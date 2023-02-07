Read full article on original website
‘It’s negligent to use children as bargaining tools’
I would like to voice my concern with regards to the teacher strike in Woburn and others that have occurred across the state. It’s negligent to use children as bargaining tools when they are all behind in learning due to the three-year pandemic. Not to mention the inconvenience to working parents, children with accommodation plans, and added inconsistency. It is certainly not in their best interest to be out of the classroom.
BORO Program whips up a successful year
WESTBOROUGH – It’s been a sweet year for the BORO Program’s Sugar Shack, and the prospects are even sweeter. During the School Committee meeting on Jan. 18, Program Director Erin LaPrad presented the program’s report for 2022. “It was another prolific year,” she said. “All signs...
Developers asked to trim down housing proposal on Greenbriar Dr.
SHREWSBURY – Developers hoping to build a 55-and-over housing project at the corner of Greenbriar Drive and Gulf Street are being asked to reduce their proposal. Cypress Avenue Development LLC has submitted plans for 53 units and would be made up of mostly duplexes, with eight units classified as “affordable.” The developer was originally proposing 66 units, which was cut to 60 over the summer.
Philip L. Gauthier, 90, retired Grafton Fire Chief
– Philip L. Gauthier, Retired Grafton Fire Chief, 90, was embraced in the arms of his granddaughter Violet at the gates of heaven on February 7, 2023. Philip was born in Worcester on October 13, 1932 to Napoleon and Aldea (Moreau) Gauthier and lived in Grafton his whole life. He graduated from Grafton High School in 1951 and married his high school sweetheart, Mary Pauline, in 1953, spending the next sixty-nine years together.
Elks to host evening to benefit Mike Bernard
HUDSON – The Hudson Elks, 99 Park St., will host a night of oldies music with The Reminisants on Friday, Feb. 24, from 8 to 11 p.m. Wristbands are $15 each in advance or $20 at the door. Table seating for eight-10 people may be reserved for an additional $50. Wristbands must be worn to enter.
Marlborough approves $10.27 million for road repairs
MARLBOROUGH – Spring Street has been putting up with potholes and patches for years. Thanks to the city’s approval of $10.27 million in bond requests, Spring Street, Hayes Memorial Drive and other roadways will get some much-needed improvements. On Jan. 30, the City Council’s Finance Committee approved $500,000...
John Beane III, 74, formerly of Marlborough
– John Ellsworth Beane, III, 74, of Yarmouth Port, MA., formerly of Marlborough, MA. passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, after an illness at his home on Cape Cod. Born in Portsmouth, NH., he was the son of the late John E. Beane, Jr. and Rita (Davis) Lafiner, and the husband of Donna (Thibeault) Beane for the past 38 years. He graduated from Marlborough High School with the Class of 1967. He retired from the Shipping and Receiving Dept. at Independent Cable, of Hudson, MA.
Wilma Murphy, 91, of Hudson
– Following a fulfilled life and a difficult journey with dementia, Wilma Murphy passed away on February 4, 2023, at the age of 91. She is now at peace and resting with the Lord. Our family is grateful that Wilma’s pain and suffering has ended, but we are filled with deep sadness that we will no longer see her smile or hear her laughter. A lifetime of memories will comfort us during this time. With love, we say goodbye to Wilma, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Charles M. Barber, 67, of Hudson
Hudson – Charles M. Barber, 67, passed away from an illness February 1, 2023. His wife, Elaine (Cormier) Barber predeceased him in 2012 and he is survived by his son, Dan Barber with wife Alyssa Barber and daughter, Denise Barber-Fustino with husband David Fustino. Charles is predeceased by siblings, Doris Wightman, Dorothy Ryan, Florence Manucci, Theodaore Barber and survived by siblings William Barber, Alice Avey, Rose Maine, Joanne Petruzzelli, Jack Barber & Steven Barber with many nieces and nephews.
