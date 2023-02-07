Read full article on original website
Related
Snubbed by Oscars! Viola Davis, Taylor Swift shut out of 2023 Academy Awards nominations
Oscar nominations are here, but Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Danielle Deadwyler and Adam Sandler are just a few of the stars who shockingly missed out.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fury erupts at Tom Cruise being snubbed by the Oscars, right after he lands his first nomination in 23 years
If it wasn’t for James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water, then Top Gun: Maverick would be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’ll have to make do with being the best blockbuster by far to release in the last 12 months, with the two box office juggernauts each landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards into the bargain.
Oscars: Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh Among First-Time Nominees in Acting Categories
Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh are among the many first-time nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning. This year saw a total of 16 people who were first-time nominees in the acting categories.More from The Hollywood ReporterBaz Luhrmann on Austin Butler's Elvis Voice and Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla'Andrea Riseborough on Surprise Oscar Nom: "The Support Has Been Baffling"Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is -- Wait for It -- the Academy All six nominees for best leading actor received their first nod from the Academy. Butler scored the nomination for his...
5 takeaways from the Oscar nominations
The Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and while many of them were largely as expected, there were some great inclusions that cheered fans of films from Aftersun, whose lead Paul Mescal received a best actor nomination, to Top Gun: Maverick, which was the rare traditional summer blockbuster to earn a best picture nomination. There were also some omissions that pained fans of individual artists as well as advocates for greater inclusivity in the Oscars. Let’s take a look at some of the headlines.
Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography
Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds. SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”
Shock after the now-infamous Oscars slap has fizzled- Will Smith announces landing his first Disney film since the slap
Will Smith is known across the globe for finding himself wedged between a rock and a hard place at the March 2022 Oscars (also known as the Academy Awards) when he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. After the slap, replays of Chris Rock’s expression and endless memes flooded the web as the internet quickly and shamelessly dubbed the affair the "Will Smith slap." [i]
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
Inside the Magic
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
digitalspy.com
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ getting trashed the second it hit Disney Plus is both inevitable and unwelcome
There are few fandoms that have proven to be as fickle as those that follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it was inevitable that the tides of opinion would begin to turn as soon as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit Disney Plus. Nobody can say it’s a flawless or near-perfect...
Ashton Kutcher Says He Was Awkward on Red Carpet with Reese Witherspoon to Avoid 'Affair' Rumors
During a podcast guest spot Wednesday, Kutcher addressed the now-viral assessment of his red-carpet chemistry with Your Place or Mine costar Witherspoon Ashton Kutcher is explaining why he looked a bit awkward on the red carpet with his Your Place or Mine costar Reese Witherspoon. While at their Netflix film's premiere in Los Angeles last week, Kutcher wore a serious expression and kept his hands in his pockets while standing next to a smiling Witherspoon — something the 45-year-old revealed Wednesday was on purpose. "Here's the thing: If I put my arm around...
thedigitalfix.com
Hollywood has spent around $900 billion rescuing Matt Damon
When it comes to the bright lights of Hollywood, we often get swept up in the imagination of it all – rarely do we ever consider the real-life cost of some of those stunts, explosions, or rescue missions that we see in big action movies. Well, reality hurts, and thanks to one Quora user, we now have a financial idea of what it takes to save a leading man – specifically Matt Damon.
Michael Fassbender’s Acting in ‘Prometheus’ Made Charlize Theron Want to Punch Him in the Face
Michael Fassbender once proved Charlize Theron right about his acting skills when Theron experienced his performance personally.
Harrison Ford Says He Talks to Tom Cruise 'About Flying': 'But He's Far Deeper Into Physical Acting'
Harrison Ford said Tom Cruise takes action stunts "to a whole new level that's pretty amazing" Harrison Ford and Tom Cruise share a love for the skies. In a new cover interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, Ford, 80, said that he and the Top Gun: Maverick star know each other due to their well-publicized interests in flying. "I like Tom. We talk about flying," Ford said as his and Cruise's similarities were mentioned. "But he's far deeper into physical acting than I ever was," the actor added,...
Top Gun: Maverick named best film of 2022 by Rotten Tomatoes
Top Gun: Maverick has been named the best film of 2022 by the American review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.The Tom Cruise sequel scored six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Editing, Sound, VFX, Adapted Screenplay, and Lady Gaga and BloodPop’s original song “Hold My Hand”.Rotten Tomatoes revealed that the film landed a 96 per cent certified fresh grade from critics off 464 reviews and a 99 per cent fresh on their audience metre. Other films that made it to the top 10 list are The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and Turning Red, among...
NME
Michelle Yeoh says Jackie Chan did her a “huge favour” by rejecting ‘Everything Everywhere…’ lead role
Michelle Yeoh has revealed that Jackie Chan texted her after she was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. The madcap comedy sees Yeoh play Evelyn Quan, a laundromat owner who discovers that she’s able to access the memory and skills of alternate versions of herself throughout the multiverse.
The Oscars missed most of 2022’s best movies
The Academy has its own ideas — but we also have ours
Did anyone check on 'miserable' Ben Affleck after the Grammy Awards?
Oscar winner Ben Affleck became Twitter's meme again Sunday after his latest exasperated reaction shots went viral during the Grammy Awards telecast.
People
397K+
Followers
68K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0