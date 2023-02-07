ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Abby Joseph

Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom

When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Mary Duncan

Woman seeking divorce shocked to find she was never married because wedding officiant died before submitting paperwork

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed about getting married and what my wedding day would look like. The details have changed a bit over the years after romanticizing the traditional church wedding when I was young because those were the only kind I had ever attended.
Tracey Folly

Bride's future in-laws refuse to throw her a wedding shower, then throw one for another bride-to-be weeks later

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend and I decided to get married in the spur of the moment. Despite what many people assumed due to our rushed nuptials, we weren't expecting a baby. We just wanted to move out of our parents' respective homes, and getting married seemed to be the easiest way to do so.
Tyla

Woman gets revenge after plane passenger put bare feet on her armrest

A woman got her revenge on a plane passenger who decided to put their bare feet all over her armrest. The TikToker shared her 'weirdest flight story' as the passenger behind kept 'poking' her through the arm chair with her toes. Watch below as she seems to have found the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy