NOLA.com
Our Views: Louisiana may be the worst place to be a woman, but it doesn't have to be
When someone claims a state is bad for the health and safety of more than half its residents, it’s going to raise eyebrows. Such was the case with a recent news story by reporter Emily Woodruff, which quoted Michelle Jeanis, a criminal justice professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, asserting that ''Louisiana is the worst place to be a woman.”
Senator Katrina Jackson sued by Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic for allegedly blocking critic on Twitter
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic has announced they are suing Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, over her decision to block Maya Detiege from her public Twitter account due to Detiege’s viewpoint and critical tweets. According to Clinic Director Katie Schwartzmann, Jackson’s actions are viewed as violating Detiege’s right to free […]
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $40,000 in Mega Millions
Lady Luck and Louisiana's lottery players are back on speaking terms as far as the Mega Millions game is concerned. It's not like players in Louisiana haven't been winning, there have been winning tickets cashed in Bastrop, Saint Rose, Metairie, and Thibodaux in the not too distant past. But according...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles College Prep update
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Oak Park Middle students meet author of ‘Finding Gobi’. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
2025 Louisiana ATH Keylan Moses talks LSU interest, early recruitment
2025 Baton Rouge (La.) U-High athlete Keylan Moses is one of the state's most highly sought after prospects regardless of classification. Where does LSU stand for him early on in his recruitment?
Louisiana's Wrestling State Tournament taking place this weekend in Bossier City
By Cody Thorn Photo of Airline's Ernie Perry III The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Wrestling State Tournament will be happening Friday and Saturday in Bossier City. This tournament, taking place at Brookshire Grocery Arena, shifts location after being in Baton Rouge the past ...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
How Louisiana high school principals, LHSAA got on same page to decide playoff system
A meeting of about 200 Louisiana principals held prior to last week’s LHSAA annual convention helped set the path for one of the most congenial conventions in recent years, according several principals and the LHSAA. The pre-convention meeting were pulled together by a group of principals, including Northwood's Shannon...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Sen. Jackson named in lawsuit after blocking Twitter user +L5V
A lawsuit filed Wednesday by the Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic claims that a Louisiana State Senator violated the right to free political speech after she blocked a Twitter user who called for a challenger to unseat the Senator. Louisiana Sen. Jackson named in lawsuit after blocking …. A...
