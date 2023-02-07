ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville moves forward with equitable development framework process

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On January 26, Morgan Spicer, the City of Gainesville’s Interim Policy Oversight Administrator, shared research on a potential equity development framework with the Gainesville City Commission, sitting as the General Policy Committee. What is an equitable development framework?. According to Spicer, equitable development supports disadvantaged...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Cox to bring high-speed internet to more communities in Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cox high-speed broadband service will be available for the first time in rural, unserved areas of Alachua, Gilchrist, Marion, and Putnam counties, thanks to funding through the Florida Broadband Opportunity Program. In a public-private partnership created to narrow the digital divide, Cox will be investing more than $20 million of its own capital in addition to the $16 million of state grant funds to build an all-fiber network for nearly 7,000 hard-to-reach, unserved homes.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
County Commission Approves the Alachua County Forever Land Conservation and Management Program 10-Year Plan the Alachua County Parks and Open Space Master Plan

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At yesterday’s Special Meeting (February 7, 2023), the Alachua County Commission approved two transformational 10-year plans: the ALACHUA COUNTY FOREVER Land Conservation and Management Program 10-Year Plan and the Alachua County Parks and Open Space Master Plan. The voter-approved Wild Spaces Public Places Surtax (WSPP) ½ penny will provide a projected $188 million for these efforts over the next ten years. The Commission decided on an 80%/20% split over the ten years, with Conservation Lands receiving $151 million and Parks and Open Spaces receiving $38 million.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Sarah’s Sweetwater Greenway Loop Festival to be held February 16-20

Press release from Sarah’s Sweetwater Greenway Loop Festival. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah’s Sweetwater Greenway Loop Festival is a local celebration of Gainesville’s unique artistic, environmental, and civic heritage and an acknowledgment of the need for greater collaboration throughout our historic neighborhoods. This collaborative project provides residents who live and work along the proposed route of a greenway already approved by the City of Gainesville’s Strategic Plan the opportunity to come together as neighbors, strengthen their bonds of community, and contribute their voices and their ideas to the visioning process.
GAINESVILLE, FL
“Insider” report details how DEI is embedded into every department at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives at the University of Florida provided to Alachua Chronicle by a UF “insider” describes a number of programs and positions, many of which were not reported by the university in response to a request from the governor for information about the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to DEI and CRT in state colleges and universities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Investigator found “many similar themes” in complaints about a “toxic work environment” in City’s Office of DEI under Interim Director Folston

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the February 2 Gainesville City Commission meeting, commissioners approved contracts for four interim charter officers but asked for more information before approving the contract for Zeriah Folston, the Interim Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. City Manager Cynthia Curry’s contract was approved with a base...
UPDATED: Wildfire causes closure of U.S. Highway 301

HAWTHORNE, Fla. – A fire burning in the area of County Road 325 required U.S. Hwy 301 to be closed in both directions. For northbound motorists, CR 325 is available. Southbound traffic will be turned around near SE 179th Place. Please avoid the area if possible. There is currently...
HAWTHORNE, FL
Another K-9 handler resigns from GPD’s K-9 unit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Another Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler has resigned from the unit, leaving the unit with two handlers (and a policy stating that they cannot deploy their dogs). Corporal Joshua Meurer submitted his resignation from the unit on February 3, adding to the previous resignations of Sergeant Charles Owens and Corporal Rob Rogers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
GPD identifies victims in double homicide

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department announced today that the families of the victims in a February 2 double homicide have shared photos of the victims, Brittany Avery-Hoisington and Trayvon Henry Sheppard. No updates on the case are available, but GPD is looking for the person of interest in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lake City woman arrested for stealing car from rental agency

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Amy Neshea Booth, 39, was arrested last night and charged with grand theft auto for not returning a rental car that she was scheduled to return on January 4. A Gainesville Police Department officer saw the Kia Soul near Windmeadows Boulevard at about 5 p.m. last...
LAKE CITY, FL
Man on probation arrested for carrying concealed weapon

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Trevarios Nelson Oliver, 21, was arrested early this morning in Newberry and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He is on probation following a 2020 arrest for armed robbery. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he was in his patrol car at...
NEWBERRY, FL
SFHS Girls’ Flag Football Team will compete at TIAA Bank Field

ALACHUA, Fla. – Santa Fe High School (SFHS) has formed the first EVER competitive Girls’ Flag Football Team in our county! The Santa Fe High School Lady Raider Flag Football Team and Coaches Joe Szymanski and Heath Brannen have been invited to compete in The 2023 Preseason Classic at TIAA Bank Field (home of the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars). The competition will be on February 20 in Jacksonville.
SANTA FE, FL
Man arrested for chasing down and attacking friend who gave him a place to stay

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael L. Harrison, 49, was arrested last night after allegedly chasing another man for two blocks, then hitting him with a wooden stick. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to the 4100 block of SW 17th Place and reported that the victim had allowed Harrison to stay at his home but later decided he wanted him to leave. The victim reported that he changed the locks and began removing Harrison’s possessions from the residence. While he was doing that, Harrison reportedly arrived in a vehicle with his son. Harrison reportedly chased the victim, who was on foot, in his vehicle and then told his son to get out and chase down the victim. After the son caught up with the victim, the victim fell down, and Harrison allegedly hit him in the lower back with a wooden stick. The victim also reported that Harrison hit him in the head with a bottle.
GAINESVILLE, FL

