NEW CASTLE, DE – A 17-year-old male was robbed at gunpoint by multiple teenage suspects outside the Dollar Tree store in the parking lot of Beaver Brook Plaza on Monday. Detectives with the Delaware State Police said the teen was approached by four unknown teenagers. The teenage suspects accosted the victim and demanded property from him. One of the teens pointed a handgun at the victim, who complied with the group's demands. The four suspects then ran away towards an unknown location. He was not injured during the armed robbery. Police have not made any arrests and no suspects have

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO