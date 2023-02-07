I would like to voice my concern with regards to the teacher strike in Woburn and others that have occurred across the state. It’s negligent to use children as bargaining tools when they are all behind in learning due to the three-year pandemic. Not to mention the inconvenience to working parents, children with accommodation plans, and added inconsistency. It is certainly not in their best interest to be out of the classroom.

WOBURN, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO