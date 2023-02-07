ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

New information released in alleged murder beneath Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka

By Matthew Self
 2 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The trial for a man accused o f killing another man beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka has begun.

The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced that Cody M. Degan was bound over for trial due to a 2022 murder case. The Shawnee County Court found probable cause to believe Degand was responsible for the death of John E. Grubb Jr. last year. A scheduling conference is set for 3 p.m. on March 30. Degand remains in custody on a bond of $1 million.

Police were called to the area of 2nd St. and Quincy St. by people in a nearby business who reported that there was blood covering their parking lot, according to the DA’s Office. Officers responding to the area around 8 a.m. found a body with multiple injuries to the arms, hands and face. These were described as “chop” injuries.

Murder charge filed in Topeka shooting case

Law enforcement was not able to immediately identify the victim due to the injuries on the body but it was later found to be Grubb, according to the DA’s Office. An investigation revealed that Grubb had likely been killed between 12:46 a.m. and 12:52 a.m. that morning. Degand was arrested on Oct. 6 in connection to this incident.

