West Harrison RB Rife the latest Hawkeye standout to commit to Morningside
(Mondamin) -- Another West Harrison senior standout will continue to display their talents at the next level with Morningside. Walker Rife joins teammates Sage Evans (football) and Mason King (baseball) in pledging to the Sioux City school. Like Evans, Rife will play for one the premier NAIA football programs. “When...
Tiger Girls Win, Boys Lose to South Central Calhoun
The Spencer Tiger Girls and Boys Basketball teams matched up with South Central Calhoun on Saturday in the Fieldhouse. The Spencer Girls would score 20 points in the 1st quarter along with 21 points in the 3rd quarter to lift them to a 62-54 win over South Central Calhoun. The Tigers were led in scoring by Jada Piercy who had 17 points. South Central Calhoun was led by Riley Batta’s 29 points. Spencer improves to 15-3 on the year while South Central Calhoun drops to 14-5.
Iowa Lakes Hires Mike Myers as New Golf Coach
Estherville, Ia (KICD) – Iowa Lakes Community College announced the hire of Emmetsburg native Mike Myers as the New Men’s and Women’s Golf Coach. As a high schooler Myers competed in the state tournament 3 times for the E-Hawks and would attend Iowa Lakes Community College where he graduated in 2016 before transferring to Midland University in Nebraska. Myers played collegiate golf for the Lakers where he was Team Captain both seasons. While golfing at Midland, Myers was All-Great Plains Athletic Conference Honorable mention his junior year.
G. Wallis “Wally” Reed, 82, Spirit Lake
A visitation and celebration of life for 82 year old G. Wallis “Wally” Reed of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, February 11th from 2:30pm to 5:30pm at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. A private family burial will take place at the Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery in Fairmont, MN.
Iowa cattle win breeding heifer show
Jeff Krohnke of Schleswig, Iowa, exhibited the champion breeding heifer, a commercial, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Breeding Heifer Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls. The reserve champion breeding heifer, a Simmental Percentage, came from Addison Brueggeman of Lake Park, Iowa. Kody Lucherk, Canyon, Texas, evaluated a total of...
Top market lamb comes from Hawarden, Iowa
Cooper Jackson from Hawarden, Iowa, exhibited the champion market lamb at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Lamb Show Jan. 26 in Sioux Falls. Spencer Scotten of Nevada, Mo., judged a total of 18 lambs in four classes. People are also reading…. Reagan Rodgers from Savannah, Mo., exhibited the reserve...
Sioux County Youth Fair prepares to build
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux County Youth Fair board gave an online update Jan. 30 to 4-H families and supporters about its plans to develop its new location at the former Sioux Center Municipal Airport. Work on the site will occur in two phases, costing a total of $26.2 million. According...
Renil Van Overbeke, 97, of Marcus and formerly of Sutherland
Services for 97-year-old Renil Van Overbeke of Marcus and formerly of Sutherland will be Saturday, February 11th at 11 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hartley. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Military Services will be conducted by American Legion Post #152. Warner Funeral Home of Sutherland is in charge of arrangements.
Sioux Falls Great Bear Recreation Area Closing Thursday
If you were thinking of heading out to Great Bear for a bit of hiking, tubing, snowboarding, or skiing tomorrow (February 9) you're going to need a change of plans. Due to forecasted high winds in the area tomorrow, (north at 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph) Great Bear Ski Valley will be closed.
Storm Lake, Iowa Assault
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A 31 year old Storm Lake man was taken into custody after an alleged assault over the weekend. The Storm Lake police department were dispatched to the 401 West 4th STreet around 11 Saturday evening after a 9-1-1 call. Occupants state 31 year old...
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
Rock Valley Implement Dealer Building Damaged After Smoldering Insulation Found
Rock Valley, Iowa — A business building was damaged after some insulation got hot and the fire department was called on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:45 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of smoke from the roof at Town & Country Implement on Rock Valley’s west side.
Lawrence Eckhoff, 92, of Ocheyedan
Services for 92-year-old Lawrence Eckhoff of Ocheyedan will be Saturday, February 11th at 10 AM at Jurrens Funeral Home – Andringa Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Jurrens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Live-Saving Awards Presented in Jackson County
Jackson, MN (KICD) — A Minnesota State Trooper, a tow truck operator, and a County Deputy have been given life-saving awards for actions they took at the scene of a traffic accident on the interstate near Jackson in December. Sheriff Shawn Haken tells us Trooper Thomas Saunders and tow...
Law firm hires Sheldon native Van Holland
SHELDON—Ever since Avery Van Holland earned her law degree, she knew she wanted to return home to Sheldon. She even knew what firm she wanted to work for as well. Van Holland got her wish. Not only was she able to return home, she was hired to practice law at Heidman Law Firm in Tom Whorley’s office in Sheldon.
Brave Iowa Teen Jumps into Frozen Lake to Save Man and His Dog
As a parent, you always wonder if you're doing the job right. One Iowa teen just proved to his parents that they are. On a cold day in Iowa, 17-year-old Joe Salmon was just doing his own thing ice fishing and watching snowmobiles on East Okoboji Lake. All of a sudden, according to Today.com, the teen saw Thomas Lee's Jeep plunge into the frozen lake and that's when Joe jumped into action. The entire rescue was caught by a drone flying by take by Drone Photographs by Tom Gustafson.
Collision by Sheldon leads to OWI arrest
SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Sunday, Feb. 5, on a Sioux County warrant for second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Paula Nadine Haarsma stemmed from her losing control of a northbound 2007 GMC Envoy, crossing over the median and striking a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by 42-year-old Leah Marie Herda of Alton on the Highway 60 expressway, two miles south of Sheldon, about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Another Vehicle Falls Through Ice
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun is repeating his warning not to drive under bridges after another vehicle fell through the ice on East Okoboji Saturday. This time an unidentified 83 year old man went through the ice in a Jeep, attempting to cross from East...
Sioux County K9 Officer Retires
Orange City, Iowa — One of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Department’s officers has retired. But it’s not an officer of the human variety, it’s one of the canine variety. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that they have retired canine Sonny, a Belgian Tervuren K9...
