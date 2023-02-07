Read full article on original website
colemantoday.com
Bluekatts Shine in Overtime - Get District Tri-Championship Trophy to Celebrate Senior Night
The Coleman Bluekatts have a District Championship gold ball after beating Winters in their final district game in overtime 28-23. According to the Gold Ball trophies in the cases, the last time the CHS Bluekatts won a district Championship was in 1991. That's 32 years of drought! There are other gold balls for Bi-District, etc, but for a District Championship it's been awhile. Previous years found are 1964, 1985, 1986, 1987, and 1991. (If anyone knows others, please let us know!) Congratulations Bluekatts of 2023!!! And congratulations to first-time head coach Taylor Neal and her assistant Brooke Norris.
colemantoday.com
Bluekatts to Play Roscoe TONIGHT, Thursday, IN Winters
Coleman Bluekatts, in a District 8-2A Tri-Championship with Roscoe and Miles, will be playing Roscoe for the first game of the seeding tournament on Thursday, February 9th. The Bluekatts will be the home team and the game will be at 6:00pm IN Winters. Wear your BLUE and head to Winters THURSDAY, Feb. 9th, to help the Katts stay in the hunt for the 1st place seeding to the playoffs! GO BLUEKATTS!
colemantoday.com
Bluekatts Fall to Roscoe - Will Play Christoval on Monday
The Bluekatts lost to Roscoe tonight 51-36 in the playoff seeding game. More details will be published Friday, but the Bluekatts are going into the playoffs as the 3rd seed and will play Christoval on Monday in San Angelo. It will either be 6:00 at Lakeview OR 8:00 at the Janelle Center at ASU. Christoval was the 2nd place team in District 7-2A behind Ozona, who plays Bangs next week. We will let you know more information on the Bluekatts' game when it's available. Go Bluekatts!!!
brownwoodnews.com
Three from Early, one from Bangs earn TSWA all-state football honors
Three Early Longhorns and one Bangs Dragons were honored with selections to the Texas Sportswriters Association all-state football teams, which were released earlier this week. Bangs senior Guy Powell was a second-team selection on the Class 2A team as a running back. Early senior linebacker Caleb McCullough and receiver Jeremy...
colemantoday.com
Bluecats Slay Dragons, Blizzards on Radar
The Bluecats handled the rival Dragons from Bangs 55-26 in front of a big home crowd on a rare Monday night. This game was in Bluecat control from the tip off. Coleman outscored Bangs 16-2 to begin the contest and followed up with a 15-8 second quarter. Going into halftime up 31-10 gives any team confidence when they come out for the rest of the game.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Mysterious Cairns of West Central Texas
Along the creeks and rivers and on the high ridges of West Central Texas, within an approximate circle of 14 contiguous counties stretching from Brown to Taylor and Coke counties, and north to the Salt Fork of the Brazos River, the remains of ancient rock cairns can still be seen. The cairns are the relics of an older civilization, erected by inhabitants that settled here before the more nomadic and warlike Apaches and then Comanches. The people who built these structures are still a mystery today. What kind of people were they, and why did they build so many of these rock mounds?
colemantoday.com
CASINO NIGHT IN COLEMAN - February 18th
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau is holding a fundraiser that will turn out to be a LOT of fun!. They are having Casino Night in Coleman at the Bill Franklin Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 7:00pm to 11:00pm. They will have several game options for you to enjoy with prizes valued at $200+. You may purchase your event tickets from any Chamber Director or from the Chamber Office at 218 S. Commercial. If you are interested in being a sponsor please contact Becky Slayton at 325-625-2163 or stop by the Chamber. Follow the Chamber Facebook page and watch for more information - www.facebook.com/colemanchamber. See the list of nine items below for details:
brownwoodnews.com
Sonic on Austin Avenue to close for remodeling on Feb. 13
The Sonic location on Austin Avenue in Brownwood will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 13 for a remodeling project. No estimated time was available on when the location will re-open. The Sonic on West Commerce and the Sonic on Early Blvd. will both remain open during normal business hours.
