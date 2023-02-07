Read full article on original website
PWMania
Photos and Official Update on Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following Stroke
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized following a “serious medical episode,” which was later determined to be a stroke. Lawler’s official Instagram account issued the following statement, along with photos, on Wednesday afternoon. “Update on Jerry: Jerry had a massive Stroke...
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following “Very Serious” Medical Episode
An update has been provided on the condition of Jerry Lawler after he was hospitalized yesterday. It was reported earlier today that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler had been hospitalized following a medical episode on 6th February 2023. At the time the report from Pro Wrestling Insider didn’t give details of what took place, but confirmed that he had been to lunch with friends before the incident and that he had been rushed to hospital for treatment.
Wrestling legend Jerry 'The King' Lawler recovering from stroke in Florida hospital
Pro wrestling legend Jerry "The King" Lawler was rushed to a hospital after suffering a stroke.
wrestletalk.com
Jerry Lawler Hospitalized After Medical Episode
Jim Ross has now provided an update on Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler following his hospitalization, which you can find right here. WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler has now been hospitalized, according to PWInsider. Per PWInsider, Lawler suffered a medical episode at his condo...
Jerry Lawler on the mind of pro wrestling world as he reportedly suffered stroke
WWE legend Jerry Lawler was reportedly hospitalized in Florida after suffering a stroke. Fans of the pro wrestler sent their prayers and well wishes on social media.
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler recovering after ‘massive’ stroke
The Hall of Famer is expected to make a full recovery.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Shares Update After Speaking With Jerry Lawler
Monday afternoon, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler was hospitalized after suffering a stroke outside of his Florida condo. He underwent surgery, and since, many of his friends across the wrestling industry, such as Dutch Mantell, have been providing updates on Lawler's condition. Late last night, Lawler's former WWE broadcast colleague Jim Ross had news on the status of "The King" after having talked with him directly.
ringsidenews.com
Jerry Lawler Experienced Paralysis Before Suffering Stroke
Jerry Lawler is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, and a beloved member of the pro wrestling world. The King concerned us all when news broke that he suffered a stroke. An additional report confirmed that he underwent surgery and is now recovering. Dutch Mantell tweeted out an update for...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Provides Update On Jerry Lawler’s Health
AEW announcer Jim Ross has given the latest insight into the health of his longtime broadcast partner Jerry Lawler, who suffered a stroke. It was reported that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler had been hospitalized following a medical episode on 6th February 2023. At the time the report from Pro Wrestling Insider didn’t give details of what took place at the time but confirmed that he had been to lunch with friends before the incident and that he had been rushed to hospital for treatment.
Jerry Lawler suffered medical emergency on Monday, underwent surgery
The 73-year-old suffered a blood blockage at his Florida home.
