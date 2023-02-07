Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
Wisconsin Republicans to order audit of licensing backlog
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are poised to order an audit of a Wisconsin agency that has taken weeks to issue professional licenses, causing lengthy delays for thousands of workers across the state. The Department of Safety and Professional Services oversees licensing for hundreds of occupations including doctors, nurses, construction and trade workers, accountants and tattoo artists. It reported an average wait time of 45 days for professional licenses last August, down from nearly 80 days in 2021. The Republican-controlled Legislature’s Joint Audit Committee was scheduled to meet Tuesday to consider a proposed audit of the department’s license processing.
wtmj.com
Calm before the storm: Wisconsin prepares for heavy precipitation overnight into Thursday
MILWAUKEE — Wednesday’s high of 40 and sunshine should melt most of the remaining snow on the ground, but more precipitation is on the way according to Wisconsin weather experts. According to TMJ4’s Marisa Woloszyn, sunshine will slowly change to clouds into the evening and rain should begin...
Comments / 0