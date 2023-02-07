ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

State board reports hundreds of pending Nevada MD complaints

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno television station said it has found that the time it takes the Nevada State Medical Board to resolve complaints against doctors can hamper medical malpractice cases in court. KRNV-TV reported Wednesday that in response to a public records request, the board said it...
RENO, NV
Nevada governor orders collection of all K-12 school audits

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered all Nevada public schools to collect and report third-party audits to his office, a move in line with calls during his campaign to evaluate K-12 resources statewide. Lombardo's office will consolidate audits already required into one report, with...
NEVADA STATE
Second Jury Convicts Man Of 1981 Murder In Carmel

A man first charged more than 41 years ago in the brutal killing of a Carmel woman has been convicted of murder, according to an announcement Wednesday from the office of the Monterey County District Attorney. A jury convicted Michael Scott Glazebrook, 67, of Seaside, in the 1981 murder of...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
Driver pleads not guilty to attempted murder in cliff plunge

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A Tesla driver accused of trying to kill his wife and two young children by driving off a Northern California cliff pleaded not guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and domestic violence. A judge ordered Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, held without bail. Patel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Earthquake recovery continues on Northern California coast

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in...
PENDLETON, OR

