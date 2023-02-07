ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Upstate Man charged with his own mother's murder

By Rob Jones
 2 days ago

A suspect is now in custody following a murder at a Greenville apartment complex, Monday night. As we previously reported, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to the Hickory Ridge Apartments, Monday night and found a woman dead.

On Tuesday, the Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 82 year old, Frances Quick. Her son, 47 year old Bobby Eugene Quick has been arrested and is charged with her murder. He was apprehended in Asheville, Tuesday morning.

The suspect had been living with his mother recently. Investigators say, he beat her to death by striking her with the leg of a table, multiple times. The Sheriff's Office is still working to determine his motive.

Greenville, SC
