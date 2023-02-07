Growing up beef stroganoff was something we ate weekly. My parents worked for themselves and were always very busy, sometimes working late into the night. This was a quick and delicious filling meal, that everyone could enjoy. I mean who doesn’t love a big bowl of smothered beef and noodles?!? Over the years this recipe has been tweaked a bit, but it still has that delicous garlicky creamy sauce with oodles of mushrooms. We ate our stroganoff with ground beef, because growing up that’s what we could afford. You can of course also use steak. In my opinion, flank steak works well here or really any “stir-fry-friendly” cut of steak will do (just be sure to slice against the grain- so it’s not tough). Either way, ground beef or steak it’s delicious comfort food in a bowl.