Esther Leichtman, 97, of Northborough
– Esther Rose (Wesoloski) Leichtman, 97, of Northborough, Ma, formerly of South Bend, Indiana died January 8, 2023 at the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Worcester. Mrs. Leichtman was born June 26, 1925 in South Bend, Indiana. On May 6, 1950 she married Donald G. Leichtman, who predeceased...
Yulin Huang, 67, of Shrewsbury
– Yulin Huang, 67, recently of Shrewsbury and previously of Westborough and Westwood, passed away at home on the morning of February 4, 2023. He had been undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer for the last two years. He was in the loving presence of his wife Keling Dong, also of Shrewsbury, and their son Shuo Jim Huang (m. Andrea D. Peterson), of Silver Spring, Maryland.
Grace P. Dyer, 90, of Marlborough
– Grace P. (Bufalieri) Dyer, 90 of Marlborough died at her home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. She was born in Marlborough, MA, the daughter of the late Paul and Susie (Francione) Bufalieri. She graduated from Marlborough High School, Class of ‘50 and worked for N.E. Telephone as a Switchboard Operator for many years.
Westborough police log, Feb. 10 edition
12:25 a.m. Meadow Rd. Extra patrols/house checks. 4:40 a.m. Milk St. Disturbance (general). 9:48 a.m. Milk St. Disturbance (general). 10:28 a.m. Friberg Pkwy. Well-being check. 11:29 a.m. Denny St. Extra patrols/house checks. 12:48 p.m. Arrested, Lisa Rae Vanslooten, 56, of 125 Pleasant St., Ashland, for possess open container of alcohol...
Jeremiah F. McCarthy, 56, formerly of Hudson
Hudson – Jeremiah F. McCarthy, 56, formerly of Hudson, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 22 at his residence. Born on October 7, 1966, Jerry was the son of the late William McCarthy Sr., who passed in 1989, and the late Mildred (Mauro) Crue, who passed in 2012. Jerry was a 1984 graduate of Hudson High School, and a lifelong carpenter.
Northborough police log, Feb. 10 edition
5:14 a.m. Jay Ave. Disturbance. 6:07 a.m. West St. Ambulance. 9:16 a.m. Cherry St. Dog complaint. 1:15 p.m. Potter Cir. Ambulance. 4:51 p.m. West Main St. Ambulance. 6:20 p.m. Newton St. Ambulance. Monday, Jan. 23. 8:50 a.m. Davis St. Scams. 1:48 p.m. South St. Accident: P.D. 1:55 p.m. Church/Pleasant (Upper)...
Shrewsbury police log, Feb. 10 edition
7:56 a.m. Gulf St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 8:59 a.m. Kinglet Dr. Medical call. 10:35 a.m. Brookway Dr. Medical call. 11:10 a.m. Ireta Rd. Dispute. 11:25 a.m. Yorkshire Terr. Well-being check. 12:48 p.m. Howe Ave. Well-being check. 2:02 p.m. Hartford Tpke. Medical call. 3:33 p.m. Hartford Tpke. Road rage.
‘Putt Fore the Library’ mini-golf event scores big
WESTBOROUGH – There’s nothing like an indoor game of mini-golf to ward off a cold and blustery evening. On Feb. 3 and 4, the Friends of the Westborough Public Library sponsored the first mini-golf event at the library in six years. In “Putt Fore the Library,” players young...
Nature Notes: WCLT’s annual Nature Notes quiz
The first two weeks of the new year were like a January thaw, with rain and some temperatures around 50 F, thanks probably to a changing climate. A bit of light snow was enough to show animal tracks – squirrels, mice, rabbits, deer, dogs and cats. No matter what winter brings next, go outside when you can. Allow your senses to see, hear, feel, and smell the great out-of-doors. Doing so is good for your health (dress appropriately) and mood.
Shrewsbury boys run away with Mid-Wach A indoor title
FITCHBURG – Shrewsbury High put together a dominant performance, winning six events and running away with the boys Mid-Wach A Indoor Track Championship Feb. 4 at the Grutchfield Fieldhouse. Shrewsbury rolled up 113 points to easily outdistance Westborough (94) and Wachusett (86). Speedster Matt Anderson led the way for...
