967thevine.com
Tioga County to appoint new legislator on Tuesday
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County is gaining a new legislator. Keith Flesher has been appointed to fill a vacancy in District 7. Flesher, who will serve for the remainder of 2023, will be sworn in at the monthly legislative meeting on Tuesday. The seat has been unoccupied since...
Tioga County officials oppose key part of ’24 Hochul budget
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Legislature opposes part of Governor Hochul’s 2024 budget proposal. Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey says they’re taking action to continue the Affordable Care act enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Program, which shares Medicaid savings with local governments. Sauerbrey says the program is worth over $1,000,000 for property taxpayers in the county. Eliminating it will increase residents’ tax burden or force the county to cut services.
State Police searching for missing Broome County woman
NINEVEH, N.Y. (WHCU) – A search is ongoing for a missing person in Broome County. 21-year-old Judy Benjamin, of Nineveh, was last seen on February 5th at her home on Thorn Hill Road. Nineveh is located about 20 miles east of Binghamton. Benjamin is 5’4″, approximately 100 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was wearing a green sweatshirt and sweatpants at the time of her disappearance.
Ithaca K9 officer wrangles horse lost in traffic
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A K9 officer wrangled a horse in Ithaca. The horse got out of its trailer on Wednesday and could be seen wandering through traffic on East State Street. Reports say the owner tried unsuccessfully to lure his horse back into the trailer when police were called in.
Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
Crews search Cayuga Lake for aircraft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A false alarm for local firefighters. Multiple crews responded to Cayuga Lake on Thursday night, after receiving reports of an aircraft accident. Authorities searched the area with thermal cameras. They determined no accident took place. The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Fire Rescue team, Lansing Fire...
