improving amid widening efforts to mitigate the impact of the state’s no. 1 economic driver. Residents begged for better tourism management after Hawaii was inundated with tourists when...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Lease Negotiations Open for Ag Park Leases in Puna

The Department of Agriculture (“DOA”) is accepting applications to negotiate for agricultural leases. Applications and information regarding the lease dispositions are available at the DOA’s Agricultural Resource Management Division (“ARMD”), 1428 South King Street, Honolulu, and 16 East Lanikaula, Hilo, or by calling the following toll-free numbers from: Kauai, (808) 274-3141, ext. 39473; Maui, (808) 984-2400, ext. 39473; Molokai and Lanai, 1‑800-468-4644, ext. 39473; Oahu, (808) 973-9473; or on Hawaii island, (808) 974-4150, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. Information is also available on the DOA’s website at http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/arm/.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lubrco keeps Hawaii clean

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lubrco and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lubrco, visit www.lubrco.com. HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lubrco is a local manufacturer of cleaning and disinfectant products: VioCare™ Multi Surface Cleaner, VioCare™ Plus...
HAWAII STATE
theplanetD

Best Island to Visit in Hawaii In 2023: How To Choose

The islands in Hawaii are dream-worthy. The diversity of each isle is fascinating, from pristine beaches to snow-capped mountains and even active volcanoes. Hawaii has six major islands – Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, the Big Island, and Oahu. This can make it really difficult to choose just one. Each...
HAWAII STATE
addictedtovacation.com

Aloha, Solitude: Finding the Least Crowded Beach in Hawaii

If you’re looking for a peaceful and deserted beach to relax on your next vacation, look no further. We’ve found the quietest and least crowded beaches in Hawaii. Hawaii has endless miles of coastline, full of beach opportunities. The most tranquil, relaxing, and generally people-free beaches in Hawaii are:
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘Pay To Play’: Hawaii Moves To Expand The Ban On Contractor Campaign Donations

The Legislature is setting its sights on campaign donations from state and county contractors that have been the subject of public corruption cases in recent decades. Right now, a law banning donations from government contractors only applies to the contracted business, not the owners, officers or employees of those companies as the result of a loophole written more than a decade ago.
HAWAII STATE

