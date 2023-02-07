ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

NOLA.com

Our Views: Louisiana may be the worst place to be a woman, but it doesn't have to be

When someone claims a state is bad for the health and safety of more than half its residents, it’s going to raise eyebrows. Such was the case with a recent news story by reporter Emily Woodruff, which quoted Michelle Jeanis, a criminal justice professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, asserting that ''Louisiana is the worst place to be a woman.”
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Senator Katrina Jackson sued by Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic for allegedly blocking critic on Twitter

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic has announced they are suing Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, over her decision to block Maya Detiege from her public Twitter account due to Detiege’s viewpoint and critical tweets. According to Clinic Director Katie Schwartzmann, Jackson’s actions are viewed as violating Detiege’s right to free […]
MONROE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Ticket Wins $40,000 in Mega Millions

Lady Luck and Louisiana's lottery players are back on speaking terms as far as the Mega Millions game is concerned. It's not like players in Louisiana haven't been winning, there have been winning tickets cashed in Bastrop, Saint Rose, Metairie, and Thibodaux in the not too distant past. But according...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Lake Charles College Prep update

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

