Texas has proposed legislation that would restrict the entry of migrants into the state until they lift covid mandates
During the Trump Administration, Rep. Brian Harrison proposed extending Title 42, which works to keep citizens safe and provide needed safety measures amid the global pandemic.
Minnesota just became the first post-Roe state to make abortion a right
On January 31, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota signed the Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act) into law, enshrining the “fundamental right” to access abortion in the state. It is now the first state to codify abortion rights via legislative action since in the wake of the United...
Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?
Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
'Barbaric' Minnesota abortion bill lambasted by state senator: 'Future generations will look back in horror'
Republican State Sen. Julia Coleman called the new abortion legislation "dangerous" and criticized Democrats for denying Republicans' efforts to make the bill more moderate.
Bill prohibiting immunization considerations in child protection cases advances in Idaho Senate
After discussions of alleged vaccine-related child protection situations in states as far away as Maine, but none in Idaho, the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee unanimously voted to advance a bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights. Senate Bill 1029 will receive a […] The post Bill prohibiting immunization considerations in child protection cases advances in Idaho Senate appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KEVN
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
KIMT
Minnesota House passes bill to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents
Rep. Aisha Gomez, DFL-Minneapolis, introduces HF4 on the House Floor Jan. 30. Photo by Catherine Davis/Minnesota House Information. Minnesota House lawmakers passed a bill 69-60 to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents on Monday after a decade of advocacy from immigrant rights groups. The bill now heads to the state Senate.
Proposed bill aims to end slaughter, human consumption of Colorado's wild horses
Americans' tax dollars ultimately fund the slaughter and human consumption of some wild horses from Colorado, advocates say. But a bill up for debate this legislative session in Colorado is aiming to put an end to that. The government program meant to manage wild mustangs in the American west has faced significant controversy. Federal tax dollars pay for the animals to be rounded up and removed from the wild, so the land they're designated to roam isn't overrun, and can be shared with local ranchers.Once the horses are removed from the wild, they end up in holding facilities. From there, they...
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Senate Republicans push for concealed carry reciprocity in new Second Amendment bill
More than 40 Senate Republicans are pushing to expand Second Amendment protections to make concealed carry permits reciprocal across states.
Petito family lobbies for 'lethality assessment' law in Utah
When officers pulled over a van for speeding outside of Arches National Park in August 2021, they found a visibly distraught young couple in an emotional fight. Gabby Petito, 22, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, were driving across the United States, and upon observing the couple, police officers in Moab, Utah, decided to separate them for a night rather than issue a domestic violence citation or investigate further.That decision proved fateful when, about a month later, Petito's body was found strangled on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Laundrie, the only individual ever identified as...
No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas
I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
Why Trans People in North Dakota Are Planning to Flee U.S.
In Fargo, North Dakota, a group of transgender people are plotting their escape from the state’s anti-trans laws.“Everyone is really scared right now. A lot of us are afraid of getting our rights or identities ripped away,” Zara Crystal, 20, said of the slate of anti-trans bills proposed in North Dakota this year. “I want to help as many people as I can.”Crystal is part of the newly formed nonprofit TRANSport, a group which aims to help transgender people leave the United States and relocate to more LGBT-friendly nations. The nonprofit aims to aid trans people with their transitions, as...
Rep. Shelley Kloba Leads Another Push To Legalize Homegrown Cannabis In Washington State
Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba introduced a bill Thursday to regulate cannabis home growing in Washington. House Bill 1614 which legalizes home cultivation of up to six cannabis plants for adults is scheduled for a public hearing in Washington's House Regulated Substances & Gaming Committee on Feb. 2. The measure is...
Can Oklahoma tax tribal citizens on reservations? Judge dismisses case before deciding
A U.S. district court judge dismissed a lawsuit this week that challenged Oklahoma’s right to tax tribal citizens on tribal reservations. Federal courts can’t hear tax appeals that can be addressed through a state court system, Judge Eric Melgren ruled. With his decision, all eyes turn now to...
A Bill To Ban Gender-Affirming Care For Young Adults In Oklahoma Is Pushing Trans And Nonbinary People To Leave The State Even Though Republicans Backed Off
“We can buy cigarettes, we can buy a gun, we can buy alcohol, but we’re still not old enough to have a private agreement with our medical provider on what we want to do with our own body?”
Under West Virginia bills, exposing minors to transgender people could be a crime
Two West Virginia bills aim to protect minors from obscene performances and materials, which the bills define, in part, as anything that includes exposure to or performances by transgender people. The bills, introduced this week by state Sen. Michael Azinger, a Republican, would prohibit obscene and sexually explicit materials in...
The US promised the Cherokee Nation a seat in Congress in a treaty that fueled the Trail of Tears. 188 years later, the Cherokee say lawmakers may finally fulfill that promise.
Seating a Cherokee in Congress would show that the US is capable of keeping its word to tribes, Kim Teehee, the proposed delegate, told Insider.
Abortion Bill Removing Exemptions For Rape, Incest Passes Wyoming Vote
A bill that would remove exemptions for rape and incest cases under Wyoming abortion law passed a committee vote in the Wyoming Legislature on Wednesday and now moves on to the Wyoming House. You can read House Bill 152, the ''Life is a Human Right Act," here. The law is...
