Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
A new damselfly species is sharing habitat with UK natives
A damselfly species that came to the UK from Europe poses a minimal risk to native damselflies and dragonflies, new research shows. As tens of thousands of species shift their "range" (the areas they live in) due to climate change, the small red-eyed damselfly has spread northwards from the Mediterranean. It was first observed in the UK in 1999 and has since established itself.
Arsenic found in London air raises fears over use of waste wood as fuel
Many people warming homes with wood from construction sites unaware of health risks, say experts
Phys.org
China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising—why it's time to control the trade
In recent years, there's been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that's been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It's believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality of both vital fluids and sleep.
Phys.org
Mysterious skeleton revealed to be that of unusual lady anchoress of York Barbican
The rare and unusual life of an anchoress, a woman who devoted her life to prayer while living in seclusion, has been unearthed by the University of Sheffield and Oxford Archaeology, thanks to a skeletal collection now held at the University. Analysis of the collection, which includes a staggering 667...
thebiochronicle.com
5 benefits of migrating to Canada
Several people across the globe are very much interested to migrate to Canada because of the migrant-friendly programs launched by the nations like Canada. Canada has been very much successful in providing people with a welcoming attitude in terms of allowing several people to apply for immigration so that everybody can have the best experience in this particular nation. But at this particular point in time availing the Canada immigration services in Dubai is definitely a good idea and the following are some of the basic benefits of depending on such options:
Kemi Badenoch signs historic UK-Italy export deal in Rome set to boost green tech and sciences by billions
KEMI Badenoch has signed a historic UK-Italy export deal in Rome. The new Business and Trade Secretary hailed the first such post-partnership between the UK and any EU country, which will boost green tech and sciences by billions. It will slash red tape that prevent businesses from selling to Italy,...
Phys.org
Further food price rises could cause up to one million additional deaths in 2023
Food prices in the U.K. are at their highest for 15 years and something similar is happening in almost every country around the world. The situation is set to get worse as high fertilizer prices, and resulting lower yields from reduced use, may cause further food inflation in 2023. My co-authors and I recently published research in Nature Food which suggests these price rises will lead to many people's diets becoming poorer, with up to 1 million additional deaths and 100 million more people undernourished.
Quartz
Vertical farming: Controlled worlds
What if you could control the environment—the light, temperature, and humidity—of a vegetable or fruit crop, so that you could produce plants of superior quality that arrive fresher, have a longer shelf life, and are more nutritious? That’s the ambition of vertical farming, that is, growing plants on layered vertical structures, often indoors. Think layers and stacks, like a sort of industrial live lasagna.
NME
Electronic music is most popular genre at UK festivals, report shows
A new report by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has revealed that electronic music is the most popular genre at UK festivals. According to the report, up to 29 per cent of electronic artists dominate festivals compared with rock (22 per cent) and pop (21 per cent). Over 2.4...
Phys.org
Digital innovation harnesses power of real-time weather data
National meteorological services play a central role in their country's efforts to anticipate and manage climate-related risks, and to develop effective policies for resilience and adaptation. The real-time monitoring of floods, droughts and other climate hazards—as well the various climate and weather forecasts the national meteorological services provide—help agencies make...
Phys.org
EU found responsible for extinction domino effect on frog populations
Between 2010 and 2019, total imports of frog's legs into the EU numbered 40.7 million kg, which equals to up to roughly 2 billion frogs. While Belgium is the main importer, France is the main consumer. These insights are part of a new study, published in the journal Nature Conservation, which found "inexplicable volatility" in the trade of frog legs and an extreme dependency of the EU on other countries to meet its demand.
Phys.org
In Spain, storks' trash diet driven by climate change
The storks float and swoop in formation, circling over a landfill in the foothills of the Sierra de Guadarrama mountains north of Madrid. Then a garbage truck pulls up and disgorges its contents. One by one, they dive to the ground: breakfast is here. Europe's storks used to fly south...
waste360.com
Call2Recycle and EDI Expand Ontario’s Battery Recycling Infrastructure
TORONTO-- Call2Recycle Canada and Electronic Distributors International Inc. (EDI) are pleased to announce the launch of a new partnership to increase the sorting capacity of end-of-life batteries in Ontario. EDI’s sorting plant in Orillia (ON) will join the existing battery collection and recycling network operated by Call2Recycle, supporting the Ontario economy and increasing the battery sorting capacity in the province by 30%.
Phys.org
Twitter cut off in Turkey amid earthquake rescue operations: The danger of losing the service in times of disaster
Twitter was blocked in Turkey on Feb. 8, 2023, according to internet monitoring service NetBlocks. The outage came amid the massive rescue operation and humanitarian crisis in the aftermath of the earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria two days earlier. Access to Twitter appeared to be restored about 12 hours after it was first blocked.
maritime-executive.com
Seaports Are the Key to Making Green Hydrogen Cost Competitive
As the world strives for a net zero emissions future by 2050, hydrogen has attracted considerable attention in the decarbonization debate. In Europe in particular, hydrogen is receiving strong political and regulatory support. The European Union is leading in the new momentum, launching a separate hydrogen strategy in 2020. The...
Phys.org
Devastating cost of future coastal flooding for many developing nations predicted in new study
New global modeling predicts the devastating socioeconomic impacts of future extreme coastal flooding for developing nations caused by climate change, with Asia, West Africa and Egypt facing severe costs in the coming decades. Published in Frontiers in Marine Science, the study sought to determine the expected annual costs and number...
Phys.org
Forest management will have a stronger effect than climate change on the supply of ecosystem services, says study
Forests contribute to human well-being by providing a wide variety of ecosystem services to the society. The boreal biome is experiencing rapid changes both with the highest rates of warming on the planet and continued increase in demand for forest products. It is a real challenge to manage and adapt boreal forests to future warmer conditions and growing demands of forest products.
thefastmode.com
Liquid Deploys Nokia’s Innovative Transport Network Technology in Africa
Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, announced that it has partnered with Nokia. Through this partnership, Liquid deployed Nokia’s innovative transport network technology in the new terrestrial fibre route connecting Mombasa (Kenya) to Johannesburg (South Africa). This announcement comes in light of the...
BBC
Mobile and broadband price rises to be investigated
Many customers are facing sudden big rises in what they are paying for their mobile phone and broadband contracts, under a system the regulator says is "unclear and unpredictable". Millions of customers are facing bill increases of as much as 14% in April, linked to the high rate of inflation.
Phys.org
Relationships matter more than emotion when it comes to 'likes' on Instagram
The emotional buzz of receiving a like to an Instagram post can leave people more disposed to return a like in the future, but it's the status of the relationship that is the overriding factor in determining the tap of approval, according to a study from the University of Bath.
Comments / 0