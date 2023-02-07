ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

MLB insider has 'monster' prediction for Manny Machado, Padres

The San Diego Padres have elevated themselves into big spender territory, and they’ll have to continue to spend big if they want to retain one of their best players. One reporter thinks it’s quite possible they will do so. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
97.3 ESPN

Celebrate Your Philadelphia Eagles With Fudge From Laura’s In Wildwood, NJ

First, Birds-themed bagels. Now, say "hello" to Eagles-shaped chocolate! Can't say no to this kind of candy yumminess, especially from the Jersey Shore!. It seems like everywhere you turn, brands are pumping out items meant to put out some good juju for the Philadelphia Eagles. They're ready and set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and the South Jersey and Philadelphia region can't be any more excited. It's electric around here lately!
WILDWOOD, NJ
Yardbarker

New Era Releases 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Hat

New Era released the 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training cap, which keeps many of the same design features that were introduced last year. The New Era Dodgers 59FIFTY Spring Training hat is available for purchase, and players again are due to sport a blue lid with the team’s trademark “LA” logo embroidered in blue on the front with a white outline and Cactus League logo on the right panel along with a large “23” and MLB batterman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Camden Chat

Orioles announce minor league coaching and development staffs for 2023 season

For the first time in a number of years, the excitement for the MLB-level Orioles is at least as much as or even greater than the excitement of the coming wave of prospects. With Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson already on the team and Grayson Rodriguez hopefully making it on Opening Day, that’s where to find the hype. The farm remains important, of course, with the Orioles needing to keep developing good prospects if they’re going to be able to continually be competitive.
BALTIMORE, MD
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

