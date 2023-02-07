Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Stuck in the store: The national issue that led to an Iowa grandmother's unexpected lock-in
LAMONI, Iowa — Carol Hyden has lived in Lamoni for most of her life. She does a lot of her shopping at the Dollar General in town, but a recent routine trip turned into one she'll never forget, where she ended up stuck in the store. "It was an...
Most Dangerous Intersections in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
You could be risking your life when diving through these Worst Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Iowa And It’s Full Of Surprises
On a lightly traveled brick road, next to the railroad tracks and behind a government building is one of Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023. It's not just one of the top restaurants in the Quad Cities, and not just in Iowa, but one of the best in the entire country.
kiow.com
Iowa CCI: No Eminent Domain for Private Gain
Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (Iowa CCI) members from across the state are urging their state Senators to support Senate File 101. The bill would prevent the use of eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipelines, including the three CO2 pipelines proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator and Wolf/ADM. “The proposed...
arizonasuntimes.com
Simon Conway Guest Host Matt Kittle Talks to Kari Lake About Upcoming Event in Iowa and America First Policies
Live from Des Moines Tuesday morning on The Simon Conway Show with Matt Kittle – broadcast on Des Moines, Iowas, 1040 WHO (4p-7p weekdays) or in the Quad Cities on 1420 WOC (4 p.m.-6p.m. weekdays) – guest host Kittle welcomed former Arizona Governor candidate Kari Lake to the show to promote her upcoming event in Iowa and America First policies.
Unusual Stop; Iowa DOT Stops Truck With Homemade Plates [PHOTO]
One thing's for sure, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement is certainly becoming my new favorite Facebook page!. Not only does the page keep you up to date about statewide driving conditions during storms, and educates drivers on road laws and safety, but it also shares some of the crazy things drivers try to get away with.
Bill banning LGBTQ subjects in schools includes penalties up to $50K for violations
Parents of LGBTQ students told lawmakers Thursday a bill banning gender identity and sexual orientation from school materials will hurt their children. Lawmakers also heard from parents with Moms for Liberty and others who said the legislation will restore “parental rights.” A Senate Education subcommittee recommended passage of Senate File 159 after an hour of […] The post Bill banning LGBTQ subjects in schools includes penalties up to $50K for violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations
The Iowa Board of Nursing has sanctioned several Iowa nurses for substance abuse issues, stealing patient medications and other issues. One of the nurses recently disciplined by the board is Cody Babbitt of Plano, who tested positive for methamphetamine while employed by two Iowa hospitals. Babbitt currently works at Wayne County Hospital, where he has […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for drug use, theft of patient medications, other violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
Daily Iowan
Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities
Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa Senate votes to increase governor's influence over courts
Governor Kim Reynolds is one step closer to controlling a majority of votes on all of Iowa's judicial nominating commissions, following Iowa Senate passage of Senate File 171 on February 8. Voting 34 to 15 along party lines, the chamber approved the bill, which would give the governor an extra...
Yes, Iowa private school students receiving money through an Education Savings Account will have to take state and federal tests
IOWA, USA — Two weeks ago, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed her "school choice" plan into law that creates a new Education Savings Account program. The bill gives every Iowa student the option of receiving $7,598 in state money each year to pay for private school. A News 8...
ramaponews.com
Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases
Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
agupdate.com
Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show
Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
KIMT
Rochester getting $281,000 state grant to fight homelessness
WASHINGTON DC - Rochester will share in $1.6 million in federal funding to help Greater Minnesota communities deal with homelessness. U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith say this first-of-its-kind package is targeted at addressing unsheltered homelessness and homelessness in rural communities. “All Minnesotans deserve to have a stable roof...
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store
LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
KCRG.com
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
KIMT
Minn. governor trusts energy law will survive ND suit threat
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday that requires Minnesota utilities to get 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040, saying he's confident it will stand up against a threatened lawsuit from coal and gas producing North Dakota. Republican North Dakota...
Boos and jeers at State of the Union don’t change one Iowan’s optimism
DES MOINES, Iowa — Scott Raecker didn’t boo, hiss or jeer Democrats when he was a Republican member of the Iowa House of Representatives from 1999-2012. And he doesn’t cheer fellow Republicans who did Tuesday night during the State of the Union Address, but he remains optimistic that civility can still lead the way in […]
