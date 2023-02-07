Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Gators Highlight NCAA CrisisAron SolomonGainesville, FL
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Related
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville moves forward with equitable development framework process
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On January 26, Morgan Spicer, the City of Gainesville’s Interim Policy Oversight Administrator, shared research on a potential equity development framework with the Gainesville City Commission, sitting as the General Policy Committee. What is an equitable development framework?. According to Spicer, equitable development supports disadvantaged...
alachuachronicle.com
Prizzia: Meat processing facility will support farmers, ranchers, and our environment
It is often said that the last crop planted by a struggling farmer or rancher is houses in a development. Small and midsize farmers and ranchers are struggling to survive as they compete in global markets with little control over pricing. However, with investment in building a local food economy,...
alachuachronicle.com
Cox to bring high-speed internet to more communities in Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cox high-speed broadband service will be available for the first time in rural, unserved areas of Alachua, Gilchrist, Marion, and Putnam counties, thanks to funding through the Florida Broadband Opportunity Program. In a public-private partnership created to narrow the digital divide, Cox will be investing more than $20 million of its own capital in addition to the $16 million of state grant funds to build an all-fiber network for nearly 7,000 hard-to-reach, unserved homes.
alachuachronicle.com
County Commission Approves the Alachua County Forever Land Conservation and Management Program 10-Year Plan the Alachua County Parks and Open Space Master Plan
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At yesterday’s Special Meeting (February 7, 2023), the Alachua County Commission approved two transformational 10-year plans: the ALACHUA COUNTY FOREVER Land Conservation and Management Program 10-Year Plan and the Alachua County Parks and Open Space Master Plan. The voter-approved Wild Spaces Public Places Surtax (WSPP) ½ penny will provide a projected $188 million for these efforts over the next ten years. The Commission decided on an 80%/20% split over the ten years, with Conservation Lands receiving $151 million and Parks and Open Spaces receiving $38 million.
alachuachronicle.com
Sarah’s Sweetwater Greenway Loop Festival to be held February 16-20
Press release from Sarah’s Sweetwater Greenway Loop Festival. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah’s Sweetwater Greenway Loop Festival is a local celebration of Gainesville’s unique artistic, environmental, and civic heritage and an acknowledgment of the need for greater collaboration throughout our historic neighborhoods. This collaborative project provides residents who live and work along the proposed route of a greenway already approved by the City of Gainesville’s Strategic Plan the opportunity to come together as neighbors, strengthen their bonds of community, and contribute their voices and their ideas to the visioning process.
alachuachronicle.com
“Insider” report details how DEI is embedded into every department at UF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives at the University of Florida provided to Alachua Chronicle by a UF “insider” describes a number of programs and positions, many of which were not reported by the university in response to a request from the governor for information about the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to DEI and CRT in state colleges and universities.
alachuachronicle.com
Investigator found “many similar themes” in complaints about a “toxic work environment” in City’s Office of DEI under Interim Director Folston
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the February 2 Gainesville City Commission meeting, commissioners approved contracts for four interim charter officers but asked for more information before approving the contract for Zeriah Folston, the Interim Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. City Manager Cynthia Curry’s contract was approved with a base...
alachuachronicle.com
UPDATED: Wildfire causes closure of U.S. Highway 301
HAWTHORNE, Fla. – A fire burning in the area of County Road 325 required U.S. Hwy 301 to be closed in both directions. For northbound motorists, CR 325 is available. Southbound traffic will be turned around near SE 179th Place. Please avoid the area if possible. There is currently...
alachuachronicle.com
Another K-9 handler resigns from GPD’s K-9 unit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Another Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler has resigned from the unit, leaving the unit with two handlers (and a policy stating that they cannot deploy their dogs). Corporal Joshua Meurer submitted his resignation from the unit on February 3, adding to the previous resignations of Sergeant Charles Owens and Corporal Rob Rogers.
alachuachronicle.com
GPD identifies victims in double homicide
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department announced today that the families of the victims in a February 2 double homicide have shared photos of the victims, Brittany Avery-Hoisington and Trayvon Henry Sheppard. No updates on the case are available, but GPD is looking for the person of interest in...
alachuachronicle.com
32-time convicted felon arrested at Northside Park with trafficking amounts of drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alvin Lee Strain, 56, was arrested last night and charged with trafficking in phenethylamines after allegedly having marijuana and a trafficking amount of “molly” at Northside Park. A Gainesville Police Department officer made contact with Strain at about 10:15 p.m. last night because of...
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City woman arrested for stealing car from rental agency
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Amy Neshea Booth, 39, was arrested last night and charged with grand theft auto for not returning a rental car that she was scheduled to return on January 4. A Gainesville Police Department officer saw the Kia Soul near Windmeadows Boulevard at about 5 p.m. last...
alachuachronicle.com
UPS driver arrested for stealing marijuana from evidence box shipped by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Willie Leroy Robinson, 28, a UPS driver, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing marijuana from an evidence box that had been shipped by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). According to a sworn complaint filed by FDLE, Robinson...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for carrying concealed weapon
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Trevarios Nelson Oliver, 21, was arrested early this morning in Newberry and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He is on probation following a 2020 arrest for armed robbery. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he was in his patrol car at...
alachuachronicle.com
SFHS Girls’ Flag Football Team will compete at TIAA Bank Field
ALACHUA, Fla. – Santa Fe High School (SFHS) has formed the first EVER competitive Girls’ Flag Football Team in our county! The Santa Fe High School Lady Raider Flag Football Team and Coaches Joe Szymanski and Heath Brannen have been invited to compete in The 2023 Preseason Classic at TIAA Bank Field (home of the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars). The competition will be on February 20 in Jacksonville.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for chasing down and attacking friend who gave him a place to stay
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael L. Harrison, 49, was arrested last night after allegedly chasing another man for two blocks, then hitting him with a wooden stick. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to the 4100 block of SW 17th Place and reported that the victim had allowed Harrison to stay at his home but later decided he wanted him to leave. The victim reported that he changed the locks and began removing Harrison’s possessions from the residence. While he was doing that, Harrison reportedly arrived in a vehicle with his son. Harrison reportedly chased the victim, who was on foot, in his vehicle and then told his son to get out and chase down the victim. After the son caught up with the victim, the victim fell down, and Harrison allegedly hit him in the lower back with a wooden stick. The victim also reported that Harrison hit him in the head with a bottle.
Comments / 0