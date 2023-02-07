ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tina Howell

Philly cheesesteak bread: Perfect party food or snack

Many years ago, when I worked at our local mall, I would frequent the food court on a daily basis. It was there that I first fell in love with Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches. Because they are so easy to make, I learned to cook them at home and started saving myself a lot of money. Now that I am older, I entertain often and love cooking for others. So, when I found a recipe for Philly Cheesesteak bread, I knew it would be one where I share my love of the sandwich with others. This is a great appetizer for parties or a delicious snack for game days or movie nights.
agupdate.com

Classic Buffalo Wings

1/4 C. hot sauce (such as Frank’s) Preheat oven to 400° and place a wire rack over a baking sheet. In a large bowl, toss chicken wings with oil and season with garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Transfer to prepared baking sheet. Bake until chicken is golden and...
Chef Dennis

Baked BBQ Short Ribs

If you’re looking for an easy and delicious BBQ Short Ribs Recipe that doesn't require a grill and makes the best fall-off-the-bone tender beef ribs, you’ve come to the right place.
Dicle Belul

Classic Chili Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Homemade Chili.
princesspinkygirl.com

Crockpot Cheese Dip

Crockpot Cheese Dip is the easiest, cheesiest party appetizer possible that takes only 5 minutes to prepare with just 5-ingredients. This slow cooker queso dip recipe is my favorite set-it-and-forget-it method to make the most flavorful food for game day get-togethers or when feeding a crowd. Easy Crockpot Cheese Dip.
Gin Lee

Savory Italian cheddar bread

This is the perfect bread to serve alongside any of your favorite pasta dishes. It's truly yummy! To create the savory Italian cheddar bread, I add shredded cheddar cheese and Italian seasoning to my dough before the dough's ten hour rest.
Florence Carmela

Food Network Chef Ina Garten's Tomato Orzo Soup With Grilled Cheese Croutons

Professional Chef, Author and Cooking Show Host Ina Garten gives the phrase "Comfort Food" a whole new meaning. One of the truly special things I love about so many of Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa recipes is the delightful aroma of flavors that come together so well and her dishes often feel like they have been simmering on the stove for hours when in fact, they are relatively quick to make. Her recipes, tv shows and cookbooks are so popular that even celebrities, such as Taylor Swift and Jennifer Garner have publicly declared themselves Ina's 'fantasy best friend' both have also been lucky enough to cook with the beloved chef.
msn.com

Creamy Southwestern Pasta Salad Recipe

This high protein pasta salad recipe is packed with blacked chicken, black beans, colorful veggies, and a creamy southwestern dressing made of Greek yogurt and spices. Pasta salads are a go-to meal prep for me for busy weeks. I love this lemon chicken pasta salad as well as this California cobb pasta salad. They are great for enjoying a quick lunch or dinner because it’s packed with protein and veggies as well as a ton of flavor.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

My Food Spread Picks: It's A Philly Thing, With A Twist, Go Birds!

Sautéed Onions & Peppers ( suggestion: use butter to sauté with a little brown sugar to caramelize onions!) Mix it all together/ Heat it up and dunk some good hoagie roll pieces in it!. Hoagie Dip. Cut up the following in very small pieces or cubes:. Salami. Peperoni.
Chef Dennis

Best Chicken Parm Recipe

Chicken Parm are two of the most beautiful words ever spoken. Tender, moist chicken breast with a deliciously crispy coating, topped with a rich homemade tomato sauce and ooey-gooey melted mozzarella cheese, oven-baked to perfection. Can you say OMG delicious?
Claudia Lamascolo

Bacon Cheeseburger Soup

Bacon Cheeseburger Soup is rich and creamy and a great replica and takes on America’s favorite cheeseburger. Bursting with fresh bacon and cheese flavors, it's super easy to make in less than 30 minutes.
Ridley's Wreckage

Homestyle Beef Stroganoff

Growing up beef stroganoff was something we ate weekly. My parents worked for themselves and were always very busy, sometimes working late into the night. This was a quick and delicious filling meal, that everyone could enjoy. I mean who doesn’t love a big bowl of smothered beef and noodles?!? Over the years this recipe has been tweaked a bit, but it still has that delicous garlicky creamy sauce with oodles of mushrooms. We ate our stroganoff with ground beef, because growing up that’s what we could afford. You can of course also use steak. In my opinion, flank steak works well here or really any “stir-fry-friendly” cut of steak will do (just be sure to slice against the grain- so it’s not tough). Either way, ground beef or steak it’s delicious comfort food in a bowl.

