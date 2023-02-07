NINEVEH, N.Y. (WHCU) – A search is ongoing for a missing person in Broome County. 21-year-old Judy Benjamin, of Nineveh, was last seen on February 5th at her home on Thorn Hill Road. Nineveh is located about 20 miles east of Binghamton. Benjamin is 5’4″, approximately 100 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was wearing a green sweatshirt and sweatpants at the time of her disappearance.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO