Wayne, MI

fox2detroit.com

Canton wants license plate reader at corner of busy intersection

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton Township law enforcement wants to stick a license plate reader at one of its busiest corners. Some 30,000 vehicles cross through the Beck-Michigan Avenue intersection every day. The Canton Township Police Department says a license plate reader at the corner of those streets would go a long way in helping officers push back on the rising crime rates in the area.
CANTON, MI
The Detroit Free Press

50-mph winds expected for metro Detroit

Are you ready for some unusual Michigan winter weather? It’s time to put those winter coats away and pull out your rain jackets. The Detroit area is expected to experience heavy rain and wind, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's what to expect:
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Oakland County Castle for Sale

You could have your own castle with hidden rooms, a dungeon, a drawbridge, and a moat for 2.5 million in Oakland County! According to Freep.com, this Oakland County castle is for sale near Rochester at the end of Deer Creek Estates. At first, I thought this would be some kind...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

DTE Energy power outage map: How to check it

A wind advisory has been issued for several Michigan counties and is expected to last through 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The following counties are under the advisory: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. Winds could gust up to 45-55 mph. The strong winds could cause power...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Six developments to watch across Novi in 2023

NOVI — Several development projects that have taken years to begin are finally underway in Novi. Plnety of projects across the city are moving forward, with some potentially opening in the coming weeks. Here are a handful of some of the more noticeable projects taking place in the city and their current status, according to Mike McCready, the city's economic development director.
NOVI, MI
CBS Detroit

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

CuroisiD: Is Detroit ‘daylighting’ buried streams?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Bill McGraw of Dearborn asks…. “There’s been talk in Detroit and certainly elsewhere in the country over the last few years...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
dornob.com

The Ice House: Crazy Crystal-Covered, Fully-Frozen Home

What happens when you take one of over 20,000 abandoned homes in Detroit and call attention to it in the middle of winter … by pouring gallon after gallon of water over the roof until it is covered from top to bottom – windows, walls, plants and all – with ice?
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

