KITV.com
Downed trees, poles and power outages as high winds hit parts of Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- High winds and gusts across Hawaii have stopped traffic and caused power outages around the state. The National Weather Service Hawaii has issued a high wind warning, in effect for parts of Hawaii through Friday evening. Oahu could see sustained strong gusts up to 50 mph.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rockfall on key North Shore highway highlight growing concern for high-risk roads
High wind warning posted for most of Oahu as powerful winds down trees, utility poles. A high wind warning has been issued for most of Oahu as 35 mph winds and gusts to 60 mph down trees and utility poles. High wind warning posted for Oahu as powerful winds down...
Why This Island Has the Most Shark Attacks in Hawaii
You’re much more likely to suffer a sunburn in Hawaii than in a shark attack. But, while rare, shark attacks still happen. According to recent data, Hawaii has seven to eight fatal shark attacks yearly. However, out of the eight major islands that make up Hawaii, Maui has the...
Can you afford to buy a house in Hawaii in 2023?
Smartasset came out with a Hawaii Mortgage Calculator breaking down the average cost of owning a Hawaii home.
hawaiinewsnow.com
High wind warning posted for Oahu as powerful winds down trees, utility poles
Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car lot that was broken into. State plans to expedite road improvement plan along key North Shore highway after rockfall. After several large rocks fell on the highway near Waimea Bay earlier this week, the state is planning to expedite its improvement plans for the area.
Hawaii reports 738 COVID cases, 8 deaths
The Department of Health reported 738 COVID cases and 8 deaths over the past week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State investigates death of Maui firefighter in floods
Midday Newscast: Crews search through rubble for survivors in Turkey, Syria following quake. The last two days have brought dramatic rescues, including small children emerging from mounds of debris more than 30 hours after Monday’s pre-dawn quake. Partial road collapse in Hauula closes lane on Kamehameha Highway. Updated: 4...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5
February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM HST. |. Hawaii plays a critical role in national security and the military’s strategy in the Indo Pacific...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Hana
Wednesday is “hump day” or the middle of the workweek for most people. So for Feb. 8, our “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is hana, which mean’s work. Hahahana also means work. Some variations:. akahana: work carefully. pa’u hana: tedious, prolonged work. hana lima:...
travelmag.com
The Most Expensive Luxury Hotels in Hawaii
Waikiki Beach is home to the most expensive hotel in Hawaii, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com. The survey compared rates at all luxury hotels in Hawaii based on the minimum price a couple will have to spend for an overnight stay during the period February 1 to March 31, 2023. Other than around Christmas and New Year, hotel rates in Hawaii tend to be at their highest during these two months.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Survey: Residents’ views on tourism are improving, but tensions remain
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a major plunge during the pandemic, a new survey suggests Hawaii residents’ views on tourists are improving amid widening efforts to mitigate the impact of the state’s no. 1 economic driver. Residents begged for better tourism management after Hawaii was inundated with tourists when...
Power outages, fallen trees — avoid these roadways
Residents are urged to drive with care today as some islands see multiple reports of power outages and downed poles and trees.
bigislandgazette.com
Lease Negotiations Open for Ag Park Leases in Puna
The Department of Agriculture (“DOA”) is accepting applications to negotiate for agricultural leases. Applications and information regarding the lease dispositions are available at the DOA’s Agricultural Resource Management Division (“ARMD”), 1428 South King Street, Honolulu, and 16 East Lanikaula, Hilo, or by calling the following toll-free numbers from: Kauai, (808) 274-3141, ext. 39473; Maui, (808) 984-2400, ext. 39473; Molokai and Lanai, 1‑800-468-4644, ext. 39473; Oahu, (808) 973-9473; or on Hawaii island, (808) 974-4150, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. Information is also available on the DOA’s website at http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/arm/.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lubrco keeps Hawaii clean
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lubrco and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lubrco, visit www.lubrco.com. HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lubrco is a local manufacturer of cleaning and disinfectant products: VioCare™ Multi Surface Cleaner, VioCare™ Plus...
theplanetD
Best Island to Visit in Hawaii In 2023: How To Choose
The islands in Hawaii are dream-worthy. The diversity of each isle is fascinating, from pristine beaches to snow-capped mountains and even active volcanoes. Hawaii has six major islands – Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, Maui, the Big Island, and Oahu. This can make it really difficult to choose just one. Each...
addictedtovacation.com
Aloha, Solitude: Finding the Least Crowded Beach in Hawaii
If you’re looking for a peaceful and deserted beach to relax on your next vacation, look no further. We’ve found the quietest and least crowded beaches in Hawaii. Hawaii has endless miles of coastline, full of beach opportunities. The most tranquil, relaxing, and generally people-free beaches in Hawaii are:
Highway Closures Due To Rockfall And Erosion Drive Calls For More Frequent Road Inspections
Coastal erosion isn’t the only danger to roads in Hawaii — a fact once again highlighted after weekend rain caused rockfall to pummel the main road on Oahu’s North Shore. Incidents like this have prompted lawmakers in the House to advance a bill Thursday that would require...
Wind advisory in effect for lower elevations of Hawaii
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory that will continue on for most of the work week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Earthjustice is suing the state on behalf of Kauai fishers, farmers
Want to cook up a super comforting version of bolognese for Valentine's Day. Tiki's Grill and Bar Chef Ronnie Nasuti shows you how or you can opt to dine in at the restaurant for a 3 course dinner for $79/person. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The all-white pup nicknamed "Ghost"...
‘Pay To Play’: Hawaii Moves To Expand The Ban On Contractor Campaign Donations
The Legislature is setting its sights on campaign donations from state and county contractors that have been the subject of public corruption cases in recent decades. Right now, a law banning donations from government contractors only applies to the contracted business, not the owners, officers or employees of those companies as the result of a loophole written more than a decade ago.