colemantoday.com
Valentine's Evening Dinner at Coleman's Senior Center
The Coleman Senior Citizen Center will be having a Valentine's Evening Dinner on Tuesday, February 14th. They will begin serving at 5:00pm and said dress is casual. The meal will consists of Love Boat Salad (Chef Salad) with Cupid Dressing, Valentine Cake and Tea or Water. Due to limited seating, RSVP to Tina at the Senior Center at 625-4779 by Friday, February 10, 2023.
koxe.com
Ronnie Lee Massey, 46, of Bangs
Ronnie Lee Massey, age 46, of Bangs passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Graveside Services for Ronnie will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Jordan Springs Cemetery in Brownwood, with Bill Slaymaker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Ronnie was...
San Angelo LIVE!
Epic Legal Battle Against Fun Town RV Resumes
SAN ANGELO, TX — A Midland woman sued Fun Town RV, 3950 US 67, for selling her what she called a ‘hopelessly flawed product” in 2018 and the court case has dragged on for five years. The jury trial may finally happen Thursday, Feb. 9. Kara Stephan...
colemantoday.com
Ribbon Cutting for "Sew Southern Quilts" Held Tuesday
A Ribbon Cutting was held by the Coleman County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday for Sew Southern Quilts, located at 213 West Pecan in Coleman. Tiffani Roland has opened a store front for the business she has had for several years. Sew Southern Quilts is a sewers' delight! Check out her Facebook page www.facebook.com/tiffstouchstudio to see all the wonderful items she has available, then go into the shop. If you're interested in learning how to quilt, or sew, go by and visit with Tiffani. The first quilt class has already SOLD OUT, so get your name on the list for next months' class! (Photos courtesy of Becky Slayton)
Buttercup Cafe looking for new owners
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The current owners of Buttercup all-day Cafe have announced they are looking to “pass the torch” of ownership of the popular local coffee bar. Buttercup has been in San Angelo since 2021 and has been a coffee hot spot for Angelo State University students and much more ever […]
brownwoodnews.com
Victory Life Church holds first rescue home ribbon cutting
Wednesday night, Victory Life Church held its ribbon cutting and offered a tour to the congregation of Russell House, the first of at least four rescue homes that will eventually be located on the property. The Russell House, named after Scott and Donna Russell of Blanket, is the first of...
colemantoday.com
Lucy Havens, 99
On Monday, February 6th, Mattie Louise Havens, passed away at the age of 99 in her Dallas home. A "going home" service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Cowboys Campgrounds in Coleman County. She was born in Caro, Texas in Nacogdoches County to parents,...
Traffic alert: I-20 east through Abilene reduces to one lane after semitruck wrecks
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic on I-20 through Abilene was reduced to one lane around 7:00 Monday night after a semitruck crashed in a jackknife position. A KTAB/KRBC crew was able to confirm that the driver was not hurt as a result to this wreck. The wreck happened right around 7:00 p.m. Monday, on I-20 […]
ktxs.com
Abilene ISD considering grade reconfiguration; adding intermediate campuses
A major grade reconfiguration could be coming to Abilene schools. Abilene ISD is considering adding intermediate campuses to the district starting in the 2024-2025 school year. This wouldn't result in new school buildings, but would rather be a conversion process. The current 13 elementary campuses would convert into 10 campuses...
ktxs.com
ROADS: Week 1 of street conditions in the Big Country
ABILENE, Texas — Sayles Blvd. is one of the busiest streets in Abilene and with all that traffic, that means it sees more wear and tear than other roads. We spoke with people about how they felt about the conditions of some of the roads that we all drive every day.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
ktxs.com
City hopes to make Abilene safer with new expansion
ABILENE, Texas — Maple Street has already seen it’s share of major improvements after being worked on back in 2018, but some other changes could be coming to the increasingly busy street. An item on the city council agenda would change the intersection of S14th and Maple from...
