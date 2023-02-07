ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiow.com

Iowa CCI: No Eminent Domain for Private Gain

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (Iowa CCI) members from across the state are urging their state Senators to support Senate File 101. The bill would prevent the use of eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipelines, including the three CO2 pipelines proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator and Wolf/ADM. “The proposed...
IOWA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Simon Conway Guest Host Matt Kittle Talks to Kari Lake About Upcoming Event in Iowa and America First Policies

Live from Des Moines Tuesday morning on The Simon Conway Show with Matt Kittle – broadcast on Des Moines, Iowas, 1040 WHO (4p-7p weekdays) or in the Quad Cities on 1420 WOC (4 p.m.-6p.m. weekdays) – guest host Kittle welcomed former Arizona Governor candidate Kari Lake to the show to promote her upcoming event in Iowa and America First policies.
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

Unusual Stop; Iowa DOT Stops Truck With Homemade Plates [PHOTO]

One thing's for sure, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement is certainly becoming my new favorite Facebook page!. Not only does the page keep you up to date about statewide driving conditions during storms, and educates drivers on road laws and safety, but it also shares some of the crazy things drivers try to get away with.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bill banning LGBTQ subjects in schools includes penalties up to $50K for violations

Parents of LGBTQ students told lawmakers Thursday a bill banning gender identity and sexual orientation from school materials will hurt their children. Lawmakers also heard from parents with Moms for Liberty and others who said the legislation will restore “parental rights.” A Senate Education subcommittee recommended passage of Senate File 159 after an hour of […] The post Bill banning LGBTQ subjects in schools includes penalties up to $50K for violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations

The Iowa Board of Nursing has sanctioned several Iowa nurses for substance abuse issues, stealing patient medications and other issues. One of the nurses recently disciplined by the board is Cody Babbitt of Plano, who tested positive for methamphetamine while employed by two Iowa hospitals. Babbitt currently works at Wayne County Hospital, where he has […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
97X

This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island

Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
SABULA, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities

Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa Senate votes to increase governor's influence over courts

Governor Kim Reynolds is one step closer to controlling a majority of votes on all of Iowa's judicial nominating commissions, following Iowa Senate passage of Senate File 171 on February 8. Voting 34 to 15 along party lines, the chamber approved the bill, which would give the governor an extra...
IOWA STATE
ramaponews.com

Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases

Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show

Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
SCHLESWIG, IA
KIMT

Rochester getting $281,000 state grant to fight homelessness

WASHINGTON DC - Rochester will share in $1.6 million in federal funding to help Greater Minnesota communities deal with homelessness. U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith say this first-of-its-kind package is targeted at addressing unsheltered homelessness and homelessness in rural communities. “All Minnesotans deserve to have a stable roof...
ROCHESTER, MN
KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store

LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road

An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Minn. governor trusts energy law will survive ND suit threat

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday that requires Minnesota utilities to get 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040, saying he's confident it will stand up against a threatened lawsuit from coal and gas producing North Dakota. Republican North Dakota...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy