Lions draft profile: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

He’s not the headliner at his position from his own school in this draft, but Texas’ Roschon Johnson has the potential to be a very good starting NFL RB from a little later in the selection process than his more celebrated backfield mate.

Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 225 pounds (measured at Senior Bowl)

Just turned 22 in January

Johnson arrived at Texas in 2019 as a quarterback who could run. He transitioned into the big RB role quickly and never looked back. He averaged 5.6 YPC in rushing for over 2,100 yards for the Longhorns while operating primarily as Bijon Robinson’s backup. Also caught 56 passes and scored 26 career TDs at Texas.

Johnson participated in the Senior Bowl but left after breaking his hand in the first practice session

Pros

Excellent leg drive and quick feet for a big back

Runs with a smart blend of patience and aggression

Reads his blocks and stays with the play design nicely

Breaks tackles at a high rate thanks to strength and balance through contact; not easy for one player to bring down

Above-average 2-step burst

Very willing and able in pass protection

Low mileage coming out of college despite playing four years at Texas (averaged under 100 carries per season)

1 career fumble at Texas

Cons

Lacks top-end breakaway speed; Johnson is not slow by any means but can be run down in the open field

Doesn’t lower the boom and use his size/weight advantage as well as many backs of his size

Has pretty reliable hands but hasn’t shown much in route-running

Too willing at times (infrequent but still noteworthy) to move too laterally for too long

Lacks creativity when the blocking breaks down early

Vulnerable to big second hits when he pops upright on first contact

Overall

Johnson is built like a power back and has great balance and strength, but he’s not a head-down thumper or limited to working between the tackles. He’s good enough in the passing game to stay on the field in all situations. Knows how to handle being in a shared backfield and be a good teammate. His big-back running style reminds me of Michael “The Burner” Turner, though I don’t think Johnson is quite that fast. Better all-around runner than another big-bodied RB from Texas, D’Onta Foreman (3rd round 2017), as a prospect.

He’s not exactly the between-the-tackles grinder that Jamaal Williams has proven to be in Detroit, but Johnson looks like he’d handle the 1a RB role nicely from the 3rd-4th rounds in a freakishly deep RB class.