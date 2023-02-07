Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
Oakland County man electrocuted in plumbing accident
An Oakland County man has died after an electrical accident in an apartment in Detroit. Fire crews say a man was working in the Russell Woods Apartments on Webb and LaSalle Tuesday Night.
fox2detroit.com
Canton wants license plate reader at corner of busy intersection
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Canton Township law enforcement wants to stick a license plate reader at one of its busiest corners. Some 30,000 vehicles cross through the Beck-Michigan Avenue intersection every day. The Canton Township Police Department says a license plate reader at the corner of those streets would go a long way in helping officers push back on the rising crime rates in the area.
50-mph winds expected for metro Detroit
Are you ready for some unusual Michigan winter weather? It’s time to put those winter coats away and pull out your rain jackets. The Detroit area is expected to experience heavy rain and wind, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's what to expect:
1051thebounce.com
Oakland County Castle for Sale
You could have your own castle with hidden rooms, a dungeon, a drawbridge, and a moat for 2.5 million in Oakland County! According to Freep.com, this Oakland County castle is for sale near Rochester at the end of Deer Creek Estates. At first, I thought this would be some kind...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE Energy power outage map: How to check it
A wind advisory has been issued for several Michigan counties and is expected to last through 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The following counties are under the advisory: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. Winds could gust up to 45-55 mph. The strong winds could cause power...
Modern home on the Huron River listed at $2.7M is ‘as distinctive as it gets’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private cul-de-sac just outside Ann Arbor’s city limits lies a contemporary architectural masterpiece that’s just hit the market. The home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is a four-bedroom, 4,300-square-foot home featuring contemporary architecture by Bloomfield Hills-based Young and Young.
HometownLife.com
Six developments to watch across Novi in 2023
NOVI — Several development projects that have taken years to begin are finally underway in Novi. Plnety of projects across the city are moving forward, with some potentially opening in the coming weeks. Here are a handful of some of the more noticeable projects taking place in the city and their current status, according to Mike McCready, the city's economic development director.
Metro Detroit under Wind Advisory Thursday, could see severe thunderstorms as temps approach record highs
Metro Detroit is bracing for some severe weather on Thursday, but it’s not the kind you would typically expect in February. The area will be under a Wind Advisory and could see severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Is it pothole season yet? Well, if the 'super pothole' that opened up in Oakland County is an indicator, the answer is yes
In other states, we are in the end of winter. But here in Michigan, we call it something else: “pothole season.” On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark explores what can Metro Detroit drivers expect this year.
candgnews.com
More changes expected for outer lots at Madison Heights Meijer
MADISON HEIGHTS — Last year saw major changes to the outer lots at the Meijer store on 13 Mile Road in Madison Heights, as part of an updated consent agreement between the city and the property’s developer. Even more changes are expected in the event of future developments.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
wdet.org
CuroisiD: Is Detroit ‘daylighting’ buried streams?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Bill McGraw of Dearborn asks…. “There’s been talk in Detroit and certainly elsewhere in the country over the last few years...
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
dornob.com
The Ice House: Crazy Crystal-Covered, Fully-Frozen Home
What happens when you take one of over 20,000 abandoned homes in Detroit and call attention to it in the middle of winter … by pouring gallon after gallon of water over the roof until it is covered from top to bottom – windows, walls, plants and all – with ice?
Plumber electrocuted while working in flooded basement of Detroit apartment complex
A plumber snaking a drain in a flooded basement was electrocuted when he came into contact with an electrical supply on Detroit’s west side, authorities said on Tuesday evening.
Jefferson Schools: Gunfire near middle school a 'freak accident' involving goose hunters
MONROE, Michigan — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office gave an "all clear"' following reports of a stray bullet fired near Jefferson Middle School in Monroe, Michigan Tuesday morning while parents were dropping students off to school. According to Jefferson Schools superintendent Nelson Henry, an accidental shooting involving goose hunters...
Missing Michigan man with dementia may be heading to Howell
Jerry Dewolf is a 79-year-old man with dementia. He has been reported missing by his family.
Matick Automotive Group Acquires Art Moran Buick GMC in Southfield
Matick Automotive Group in Redford Township has announced the acquisition of Art Moran Buick GMC in Southfield. The latter operation has been rebranded as Matick Buick GMC. Terms of the […] The post Matick Automotive Group Acquires Art Moran Buick GMC in Southfield appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed walking on 8 Mile in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department said a 61-year-old man died Monday night after he was hit by a car while walking on 8 Mile near Inkster Road. Around 6:45 p.m., police said they received several 911 calls about a man who was hit by...
96-Year-Old Michigan Man’s Home Stolen by Trusted Senior Center Employee
An employee at a Bloomfield Township senior citizens center is being accused of swindling an elderly man, tricking him into signing over his home to her. Woman Grooms Elderly Gentleman in Order to Take Advantage of Him. The 71-year-old woman who was an employee at the Bloomfield Township Senior Center...
Comments / 1